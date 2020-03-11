RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “May the stars carry your sadness away. May the flowers fill your heart with beauty. May hope forever wipe away your tears. And, above all, may silence make you strong.” Chief Dan George.
Food for thought: “Then…we were 20 in the ’70s. Now…we are 70 in the ’20s!
Paul and Dawn Shepherd’s immediate family assembled at the Idaho Statehouse at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise to surprise and honor Paul for his last legislative session after serving eight terms in more than 16 years.
All nine of their children were there as well as spouses, grands, and great grands…almost filling the gallery seating above the House. Speaker Scott Bedke acknowledged and thanked Mr. Paul Shepherd for serving as Idaho Representative. The House gave Paul a standing ovation. All their little kids were on their best behavior and so quiet. Later, the Shepherds had a dinner for their immediate family…77 were able to be there…missing were 36 kids, grands, and great grands. Adonna Barton Shepherd was the official family photographer. Congratulations, Mr. Paul Shepherd, and thank you for serving our district as representative for 16 years. May your political retirement give you many more hours of time with your wonderful family and friends.
February Women With Bait, WWB, will have their Fish Dance and Awards Presentations this Saturday, March 14. WOW! I saw the prizes! Those ladies are going to be so amazed at their winnings. This has been another great year. Sending out a big thank you to all who supported this 2020 tournament as well to the ladies who fished their hearts out…and thanks to the bait boys who helped the ladies as well as to the Captains driving them through some not so great conditions this season...and keeping everyone safe. Kudos to the office people who do all the behind the scenes work who help keep this going. “Fish on!”
Red Cross Spring Blood Drive will be held at the Salmon Rapids Lodge in Riggins, Tuesday, March 31, from 2-7 p.m., and Wednesday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call Kris now at 208-830-3946 to make your appointment. Be a hero…give blood for those in need.
Riggins Rodeo Queen tryouts will be held at the Riggins Rodeo Grounds this Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., MST. Contact Lynda Mann at 208-241-8822 cell or 208-494-8884 or e-mail her at lyndadmann@gmail.com for more info and age limits.
March Artisan Madness Art Show is this Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., PDST both days in White Bird at the White Bird Recreation Center, formerly the White Bird Elementary School. Admission is free; all items are $150 or less. For information go to srag.idaho@gmail.com. March is a perfect time to get out of the winter doldrums and go to the SRAG Art Show which is a wonderful mixture of fine arts and artisan crafts. The White Bird Library will offer baked goods both days.
Idaho County Light & Power is now accepting applications from high school sophomores and juniors for three $750 scholarships which include an all-expense paid trip to the 2020 ICUA Youth Rally, July 6-11 at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. This rally is a leadership conference mixed with team building exercises, public power education, fun, and a tour of the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. Essay deadline is March 31. Contact info is 208-983-1610 or 1-877-212-0424 or go to www.iclp.coop. Applicants’ parents or guardians must be members of ICL&P.
Riggins Elementary School Science Fair will be held Thursday, March 19.
There will be an Invasive Plants Workshop Thursday, March 19, at the Grangeville Senior Center. Registration is 7:30 a.m. with presentations beginning at 8:15 a.m. both PDST. This free workshop is open to the public and hosted by the University of Idaho Extension Office in Grangeville. In addition to the speakers, the day will include a trade show, information and education booths, and lunch.
Spaghetti Feed and Auction Fund-raiser is next Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center to help with expenses for the Annual Jet Boat Race on the “Salmon River of No Return” April 17-18-18. Donations of any kind: goods, services, gift certificates, or cash are greatly appreciated. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Salmon River High School Athletics. Call Glenna 208-315-2309 or email salmonriverjbra@gmail.com.
Get your raffle tickets for the most unique jet boat quilt fashioned by the Pinehurst Quilters from actual Salmon River Jet boat t-shirts from the first race through the 2019 Race . The quilt is on display at Pine Tree Credit Union; tickets are available at Pine Tree, Idaho Banana Co, and Heath Realty. Pinehurst Quilters, who are very benevolent to our Salmon River area, are offering a $300 Scholarship to any graduate of Salmon River High School who is returning to a university or trade school to continue their education. To apply, contact Teri Laughlin, Nightfeather, or Kathie Wright for information. This scholarship is not for a 2020 graduate, but for those already enrolled in college or trade school who are continuing their education.
Leighton Vander Esch: It is sure neat to see Leighton just being Leighton on those “Buckle up for Safety” commercials on Boise TV. The statewide program “Rules to LVE By” includes a media campaign featuring Vander Esch and educational events being planned at schools throughout the state. The first commercials featuring Vander Esch and his personal rules, including a message to “always buckle up” are on Facebook and Boise TV now. “I’m grateful that I can help save lives and give back to the place that will always be my home,” Vander Esch said
Leighton’s Boise Football Camp is June 20. Get your child/children signed up now. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Sign-up options available including a professional photograph with Leighton who will be at Camp to lead certain stations and talk to campers, along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area.
