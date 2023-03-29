Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “One of the most beautiful things in the world we can do is to help one another. Kindness doesn’t cost a thing.” – internet

Dr. Hall is retiring from St. Luke’s Medical after serving us here at our Riggins Clinic for many years. There will be a retirement/going away party for him tomorrow, Thursday, March 30, 3-4 p.m. Stop by and wish him well.

