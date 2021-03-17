RIGGINS — Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ‘Tis the wearing of the green, joy of the Irish and good health to all.
Quote of the week: “An Irish Toast: There are good ships and wood ships, ships that sail the sea, but the best ships are Friendships and may they always be!” Thank you all for helping us on this journey. Family and friends are the best.
Tonight, March 17, the Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon is featuring St. Patrick’s Day specials. Dinner will be corned beef, braised cabbage, carrots, buttered potatoes and a slice of Irish soda bread. They will also offer Irish style nachos, which are waffle fries covered in Guinness Cheese Sauce, topped with beer braised brisket, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, green onions and sour cream, only while supplies lasts. Special drinks will be green beer and Irish Car Bombs. The luck of the Irish awaits you at Seven Devils.
Salmon River High School girls, Jordyn Pottenger, Sofie Bransetter, Alethea Chapman and Lotus Harper, made the Long Pin Conference Girls Basketball Senior All Star team. The game was on March 15 at the Payette High School.
Salmon River High School boys, Jimmy Tucker and Justin Whitten, made the Long Pin Conference Boys Basketball Senior All Star team. The game was played March 15 at the Payette High School
Summerville’s Bar & Steakhouse, Salmon River Inn and Heaven’s Gate Brewery had a fund-raiser over Super Bowl weekend, then made a very generous donation to the Salmon River Booster Club. Kudos for all you do to help support our Riggins youth.
Bingo numbers will be called out once again, March 17, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m. All funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit. It’s always a fun time at Bingo in Riggins.
Riggins Spring Red Cross Blood Drive is Tuesday, March 30, 2-7 p.m., and March 31, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the Salmon River Lodge. Call Kris 208-830-3946 to make your appointment.
Salmon River Mobile Veterinary, Amy Keehner, MD, DVM, will be the new veterinarian serving Riggins. Dog wellness exams and a vaccination clinic will be held at the Salmon River Heritage Center. Schedule your appointments at salmonrivermobilevet.com. More info next week.
St. Luke’s Traveling Mammogram Unit, hosted by the Salmon River Medical Clinic, will be in the Salmon Rapids Lodge parking lot in Riggins, March 31-April 2. Schedule your appointment at 208-706-2055 or 1-866-381-2055.
Little League of West Central Idaho is excited to get the ball rolling for kids’ competitive baseball ages 8-15 in the Riggins, McCall, Donnelly, Cascade and New Meadows areas. If interested, send info about your player, age, experience and skill level to littleleaguewci@gmail.com, or contact Jessica Wilson if you live in the Riggins area as she is interested in getting this going here.
The 37th Salmon River Jet Boat Race will be held April 16-18. Lots of action throughout the weekend in addition to the races, including a BBQ, Boat Show, live music and awards show. Book your rooms or RV sites now as they fill up quickly.
The 73rd Annual Riggins Rodeo Celebration will be on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2. Books open April 19-23. The annual parade will be held May 2.
Hot Summer Nights will be held Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24. Lots of exciting events will be happening. There will be the annual talent show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting.
The White Bird Annual Rodeo is June 18 and 19, at the White Bird Rodeo Grounds. If you would like to help with the rodeo, contact Vicky Smith or any local White Bird cowboy or cowgirl. Queen tryouts to be announced soon.
“Dare to Kayak” is offering another program in 2021 to introduce kids to paddling, water safety and conservation on the Salmon River, July 27-29 and August 16-18. Space is limited. Contact Devon Barker-Hicks 208-413-0319 or devonbarker@gmail.com for information. CDC and state guidelines will be followed. This program is made possible by an Idaho Wild Rivers Grant through the Idaho Department of Commerce and the Salmon River Dive Team.
Buck Fitch will have been in his third day at St. Al’s Rehab Facility, as of March 17, on his journey to recovery. He is doing much better and getting stronger in his arms and legs. His PT has been stretching his hamstrings and leg muscles to help his legs get stretched out. He has pedaled a machine, using legs to pedal and arms guiding the arm pedals. He and I are working on transferring him from bed to wheelchair and back again, getting better as both gain confidence.
Leighton News: Leighton has been the center of public comment about his future with the Dallas Cowboys. None from the owners or coaches, however. Some quotes: Drew Williams of the Dallas Cowboys, “He produces and is the energy we need. I understand the health issues. He’s a gamer and if you don’t believe it, just look how the defense he is playing when he’s not in a full game.” Others: “He’ll prove his worth this year.” “Nothing bad to say about his skills. When healthy he’s a beast on the field.” Go, Leighton, go!
