RIGGINS — Quote for the week from Queen Elizabeth II: “When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future,” is her most famous quote, but Queen Elizabeth also had a famous motto: “You have to be seen to be believed.” … In other words, now, that’s more about getting out there and doing the job, but it does lend itself to being seen literally by wearing bright clothes,” she said. Queen Elizabeth II was always in the public and wanted to make sure her subjects saw her, literally. That’s partly why she wore festive bright colors for her public appearances, according to royal expert Daisy McAndrews, she never wore beige because, “No one will know who I am.”

Queen Elizabeth II was the queen of the United Kingdom from Feb. 6, 1952, until her death on Sept. 8, 2022. She has made an amazing impression on our world. Her 70-year reign is one of significance; it is the longest recorded of any British monarch and the second longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country. “Long live the Queen” is quite appropriate, and the world will long remember Queen Elizabeth II.

