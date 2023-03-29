RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “One of the most beautiful things in the world we can do is to help one another. Kindness doesn’t cost a thing.” – internet
Dr. Hall is retiring from St. Luke’s Medical after serving us here at our Riggins Clinic for many years. There will be a retirement/going away party for him tomorrow, Thursday, March 30, 3-4 p.m. Stop by and wish him well.
Big day for Riggins! Seven EMTs, Cody Killmar, Grace Killmar, Fred Taylor, Elly Elder, Ashley Gautney, Karen Atkins and Joshua Banez, passed their state-proctored exam for their Advanced EMT Certifications. Thank you go to the Idaho Medical Academy for instructing the class, as well as to the Salmon River Joint School District 243 for allowing the use of the Riggins Elementary School for testing; they used the entire building.
The Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District was awarded a $16,752 grant to purchase five AEDs; the grant was hosted by the Idaho EMS Bureau.
Red Cross Blood Drive is today, Wednesday, March 29, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Donors are needed. Call Kris at 208-830-3946 to make an appointment.
The Mobile Mammogram will be in Riggins on Wednesday and Thursday, March 29 and 30, at the Salmon Rapids Lodge.
Shiloh Bible Camp mother/daughter retreat is this weekend, Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2, with a $70 fee and is open to all mothers and daughters. You’ll get to connect to the great outdoors and be indoors to study the Word of God. Julie (Fitch) McClanahan will be returning for her fourth year as a speaker. Julie serves on the staff of the Shiloh Bible Conference. Register online at shilohbibleconference.com. Contact Jeannie Fitch for information.
The First Responders BASH dinner and auction fundraiser was a fantastic success. The funds raised are for our Riggins Fire Dept., Salmon River Rural Fire Dept., Riggins Ambulance, Salmon River Dive Team, and Salmon River Rural Ambulance District.
ETC is looking for volunteers to help for one or two hours a day as often as they would like; also looking for someone to be responsible for opening and closing the shop and clerk, in the event manager Lisa or substitute Jeannie is unavailable. All funds go directly to the After School Kids Program (ASK); all helpers volunteer their time. ETC is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The City of Riggins has a surplus 1983 fire truck for sale, weight class 16,000. For information, contact Riggins City Hall or Fire Chief Jeff Joyce to place a bid which is due Wednesday, April 12.
Community Lunch is open to everyone Tuesdays at noon at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street; $7 for everyone younger than 60, older than 60 by donation.
Canyon Country line dance lessons are offered in Riggins, three different times per week; attend as many as times as you would like, as long as there is room. Registration is required. Call 208-315-0459 to sign up and get information on dates, times and fees.
Salmon River High School prom will be held Saturday, April 8, at the Riggins Community Center.
Adult prom, “A Blast from the Past,” will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Salmon River High School multipurpose room, 8-10 p.m. Tickets: single $20; couples $35; pay at the door. Babysitting will be provided at the school.
ETC has prom dresses, suits, suit jackets, white shirts, ties and dress shoes for very affordable prices. Stop by and find your perfect fit.
Jet Boat Races 2023 are on April 14, 15 and 16, here on the Salmon River. More info to come.
Rubicon Retail Shop, located just south of Riggins proper, will have a grand opening on April 14, 15 and 16. They feature Holy Oly Os mini donuts and classic guac and roll all weekend.
Coming soon to Riggins is a Teen Center, sponsored by Youth Dynamics Riggins, to be located at the former school building on Main Street. Open house will be May 11 at 6 p.m., beginning at the Riggins Community Center, followed by a tour at the Teen Center. This will be a great place for our Salmon River youth to gather. For information, contact Wadehendersonriggins@yd.org or call 775-232-2628.
Upcoming events:
• Rattle the Canyon will be held Saturday, June 24, in the Riggins City Park, featuring Dave Nudo Band, Corb Lund, Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, Jeff Crosby and Gary Tackett. Tickets are $50 for adults, 16 and younger are $25; order online only at tickets@ticketbud.com/events. All proceeds benefit Riggins first responders, the Salmon River Jet Boat Races, Salmon River Savages’ sports, ICSSAR K9 Unit, and the Riggins City Stage. The event is sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, the City of Riggins, and Idaho Banana Co.
• Shiloh Bible Camp 2023’s theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” is scheduled and ready for registration. Camps fill up quickly, so get registered soon. Camps and dates: Timothy Camp, for students only who volunteer at camps, June 13-16, $5 for a T-shirt; Explorer Camp, ages 10-12, June 19-23, fee is $120; Adventure Camp, ages 8-10, June 26-30, fee $120; Pathfinder Camp, ages 12-14, July 10-15, fee $130; Trailblazer Camp, ages 14-18, July 17-22, fee $130 (plus a $70 fee if they choose to take the rafting trip available only to this camp); and Explorer Camp 2, ages 10-12, July 24-28, fee $120. If you do not have a Shiloh Bible Camp brochure with camp information, pick up a copy at Salmon River Community Church or contact Jeannie Fitch.
