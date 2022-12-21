Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “This Christmas, I pray that happiness be at your door. May it knock early, and stay late, and leave gifts of peace, love, joy, and good health behind.” from Love Wide Open

Finishing up Christmas shopping? Only four more days. Shop locally! Check out the great gifts and/or gift certificates at our local Salmon River Canyon businesses. They are the ones who help support community and school activities and events; now is a great time to help support them. There are coffee shops, gas stations, grocery stores, gift shops, second-hand shops, hair salons, restaurants, motels, meat shops and more.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments