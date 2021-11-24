RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Over the river and through the woods, trot fast my dapple grey. Bound over the ground like a hunting hound for this is Thanksgiving Day. Over the river and through the woods now grandmother’s cap I spy. Hurrah for the fun. Is the pudding done? Hurray for the pumpkin pie.”
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We all have so much for which to be thankful. Buck and I are especially thankful to be celebrating our 52nd wedding anniversary together, Nov. 24, this year; and what a year it has been. Very thankful, for sure.
The Salmon River Community Church is serving a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 25 beginning at 3 p.m. and serving throughout the afternoon until people stop arriving. Everyone is invited. There is no charge, just go eat and enjoy.
The Salmon River Lady Savages, with six players, Charlee Hollon, Avery Jones, Madison Pottenger, Raney Walters, Logan Calvin and Rylie Walters, won their basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, with a score of 41-31. Way to play, ladies! Check the school for their schedule and get out to cheer them on to victory.
Note Highway 55 is closed indefinitely, due to a huge boulder and slide that fell onto the highway, as well as the fear of more possible slides. If you are traveling between McCall and Boise, you need to use Highway 95. There is some construction near Cambridge, so you may expect delays there.
The Secret Santas have been busy. The beautiful Christmas Giving Tree is set up at the Riggins Whitewater Market. You are invited to take a name from the Giving Tree, purchase a gift, and take it, unwrapped, to Riggins City Hall by Wednesday, Dec. 8. The number of kiddos has doubled on the tree since last year. Find a tag and do your part to help make Christmas happy for a child. The gifts and food boxes will be distributed Dec. 16, 1-3 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Thank you for helping make Christmas happy for our Salmon River kids and families.
The Annual Riggins Assembly of God Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Be sure to check it out; they always have lots of great Christmas gift items, as well as yummy cookies, candies, etc. Free coffee and hot chocolate all day. For information call Tracie, 208-469-0478 or Kim, 208-628-3354.
The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, at Two Rivers Coffee beginning at 5 p.m. The City Christmas Tree will be lighted at dark. Santa and Mrs. Santa will arrive by Riggins Volunteer Fire Truck, so kiddos can visit with them. The traditional hayrides will begin after Santa’s arrival. Nicol will have some fire pits in the Two Rivers parking lot, around which to visit and keep warm while listening to Christmas music. Hot coffee, hot chocolate, and hot cider, and of course, cookies will be served. If you would like to help by baking and taking cookies to the event, call Nicol Tyler, Two Rivers owner and coordinator of this event, 208-433-1996. Salmon River Church and Riggins Assembly Church will have their parking lots open for parking for Christmas Lighting attendees.
Senior Citizen Lunch, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, is open for meals at the Riggins Community Center again. They will have served Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Lunch will be served again every Tuesday at noon. If you would like “take out” call 208-628-4000 to place your order.
Senior Citizen Bingo, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. and will continue to meet the first Wednesday of each month through the winter months. Come out and enjoy an evening with friends and Bingo. Funds go to help with the Senior Citizen Transit, which buses senior citizens and others to McCall and Grangeville to appointments, meetings, shopping, etc. Priority to senior citizens and those with medical appointments. Call 208-628-2394 to reserve a seat 48 hours in advance.
Riggins PTO will meet Dec. 7. If you cannot attend but would like to volunteer or help at events, contact one of the officers: President – Jess Wilson, Vice President – Paige Bicandi, Treasurer – Jenna Ewing, or Secretary – Julie Hofflander. They are preparing for Santa’s visit at the school in December and getting ready to have a Spring Carnival. The Carnival is not only fun for kiddos and adults, but also helps raise funds needed to help with events, activities, books, supplies, etc. for our kiddos, Preschool–12th grade. Step right up to help the PTO help our students.
The Annual Jetboat Winter Ball will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Riggins Community Center with dinner being served at 6 p.m.; reservations required, $45 per person. Dance to the music of Joaquin, Verna, and Dave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. For reservations, call Vicky, 208-628-3322 or Glenna, 208-315-2309.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 is looking for a board member for Zone 3, which is basically the Riggins city limits. To apply for the position, submit a letter of application to the District Office by mail at PO Box 872, email hollonm@jsd243.org, or deliver it to the district office located adjacent to Salmon River High School. For information contact the District Office, 208-630-6027.
Riggins ETC Shop, which helps fund ASK (After School Kids program), is located on Main Street and has many new gift and clothing items, as well as Christmas decorations, all priced very reasonably. Stop by and check out their wonderful selections.
The Salmon River Gun Club did not have a November meeting; however, there will be a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
