Quote of the week: “If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you. If you are determined to learn, no can stop you.”
Paula Tucker is holding her annual basketball and volleyball camps, sponsored by the Riggins ASK, Inc. at the Salmon River High School. Camps are free this year. Basketball Camp is July 8-10; Volleyball Camp is July 22-24. Stop by the ASK office to complete paperwork or call Rhonda at 208-628-2770, Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. by Wednesday July 1st.
Kudos to Riggins’ ASK Summer Camp, which was designed with daily packets for children to do at home with parents or grandparents since they could not hold the Summer Camp at the school this year. And what unique and wonderful activities for the kiddos to do, some inside activities and some outside. Thanks especially to Teresa Mignerey and Tracey Travis for their extended efforts to make 2020 ASK Summer Camp a camp to remember.
ASK activity “Silverwood” is open to anyone, but only for the dates August 6th and 7th, 2020. Group prices for 15 people for ages 8-64 $47 each, ages 3-7 $28 each, and 65-plus $28 each. Contact Rhonda Damon at ASK 208-628-2700 by July 1st if you are interested in attending.
Way to go Miranda Hofflander Boyd, daughter of Julie Hofflander and the late Todd Hofflander, and an SRHS graduate, for graduating Cum Laude with an Associates of Arts Business Degree from College of Western Idaho, in addition to working full-time and getting married all in the same time frame. Congratulations and best wishes.
Congratulations to Blake Simonson, daughter of Grant and Trish Simonson and graduate of SRHS, for being awarded “Radio Program of the Year at KTMF in Missoula, Montana with her cohort, Angela Marshall; they are making quite a hit in Radio.
Charlie Shepherd and Analiese Cook were married Saturday June 20, at the RV Landing, at the Carlson Ranch. It was the perfect setting for a wedding, with the backdrop of mountains, the Salmon River, and the beach. Congratulations and best wishes.
Shirley Merritt celebrated her 77th birthday with lunch, with her daughter, Angela Merritt Martinez, and her son, Dallas Merritt, and his two sons. Happy Birthday, Shirley.
Mayor Glenna McClure wants to remind all of us the 4th of July allows only limited fireworks in Riggins. Non-aerial, common fireworks such as sparklers, fountains, snakes, and glow works are allowed. Make it a Holiday-Not a Hazard!
Bridge repair on the Seven Devils Bridge and intersection of Highway 95 just north of Riggins will begin Monday, July 6 and is scheduled to take 40 calendar days. There will be one lane of traffic open throughout the length of the project, which will be kept at a minimum amount of time.
Shiloh Bible Camps in Donnelly, Idaho began Monday June 22-26 for ages 10-12; July 6-10 for ages 8-10; July 13-18 for ages 12-14; July 20-25 for age 14-18; July 27-31 second camp for ages 10-12 to accommodate all who wish to attend. For more information contact Jeannie Fitch or go online shilohbibleconference.com.
Salmon River School District #243 is hiring a paraprofessional for a one-on-one elementary aide for a blind student beginning this fall. This person would be required to learn braille. The District would like to hire soon to allow time for training. Contact Michelle Hollon at the District for an application.
After School Kids ASK, Inc., is hiring an enrichment teacher for middle/high school position from 4 – 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday, September-June. Contact Business Director Rhonda Damon at 208-628-2770 for more information and to apply.
The annual Hot Summer Nights, usually held in July, and Rattle the Canyon, usually held in August, have both been canceled for this year. Both are looking forward to 2021.
Leighton Vander Esch News: SI CowboyMaven reports: “Leighton is ready to roll for 2020. “I have been training full-go for a couple of months now. I am ready to go. Nothing is holding me back…I’m just excited to play football at this point and get back on the field,” said Vander Esch. They cannot play football just yet, of course, but they can get in the gym as LVE just did with the defensive teammates Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis. …And with Chido running the camera, Lewis first took flight…then Vander Esch did the same, a 6’4”, 255 pound linebacker executing a one-legged vertical leap of 41 inches. “You’ve got to find a way,” Vander Esch said of getting in the needed work. “You’ve got to prepare every single day pretty much like the season’s going to be on. When it is and whenever we get the green light, you’ve got to be ready to go.” and Leighton Vander Esch is going up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.