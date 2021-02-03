RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “When an angel misses you, they toss a penny down. Sometimes to cheer you up, to make a smile out of your frown. So, don’t pass by that penny when you’re feeling blue. It may be a penny from heaven that an angel tossed to you.” - anonymous.
Salmon River High School Seniors played and won their last home games last weekend and were honored with balloons and gifts from family and friends. Girls honored on Thursday, Jan. 28, were Sofie Branstetter, Alethea Chapman, Lotus Harper, Jordyn Pottenger and Lauren Travis. Boys honored on Saturday, Jan. 30, were Isaac Hofflander, Joe Joyce, Eric Nelson, Jimmy Tucker and Justin Whitten. Congratulations to each of you. Enjoy your last few months of high school.
Salmon River High School girls district tourney will be held at New Meadows High School on Feb. 3, 8, 10 and 11. Seating and protocols for fans will be available for next week’s news.
Idaho Banana Co. is getting ready for Valentine’s Day with wonderful gift items, floral bouquets, plants, candy and balloons. Valentine’s day is just 11 days away. Order bouquets early as they are going fast.
Riggins Tourist Trap Consignment & Your One Stop Gift Shop is open again and has new items. Get on down and check them out for Valentine’s Day and other occasions.
Riggins Whitewater Market has Valentine gifts and cards as well as other items you may need.
Riggins Canyon 4-H Club, with leader, Sarah Walters, will meet for its first meeting of the year on Monday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m., in the Science Room at SRHS. Time for new members to join; 4-H has more than 200 projects; attend this meeting and check out the things you like to do and learn more about.
The 25th Annual Women With Bait (WWB) Steelhead Tournament started over the weekend and will run to the middle of March for fun on the river, friends in the boat and fish in the creel time. River Adventures furnishes all the gear, tackle, and bait; your captain and bait boy will help reel in the steelhead. Great prizes are awarded at the tourney’s end. Thanks to Cordova Outdoors for their continued involvement with WWB, and for donating their awesome coolers for prizes this year with “Women With Bait 2021 Steelhead Fishing Tournament, River Adventures Riggins, Idaho” label on the lid. Reservations required a year in advance. Call 800-524-9710 to register for next year.
River Adventures is once again doing a food drive during WWB. Take your nonperishable items to be distributed to people in our Salmon River Canyon area to the Canyon Creamery, adjacent to River Adventures, where you can also grab a coffee. When you drop off your items, fill out a ticket for prizes at the end of the tournament.
The Seven Devils Saloon will have music and theme nights on Friday and Saturday nights during WWB, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m., with a costume contest at 10 p.m. Feb. 5-6 is “Glow it up-Blacklight”, with DJ Scribbles bringing the tunes; Feb. 12-13 is “Tutus and Tiaras”, and American Bonfire will provide music; Feb. 19-20 is Red-White-Blue, with DJ Scribbles; Feb. 26-27 is “Cowgirl Up!”, with DJ Scribbles; Mar. 5-6 is “Ahoy Mateys!”, with the Dave Nudo Band, Ft. Dusty Leigh; Mar. 12-13 is “Retro!”, with DJ Scribbles; “Fish Dance” will be Saturday, Mar. 13, at 7: 00 p.m., with DJ Scribbles.
The annual GM Derby Races with the Royal Rangers of the Assembly of God Church will be Sunday, Feb. 28. Workday will be announced soon. For information contact Tracie Pottenger.
The St Luke’s Traveling Mammogram unit will be in Riggins in March. Schedule now, 208-706-2055 or 1-866-381-2055
The 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race in Riggins will take place Apr. 16-18. Friday, Apr. 17, at 4 p.m. is the Boat Show in the Riggins City Park; Saturday, 17, and Sunday, 18, races start at 10 a.m. Fireworks Show will be held Saturday, at dark, in the Riggins City Park. More information coming as we approach April.
There will be a Celebration of Life for our dear friend, Mike Cornforth, on Saturday, Apr. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Riggins City Park. Family and friends are invited.
Pinehurst Quilters have a $300 scholarship available for a SRHS graduate, who has already attended at least one semester of higher learning from an academic school, a trade or a technology school. They request the applicant send a letter of introduction, the school attending and the applicant’s goal when finished with schooling, as well as one letter of recommendation from a nonrelative. Send your application to PHQ Scholarship Committee, PO Box 1184, Riggins ID 83549.
Salmon Rapids Lodge is looking for employees; apply on their Facebook page, the Department of Labor website or send resume to stay@salmonrapids.com. Competitive starting wage, benefits and great work environment. They are scheduling interviews now.
Need odd jobs done? Free estimates? 10 percent senior citizen discount? Contact Jesse 208-628-4016 or David 208-494-0010 in the evenings.
Buck Fitch is still in St. Luke’s Hospital; 190 E Bannock, Boise, ID 83712 in the ICU. He was taken off the ventilator Thursday, Jan. 28, put on a flow tube with oxygen, and is now on a nasal cannula as he breathes on his own with a little bit of help. He is progressing slowly, but surely. He will be in ICU until he has enough muscle built up in his hand to be able to hold and use the call buttons in the regular hospital; he must also be able to use his voice, which is very soft at this time. It is so tough for me not to be with him, it’s the longest we have been apart, but he has great compassionate and loving care; the nurses treat him like family, and we do get to Facetime twice daily. Again, thanks to all of you who have reached out to us, your encouragement and love have touched us deeply and given us added peace.
This quote is so true: “God never sends you into a situation alone. God is in you. God goes before you. He stands beside you. He walks behind you. Whatever situation you have right now, be confident. God is with you”. I have sure felt great peace and calm through it all.
If you have not heard Tanya Tucker’s song, “Bring Me Flowers”, you need to listen carefully to each word. Chad Shaw, my dear friend and former first grader, some 40 years ago sent it to me. Basically, she is saying do things now, don’t wait until it is too late: “Bring me flowers now while I’m living... I won’t need your love when I’m gone… Don’t spend time or tears or money on my old breathless body… If your heart is in the flowers, bring ‘em on.” The rest of the song is so good. One more line I really like is “If you’ve got love, you’re sitting on a gold mine and you can’t take it with you when you go…”. So, do things now. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Be kind, give love, forgive and help others. Oh, you just have to listen to it.
Vander Esch News: Leighton spent most of January in Riggins, living and loving each moment. He refereed a junior high basketball game, attended the last home high school games, went hunting with his dad, and just spent time with family and friends. He plans to return to The Star for training in the next three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.