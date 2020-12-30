RIGGINS —Happy New Year 2021! May this new year bring you new beginnings with lots of love, laughter and life.
Quote of the week: “This January, start the year with an empty jar. Each week add a note with a good thing that happened. On New Year’s Eve 2021 empty the jar and read about the amazing year you had.” —Coupons4Utah.com
The famous Rose Parade, in Pasadena, California, has been canceled for New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, due to COVID-19. This is the first time in 75 years the Rose Parade had to cancel. Be creative and do some new family traditions.
Riggins Schools’ Christmas break is over Jan. 3; school resumes Monday, Jan. 4. Teachers’ workday is Friday, Jan. 15; Martin Luther King Day is Jan. 18, there will be no school so students get a four-day weekend.
Salmon River Chamber of Commerce elected this new slate of officers for the coming year: President -David Martinez, Vice-president - Lisa Jane Taylor, Secretary - Colby Blair, Treasurer - Christon Medley, and Directors - Vickie Heath and Niki Schacher, for a two-year term. Congratulations and best wishes.
Our dear friend, Ward Hall, 84, died at his home at 2:20 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, with his wife, Betty, and daughters, Charlene and Stella, around him. Ward was a quiet, humble man with a quick wit and infectious smile. He worked at the Slate Creek Sawmill in the early 50s until it closed, then worked at the Salmon River Sawmill until it burned down in 1982. Ward went to work as carpenter, building many houses in the Riggins area before he retired. He was Riggins’ mayor for many years. Graveside service will have been held Monday, Dec. 28 with the American Legion honoring him with the Color Guard.
There was a terrible truck wreck, involving two rigs, just two miles south of Riggins on Tuesday, Dec. 21. ISP law enforcement responded to the head-on collision involving a pickup, pulling a 15-foot trailer, traveling south, that crossed left of the center line colliding head-on with a semi truck, causing one fatality. Both drivers were transported. Traffic was held up for more than three hours while EMTs rushed to their aid and wreckers traveled hours to get there to clear the highway to one lane for a few hours, then to two lanes that night.
Shiloh Bible Camp located in Donnelly, Idaho, winter camps schedules: Young Adult Retreat, Jan. 8-10, for ages 17-28, with Nathan Bath - guest speaker; Snow Camp, Jan. 15-18, ages 12-18, with Mark Canady -guest speaker; Mother/Daughter Retreat, Mar. 19-21, with Julie (Fitch) McClanahan - guest speaker. Call now to reserve your place for these fun winter camps. Summer Camps will begin in June; however, registration opens Jan. 1. They anticipate camps filling quickly, so register early. For information go online shilohbibleconference.com. If you have questions about Shiloh’s 2021 season, email theoffice.sbc@gmail.com or call 208-325-8239.
Vander Esch News: Leighton is still out with a sprained ankle, so did not get to play Sunday, Dec. 27 as the Cowboys beat the Eagles for their third win in a row. The Cowboys have one more game this Sunday, Jan. 3.
“Do something today that makes you happy. And then do it again tomorrow.” — from Free Spirited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.