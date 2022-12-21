RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “This Christmas, I pray that happiness be at your door. May it knock early, and stay late, and leave gifts of peace, love, joy, and good health behind.” from Love Wide Open
Finishing up Christmas shopping? Only four more days. Shop locally! Check out the great gifts and/or gift certificates at our local Salmon River Canyon businesses. They are the ones who help support community and school activities and events; now is a great time to help support them. There are coffee shops, gas stations, grocery stores, gift shops, second-hand shops, hair salons, restaurants, motels, meat shops and more.
Salmon River Community Church will have a Christmas Eve Service Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Pastor Mike and his wife, Becky Chapman, are back “home” here in Riggins after a 14-month leave of absence to care for Becky’s ailing father, who died in September 2022. Pastor Mike delivered Sunday messages via technology each week. Our whole community is happy to have them back. Pastor Mike will be in the pulpit live this Christmas Sunday, Dec. 25, at Salmon River Community Church. Join us at 11 a.m. for the church service. Their daughter, Hannah, and her baby, Timberlynn, their first granddaughter, will be living with them while her husband, Cody, is stationed in Korea. Their college daughters, Amelia and Alethea, will be joining them here for Christmas vacation.
The Christmas Giving Tree and Secret Santas were distributed Thursday, Dec. 15. Merry Christmas to every family, as well as all those businesses and individuals who helped make this Christmas project a happy one for many local kiddos.
Two Rivers Coffee Roasters “OctoBeard” contest awarded two families – 1st Cheryl and Skip Shoemaker, and 2nd Tracy Travis, each $200 cash, grocery gift cards, coffee gift cards, gift cards to Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon, and to Tourist Trap Consignment Shop. Beard winners: Scruffy Muff (men who began clean shaven) – 1st Seth Henderson, and 2nd Wyatt Williams; Glorious Beard (men who started with beards) – 1st Matt Partridge, and 2nd Matt Shoemaker; honorable mention to mustache – Hayden Porter “Peach Fuzz” and to Kevin White’s “Majestic Wizard Beard.” Each winner won cash, gift certificates and merchandise, donated by local businesses and $50 toward a tattoo. The sponsors wish to thank all locals and travelers who donated cash for the prizes, the businesses who donated cash, gift certificates and prizes, and to Angelique McKeiver for her generous gift of time, services and money, and all who participated to make this a successful project honoring our two families. Merry Christmas to all.
“Light Up the Canyon” contest winners: 1st place of $500-Riverview Motel, 2nd place of $350-Ron Bowman, 3rd place of $150-Jamie and Megan Branstetter, and honorable mention John and Diana Stewart. Thank you, sponsors, Crime Scene Cleaners Inc. and SRS Construction. Be sure to take a drive around the Salmon River Canyon and see all the lighted beauty. Thanks to all who participated.
Community Lunch will have served Christmas dinner at the Riggins Community Center yesterday, Dec. 20; there will be no more dinners this year. See you at lunch in 2023.
Christmas break for Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River High School students, teachers and staff begins tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 22. The Riggins Elementary and ASK Christmas program is tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at SRHS multipurpose room. Elementary students will have their Christmas parties Thursday, Dec. 22, just before vacation begins. School resumes Monday, Jan. 9.
The 3rd and 4th grade Riggins Elementary girls, coached by Brandon Ratcliff and Jessi Verbeck, had a great basketball season and ended on top with a 4-0 record. Big thanks to the After School Kids, Inc. program for helping make this season possible.
Congratulations to the 2022 Oklahoma City Amateur Derby Champions, Maddy (Tucker) Vander Esch and horse, Dame Ta Fame. The Frisco, Texas team topped the Amateur Derby standings in barrel racing with an aggregate time of 31.905; the champion paid $1,250. Maddy won the custom Amateur Derby Champion Blanket, trophy buckle and more. Dame Ta Fame is by On A Gator and out of Trudy Lane by Lanes Leintster. Maddy is the daughter of Levi and Abbey Tucker, and wife of Leighton Vander Esch.
Salmon River Community Church invites you to their New Year’s Eve Midnight Watch. Food, fun, fellowship, and the movie begins at 6 p.m. “Let’s ring in the New Year together!”
Quote to end this week’s news: “A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal…Compassion is an action work with no boundaries.” from Cowboy Classifieds, Inc.
Merry Christmas to each of you.
