RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Happy are those who take life day by day, complain very little, and are thankful for the little things in life.” – Gratitude & Healing Poem.
Salmon River High School 2021 Homecoming Week last week ended in a successful win, followed by a homecoming movie night party. Royalty crowned at halftime were Queen Avery Jones and King Ryder Kinskie, Princess Destey Chapman and Prince Devon Herzig, with their court of Evan Olson, Anthony Prado, Garret Shepherd, Ziarra Dischinger, Lucy Smither and Cynch Waite.
Salmon River Booster Club supports Salmon River athletic, clubs and extracurricular activities. It’s that time of the year to begin or renew your membership; there are three divisions: MVP, Gold and Blue. Contact Tina Anderson 208-315-7445 or Joni Shepherd 208-859-4725 for information or to join the Booster Club to help support our teens and their activities.
The Annual Food Bank Cash Drive at Riggins Pine Tree Community Credit Union began Oct. 1 and will run through Dec. 28, or until they reach their goal. For every $1 donated, PTCCU will match $1 up to $1000 per donation. Help support families in our community with a donation.
Patty Solberg was the Riggins winner of a Weber grill from the Pine Tree Community Credit Union’s annual membership BBQ.
Calling all kids ages 5-18 to participate in the 1st annual Canyon Kids Craft Fair, to be held Friday Nov. 5, 9 a.m. -6 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, sponsored by the Riggins Whitewater Market and Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop. Sign up soon; tables are $5 each. Sale hours are 11 a.m. -5 p.m. with our Riggins 4-H'ers serving chili all day. Sugar cookie decorating will be 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Youth vendors, with adult supervision, are invited to participate in the Fair, with their items ready to sell, such as crafts, baked goods, services and wares. There will be volunteers to help supervise; no child will be turned away. For questions or information, visit https://fb.me/e/2J2JergaV or facebook.com/rigginstouristtrap or call Michelle Simpson 208-628-4020.
The Annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street, located behind Crump's Chevron and Jacksons Station. Space rental is $30 per 8’x6’ space. Application and fee must be received soon to hold a spot. Mail applications and fee to PO Box 1429, Riggins, ID 83549. Contact Joni Shepherd 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725. Find the Christmas Bazaar form online: http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar/. Get your gifts, crafts and food items ready to help others make Christmas merry for everyone. Ho, Ho, Ho! Santa will be there from 3-4 p.m. for the little ones; have your cameras ready.
The Salmon River Community Church is tentatively scheduling its second annual Fall Festival Trunk or Treat event the last weekend in October in the big parking lot. Stayed tuned for details.
Pastor Mike and Becky Chapman, of the Salmon River Community Church, have taken a leave of absence to be with Becky’s father, who is having medical concerns. Pastor Mike will continue to send Sunday messages to the church via technology; regular church services will continue as usual at 11 a.m. following Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
Lexi Hamell Rindfleisch, daughter of Ray and Rachelle Hamell, is the new aviation instructor at Joseph Charter School in Enterprise, Oregon, one of few such high school programs in the country. The program prepares students interested in aerospace to take flight. Students develop skills for aeronautics both in the classroom, through hands-on experiments and construction of aircraft. They are also encouraged to develop skills that are necessary to be successful in the field such as communication, logistics and thinking outside the box. Lexi always wanted to be a pilot which led her to a two-year Aircraft Maintenance Technology program at ISU in Pocatello; she is now working on her pilot’s license as well as teaching this aviation program. “That’s one of the things I found so exciting, is that I get to teach kids and be involved in aviation,” she said. “I didn’t even know programs like this existed.” For information go to eastoregonian.com.
Bingo, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, is held every first and third Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, located behind Chevron/Jacksons Station. Next Bingo game will be on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton Vander Esch of Riggins, now playing for the Dallas Cowboys, and Matt Paradis, of Council, now playing for the Carolina Panthers, exchanged jerseys after the Sunday, Oct. 3 game. What an exciting time for these two, local, small-school, west-central Idaho boys. Way to represent Riggins, Council and the Long Pine League in the NFL. Both men played football for Boise State University, though not the same years. Matt was a Super Bowl winner in Super Bowl 50, playing for the Denver Broncos with Payton Manning.
Smiths Ferry project on Highway 55: Drivers expect full road closures Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. After 2 p.m., there will be one-way alternating traffic. Highway 95 will be open for travel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.