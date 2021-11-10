RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Over the river and through the woods, oh, how the wind doth blow. It bites the nose and stings the toes as over the ground we go.” — ‘To Grandmother’s House We Go’. And on we will go to next week.
Veterans Day is tomorrow, Nov. 11. The Salmon River High School students and staff will be parading through Riggins on that day to honor and celebrate our local veterans. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Riggins Post Office and continue north to the Riggins Elementary School, where there will be a short outdoor assembly, weather permitting. The students are planning to personally honor each veteran who is on Main Street. Everyone is invited to join in the parade and attend the Veterans Assembly.
Janeen Eggebrecht, Salmon River EMS and head EMS for several years, has announced her retirement. She is going to remain an EMS with Riggins; she is just stepping back to spend more time with friends and family. You will see her around a few times a month. Janeen has dedicated 31 years of life as an EMS to all of us in this Salmon River Canyon. Her selflessness and constant drive to help others are valued and not unseen. Janeen has been a gift to us. Thank you, Janeen. Janeen is passing the reins to Cody Kilmar, an amazing young man who has been with Riggins EMS for the past few years.
The Secret Santa program is in full swing; applications for children have been accepted. The Christmas Giving Tree will be set up at the Riggins Whitewater Market the week of Nov. 15. You are invited to take a name from the Giving Tree, purchase a gift and take it unwrapped to Riggins City Hall. The gifts and food boxes will be distributed Dec. 16, 1-3 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Thank you for helping make Christmas happy for our little kiddos.
Senior Citizen Lunch, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, will reopen for meals at the Riggins Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at noon. If you would like take-out, call 208-628-4000 to place your order. Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner will be served on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Senior Citizen Bingo, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, is still on hold until further notice.
The Annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street, located behind Crump’s Chevron and Jackson’s Station. Ho, Ho, Ho! Santa will be there from 3-4 p.m. for the little ones or adults, if they wish; have your cameras ready. Get your gifts, crafts and food items ready to help others make Christmas merry for everyone. There are just a few spaces available; $30 per 8’x6’ space. Application and fee must be received soon to hold a spot. Christmas Bazaar form online: http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar/. Mail applications and fee to PO Box 1429, Riggins ID 83549. Contact Joni Shepherd, 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725.
The Tourist Trap Gift Shop and Consignment’s 9th Annual Shop Small Sale is happening Nov. 27 with 50 percent off select items. The Tourist Trap is located at 103 1/2 North Main. Stop by and check it out.
Saturday, Nov. 27, is National Small Business Day in the United States. Shop at your local businesses. As we all know, it is our local businesses who help support our Salmon River Canyon events and school activities. Go shopping in our Riggins stores, and everyday, as well, on Nov. 27.
Mrs. Hale’s Fine Arts Class is presenting Alice@Wonderland. Students interested in filling any roles for the play or needing information are asked to contact her at halea@jsd243.org or stop by her classroom. She is hoping to have the first practice Monday, Nov. 15, right after school.
The First Canyon Kids Craft Fair, sponsored by Riggins Whitewater Market and Riggins Tourist Trap Gift Shop and Consignment was a success, with 16 tables filled with gift items, cookies, painted rocks, lemonade and more. They are planning to have another Craft Fair in February. The kiddos had a great time being the entrepreneurs of the day.
Shelby Nichols and Daniel Peet of Riggins are the proud parents of a baby boy, Layne, who weighed in at seven pounds, three ounces and was 20 inches long. Layne was born Saturday, Oct. 23. He was welcomed home by his sister, Chloe.
Jesse and Sarah Webb, formerly of Riggins, now living in Lewiston, welcomed another sweet baby boy to their family. Titus Steven was born Friday, Oct. 29, and was welcomed home by his brother, Teddy, and sister, Jema. Jesse was the engineer of the new Manning Crevice Bridge, located up the Big Salmon River; Sarah did substitute work at both schools.
Inez Howland, one of the oldest members of our Salmon River Canyon, turns 100 on Sunday, Nov. 21. Inez’s daughter, Zevada Howland-Smith, is planning a “Friends Drive by Inez’s Window” with happy 100th birthday posters or big cards. If you would like to help Inez celebrate her birthday, send birthday cards anytime; it will be fun to reach 100 cards by Nov. 21. Inez Howland, 7360 Highway 95 South, Riggins, Idaho 83549. No gifts, cards only.
Tucker Lindsey will turn 92 on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Happy Birthday, Tucker! If you see him jetting around on his little blue cart, be sure to give him a happy birthday greeting.
The Salmon River Community Church is receiving wonderful weekly messages from Pastor Mike Chapman, who is currently in Indiana with his wife, Becky, and her father, who is having some medical issues. Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m., church begins at 11 a.m. with regular Sunday service, including Mike’s message. The elders, Bruce Bovey, 628-4364, Carl Smid, 628-3177, Conrad Banez, 208-405-0162, Clint Greene, 628-3122 and Jay Gonsalves, 541-210-0799 are available for needs usually filled by the pastor.
Smiths Ferry project: Highway 55 is still in road closure Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. After 2 p.m. there will be one-way alternating traffic. Highway 95 is open if you choose to travel that route.
