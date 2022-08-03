RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Wherever I go today, may I leave heart prints of compassion, understanding, and love!”
Kitty Hollenbeak was honored at the WhiteWater Market for 28 years of working at the grocery store beginning July 29, 1994, at the Merc. She was gifted a bouquet of flowers, a cake she shared with fellow employees and customers, and a pair of socks, ask her about her socks. Congratulations, Kitty! You are one amazing lady.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m. for those 18 and older. Funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit, which makes trips to Grangeville and McCall for medical and business appointments as well as shopping.
Community lunches at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street (just behind the Chevron/Jackson Station), will again be served every Tuesday at noon. Our new cook is Jeannie Fancher, and she loves to cook. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for a full course meal for those under 60 years of age; senior citizens 60 and older are by donation. Go, eat, enjoy food, and visit with friends.
“Oceans of Possibilities,” Summer Reading Program, has been such a success at the Riggins City Park under the direction of Salmon River Public Library with Miss Susan, that she has extended the Reading Program for the rest of the summer at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the park. All kiddos are invited to attend; it is geared to the toddlers, with great stories for everyone.
Salmon River Summer 2022 softball games are Wednesday nights with the first game at 6 p.m. followed by the second game at 7:30 p.m. until Aug. 24 at the Salmon River High School baseball field. Family and fans of all ages are welcome to watch; take your own chair and enjoy a night at the ball game. They are hosting an “End of Season” BBQ on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Salmon River High School softball field, adjacent to the football field. BBQ is open to the entire community. Plan to join the fun and meet the five teams of co-ed players.
Vacation Bible School (VBS) “The Armor of God” will be held at Salmon River Community Church, Aug. 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon; except for registration on Monday, Aug. 8, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. All kiddos, Pre-K - 5th grade, are invited to attend. Youth, 6th grade and up, are invited to be helpers. A few more volunteers are needed to make this a successful VBS. Contact ET at etwindaowens@gmail.com.to preregister, sign up to help, or for information.
Dick and Sue Whiteman Steward will be sharing their ongoing ministry at the Salmon River Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Riggins Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, 1:30-6:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. Call Kris Catherman to set up your appointment.
Idaho Banana Co. is having a Sit & Sip in the orchard, with live music from David Henry, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 7-9 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy the evening; bring your own chairs.
Big Iron Motel, 515 N Main in Riggins, invites you to the 14th Annual Ride-n-Raft on Saturday, Aug. 6. The band is open to the public for ages 21 and up with a $5 cover charge at the gate, which opens at 6 p.m., bands start at 7 p.m. Rock Steady Drive will be playing while you enjoy the evening.
Help the Royal Gem Rebekahs save the White Bird Community Hall at a BBQ & Dance Fundraiser at Grandma’s Place in White Bird on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. Joaquin, Verna and Dave will be the tunes for a good time of dancing and listening.
Welcome back to school 2022-23. Registration is Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Registration for Riggins Elementary will be held at the Elementary School; Junior and Senior High will be held at Salmon River High School. A parent or legal guardian is required, student pictures will be taken for activity cards, class and sports fees will be paid for at this time; new students take documents of evidence of age with a certified birth certificate, immunization records, and legal custody agreement if applicable.
Salmon River Joint School District office will be closed until Aug. 15. If you need assistance, email Superintendent Trish Simonson at simonsont@jsd243.org.
The Annual Salmon River Joint School District supplemental levy vote will be held on Aug. 30, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Plan to get out and vote.
A baby shower honoring Lauren Banez will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. She is registered at Target and Amazon; bring diapers or wipes to be entered in a raffle. Family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of mom-of-a-boy-to-be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.