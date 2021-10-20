RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “This is for everyone who tries… who tries to learn, tries to grow, tries to respond kindly, and wisely, tries to recognize their own issues instead of blaming everyone else. This is for everyone who tries to be their best even when they’re not feeling their best. I see you. I appreciate you. And I hope you know you make the world a better place, just by being you.” – Lois Deschene.
Bingo, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, has been cancelled until further notice for safety reasons.
Senior lunch on Tuesdays, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, will be “take out” only. Call 208-628-4000 on Tuesday mornings to order your “grab & go” lunch; if the person is local, someone can deliver to your house.
Salmon River Community Church conducted Sunday service as usual with Pastor Mike Chapman sending his message from Indiana, where he and Becky are with her father during medical concerns. His wonderful message was a continuation of the series he had begun before their leave of absence.
Salmon River Community Church will hold its second annual Fall Festival Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served in the “Green Area” throughout the evening.
The Annual Food Bank Cash Drive at Riggins Pine Tree Community Credit Union began on Oct. 1 and will run through Dec. 28, or until they reach their desired goal. For every $1 donated, PTCCU will match $1, up to $1,000 per donation. Help support families in our community with your donation.
Hey kids, ages 5-18, are you getting some crafts ready to sell? The Canyon Kids Craft Fair will be held Friday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center, sponsored by the Riggins Whitewater Market and Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop. Sign up soon to sell crafts, baked goods, services and wares. Tables are $5 each. No child will be turned away. For information, call Michelle Simpson 208-628-4020, go to https://fb.me/e/2J2JergaV or facebook.com/rigginstouristtrap.
The Annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street, located behind Crump's Chevron & Jackson's Station. Rental space is $30 per 8’x6’ space. Application and fee must be received soon to hold a spot. Mail applications and fee to PO Box 1429, Riggins ID 83549. Contact Joni Shepherd 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725. You will find the Christmas Bazaar form online: http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar/. Get your gifts, crafts and food items ready to help others make Christmas merry for everyone. Ho, Ho, Ho! Santa will be there from 3-4 p.m. for the little ones; have your cameras ready.
Congratulations to Deanna Schultze Davis and her horse, Mojo, for qualifying for the 2021 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals on Nov. 5-6, in Utah. She will be among some of the cowgirl and cowboy greats of the 2021 Rodeo Year.
One of the oldest members of our Salmon River Canyon, Inez Howland, will turn 100 on Sunday, Nov. 21. If you would like to help Inez celebrate her centurion birthday, send her birthday cards starting anytime; it will be fun to reach 100 cards by Nov. 21; no gifts. Send cards to Inez Howland, 7360 Highway 95 South, Riggins ID 83549. Thank you. Stay tuned as details unfold.
Our dear friend, Rosie (Walters) Bakker, died Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17, in the Boise Hospital. Rosie was a dear, compassionate lady and caregiver here in Riggins, caring for many people these past few years. Her best days were when she could reach out and help others. More information to follow.
“It is that time of year again; winter is coming. Time to winterize. Drain your irrigation systems, water pumps, and sprinkler systems. Put covers on your outside faucets. Put emergency supplies in your car like blankets, extra heavy coats, granola bars, flashlight with extra batteries, and road flares. If you have a wood burning stove, be sure your chimney is clean; City of Riggins has chimney cleaning tools for use free. Be careful with plug-in heaters; if you use an extension cord, be sure it is heavy duty and is kept away from combustible materials like rugs, blankets, clothing, etc. It may be a good idea to put a ceramic plate under your plugs.” Thanks, Rocke Wilson for this winter safety info.
Smiths Ferry project on Highway 55 is still in road closure Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. After 2 p.m. there will be one-way alternating traffic. Highway 95 will be open if you choose to travel that route.
