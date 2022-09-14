RIGGINS — Quote for the week from Queen Elizabeth II: “When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future,” is her most famous quote, but Queen Elizabeth also had a famous motto: “You have to be seen to be believed.” … In other words, now, that’s more about getting out there and doing the job, but it does lend itself to being seen literally by wearing bright clothes,” she said. Queen Elizabeth II was always in the public and wanted to make sure her subjects saw her, literally. That’s partly why she wore festive bright colors for her public appearances, according to royal expert Daisy McAndrews, she never wore beige because, “No one will know who I am.”
Queen Elizabeth II was the queen of the United Kingdom from Feb. 6, 1952, until her death on Sept. 8, 2022. She has made an amazing impression on our world. Her 70-year reign is one of significance; it is the longest recorded of any British monarch and the second longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country. “Long live the Queen” is quite appropriate, and the world will long remember Queen Elizabeth II.
Our Riggins EMTs held a siren oarade on Sunday, 9/11, to honor those who died that day 21 years ago, especially those who went in to save others and gave their lives to save thousands. They fly the same American flag every year that Janeen Eggebrecht flew here in Riggins on Sept. 11, 2001.
Riggins ETC Shop has lots of great Halloween costumes in their store with more on standby waiting for the room to be displayed. ETC has the best prices in town or most any place for anything you might want.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union, a division of Cottonwood Community FCU, will be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, starting Oct. 3 for the lobby and drive-through. As the merger process of the two credit unions begins, more updates will be posted.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union in Riggins is hiring and will be taking applications to join their team until Sept. 16. The job is part-time. Apply online or go see Tracie.
Idaho Banana Co. is having a Sit and Sip in the Orchard tomorrow evening, Thursday, Sept. 15, from 7-9 p.m. featuring the music of West Mountain Takeover. Bring a chair and be ready for another great night of music and friends.
An all-Riggins school reunion is tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. in the Riggins City Park, for registration. Anyone who has ever gone to school in Riggins from the class of 1964 back to the first class who graduated from SRHS is invited to attend. Take chairs and memorabilia to share for the afternoon; a catered dinner will be held at the Riggins Community Center at 6:00. Reunion cost is $20 per person.
Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District have remodeled their station to have a classroom, as well as two bedrooms for crew members who may need to spend the night on their shift. They were also awarded a grant to purchase two television sets, one for the classroom, and one for the bay which is connected to their dispatch system to automatically show responders maps and details as they arrive at the station.
All youth 13 years old through seniors in high school in the Riggins area are invited to the Salmon River Community Church on Sunday evenings 5-7 p.m. for Youth Group with Bruce and Sarah Bovey; there will be finger foods, an activity and devotions.
The White Bird Rodeo Arena is now locked until further notice, as they are putting a fire command post there. A notice will be posted when it is open again.
Community Lunch at the Riggins Community Center is served every Tuesday at noon. All are welcome; lunches are $7 for those under 60 years of age, and senior citizens 60 and over are by donation.
All Idaho County and Adams County kids are invited to participate in Tourist Trap’s 2nd Annual Canyon Kids Kraft Fair set for Nov. 4, for vendors ages 5-18, who are accompanied by an adult. Kids may make, bake or create things to sell. The Kids Kraft Fair will take place at the Riggins Community Center. Contact Michelle Simpson at 208-315-4748 for information.
Hells Canyon National Recreation Area has two positions open for hiring: 1) position for the duty station in Riggins, Idaho, which will spread out the unit line officers to more efficiently provide leadership coverage to Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, specifically in Idaho. 2) GS-401-11 recreation special uses and Wild and Scenic River program manager in Riggins intending to leverage partnerships, increase capacity to our Snake River Outfitter & Guide and River program, and add capacity to support increased emphasis on developed and dispersed recreation and facilities in Hells Canyon NRA.
Children’s nook “Just a Dream” by Chris Van Allsburg continues. “Walter peered over the edge of his bed, which was caught in the branches of a tall tree. Down below, he could see two men carrying a large saw. ‘Hello!’ Walter yelled out. ‘Hello to you!’ they shouted back. ‘You aren’t going to cut down this tree, are you?’ asked Walter. But the woodcutters didn’t answer. They took off their jackets, rolled up their sleeves, and got to work. Back and forth they pushed the saw, slicing through the trunk of Walter’s tree. ‘You must need this tree for something important,’ Walter called down. ‘Oh, yes,’ they said, ‘very important.’ Then Walter noticed the lettering on the woodcutters’ jackets. He could just make out the words: QUALITY TOOTHPICK COMPANY. Walter sighed and slid back under the blankets. Until…” To be continued next week.
