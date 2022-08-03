Kitty Hollenbeck photo

Kitty Hollenbeck.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Wherever I go today, may I leave heart prints of compassion, understanding, and love!”

Kitty Hollenbeak was honored at the WhiteWater Market for 28 years of working at the grocery store beginning July 29, 1994, at the Merc. She was gifted a bouquet of flowers, a cake she shared with fellow employees and customers, and a pair of socks, ask her about her socks. Congratulations, Kitty! You are one amazing lady.

