RIGGINS — “Hats Off to Reading”, a Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration will be ongoing Feb. 27 - March 6. Find your favorite Dr Seuss book and share it with a friend. My three favorite books are “Green Eggs and Ham”, “One Fish Two Fish” and “On Beyond Zebra”. Read to a child. Let a child read to you. Be a part of the biggest annual reading celebration honoring Dr. Seuss, a man who inspired generations of kids to love reading and prove that learning to read is fun, and funny too. Go to www.seusshatsofftoreading.com for books, activities, audiobooks, crafts, recipes and more.
The St Luke’s Traveling Mammogram Unit, hosted by the Salmon River Medical Clinic at 214 Main Street, will be in Riggins March 31 - April 2. Schedule your appointment at 208-706-2055 or 1-866-381-2055.
Are you looking for baby chicks to buy and raise? Give Diana Stewart a call. More info next week.
The Riggins Assembly of God Church Royal Rangers will hold their annual GM Derby Races Sunday, Feb. 28. For info, contact Tracie Pottenger.
The Seven Devils Saloon will have music and theme nights, Friday and Saturdays, during the WWB from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. with a costume contest at 10 p.m. American Bonfire will provide music; Feb. 19-20, Red-White-Blue, with DJ Scribbles; Feb. 26-27, Cowgirl Up!, with DJ Scribbles; March 5-6, Ahoy Mateys!, with Dave Nudo Band, Ft. Dusty Leigh; and March 12-13, Retro!, with DJ Scribbles. The Fish Dance will be Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m. with DJ Scribbles.
The 25th Annual, Women With Bait (WWB) 2021 Steelhead Tournament is going strong. River Adventures reports fishing is great; ladies are catching some real beauties. Great prizes will be awarded at the end.
Drop off your non-perishable food items at the Creamery adjacent to River Adventures, fill out a ticket for prizes to be given away at the end of the WWB Tournament and grab a coffee. All food collected will be donated to the Riggins Food Bank. Thank you, River Adventures for sponsoring this; we have many Salmon River Canyon families who will enjoy the food.
Yes! The 37th Salmon River Jet Boat Race is going to happen April 16-18. Friday, April 16, 4 p.m. Boat Show in the Riggins City Park; Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, races start at 10 a.m. The Fireworks Show will be held Saturday, April 17, at the Riggins City Park.
There will be a Celebration of Life for our dear friend, Mike Cornforth, Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m. in the Riggins City Park. Family and friends are invited.
Yippee! The White Bird Annual Rodeo will be held June 18 and 19, at the White Bird Rodeo Grounds. “Let’er Rip!”. If you would like to help with the Rodeo in any way, contact Vicky Smith or any local White Bird cowboy or cowgirl. Queen tryouts will be announced soon.
Idaho State Tax Forms can be found online at tax.idaho.gov; federal forms can be found at www.irs.gov/individuals/tax-forms-and-publications.
Buck Fitch was transferred to a regular room at St Luke’s, Feb. 4, with therapy as well as medical care. He was then transferred on Feb. 9 to Vibra Hospital, an Acute Care Centre, with less medical needs and more therapy. I was authorized to continue to be with him at the new place to help him use his hands, to eat, and just to be there coaching and cheerleading. He has continued to make huge baby steps, but still has a long journey ahead of him. He is eating most every meal sitting in a chair and holding the utensils himself. This week, he will work on standing and walking. Your prayers, encouragements and love have touched us deeply. Buck cannot read a card or talk on the phone without crying tears of joy. Thank you.
If you have any news tidbits, send them to me via Facebook, e-mail or text.
Leighton News: Leighton and his wife, Maddy, returned to Texas for his spring training at The Star, and her training her horse for more barrel racing. Leighton is determined to have his best season ever this year and is in training very hard. Hopefully, his health issues are behind him as he moves forward to do what he has always wanted to, play football for the NFL Dallas Cowboys.
