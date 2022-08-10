RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Our county fair is the best county fair. Don’t miss it. It’s really a bounty… ‘cause our county fair is the best county fair, the best fair in Idaho County.” adapted from “Our State Fair” song
Salmon River Summer 2022 softball teams are hosting an “End of Season” BBQ tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Salmon River High School softball field, adjacent to the football field. The BBQ is open to all. Plan to join the fun and meet the five teams of co-ed players.
Vacation Bible School (VBS) “The Armor of God” is ongoing this week at the Salmon River Community Church, Aug. 8-12, from 9 a.m.-noon. All kiddos, Pre-K through 5th grade, are invited to attend. Youth, 6th grade and up, are youth helpers. Kiddos are welcome to attend the last two days if they have not been able to go all week.
School 2022-23 registration is today, Wednesday, Aug. 10, and tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Registration for Riggins Elementary will be held at the Elementary School; Jr. and Sr. High will be held at Salmon River High School. A parent or legal guardian is required, student pictures will be taken for activity cards, class and sports fees will be paid for at this time; new students take documents of evidence of age with a certified birth certificate, immunization records, and legal custody agreement if applicable.
Salmon River Joint School District office will be closed until Aug. 15. If you need assistance, email Superintendent Trish Simonson at simonsont@jsd243.org.
Salmon River School District 243 will hold a town meeting Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. in the SRHS multipurpose room to share information and discuss the upcoming supplemental levy to be held Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Dick and Sue (Whiteman) Steward will be sharing their ongoing ministry at the Salmon River Community Church this Sunday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Sue grew up in Riggins, graduating from SRHS in 1973.
Idaho Banana Co. is having a Sit & Sip in the orchard, with live music from David Henry, tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 11, from 7-9 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy the evening; bring your own chair.
Salmon River Community Church’s monthly Movie Night will be Friday, Aug. 19, with snacks and visiting at 5:30 p.m., movie begins at 6 p.m. The movie is “Seven Days in Utopia,” featuring Robert Duvall. Everyone is invited to attend the free movie night.
Community Lunch at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street (just behind the Chevron/Jackson Station), is served every Tuesday at noon. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for a full course meal for those under 60 years of age; senior citizens 60 and older are by donation. Go, eat, enjoy food and visit with friends.
Adams Camp Family and Friends Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. (MST) at the Roakey Cabin, with the live music of Joaquin, Verna, and Dave. Meat, water and punch will be provided; take one side dish per family, your own drinks and chairs. There is room for camping. RSVP Glenna at 208-315-2309.
The Riggins Summer Reading Program has been extended for the rest of the summer at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the park, under the direction of Salmon River Public Librarian Miss Susan. All kiddos are invited to attend; it is geared to the toddlers, with great stories and snacks for everyone.
Bingo will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m. for those 18 and older. Funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit that makes trips to Grangeville and McCall for medical and business appointments as well as a little shopping.
A celebration of life for Gillford “Gil” Lenard Fawler, Jr., 83, was held at the Salmon River Community Church Sunday, Aug. 7. Gil was given military honors, beginning with three American Legion members Dale Van Tassle, Beattle Sorkoff and Arnie Hall marching in the flags. Dale ceremoniously presented Gil’s American flag to his grandson, Bill, followed by taps played by American Legion member Rocke Wilson. Jay Gonsalves, elder and friend, opened the service, followed by family members and friends sharing memories of their beloved Gil. Conrad Banez, elder and friend, closed the memorial celebration. Dinner and visiting followed.
I want to share an amazing child’s book with you; I will write one paragraph each week until the end of the book. It is an amazing lesson: “Just a Dream” by Chris Van Allsburg. “As usual, Walter stopped at the bakery on his way home from school. He bought one large jelly-filled doughnut. He took the pastry from its bag, eating quickly as he walked along. He licked the red jelly from his fingers. Then he crumpled up the empty bag and threw it at a fire hydrant.” (Oh, no, really! Littering is just not a good thing to do.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.