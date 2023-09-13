LDS help with recycling photo

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint elders Villalpando and Roeth recently stopped by the Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District station and completed some community service by assisting with the can recycling program and cleanup. The community thanks them for their efforts. The funds from the can program go to the Ambulance Replacement Fund.

 Facebook photo

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Never Forget 9-11-2001… All gave some. Some gave all.”

Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, marked the 22nd year since the horrendous 9-11 destruction in America. Let us always remember the brave men and women who helped other men and women and children to safety… and remember the families who lost loved ones in those disasters.

(1) comment

Faithandprayer1
Faithandprayer1

I pray Small fry hasn't sold out to the evil in Riggins

Report Add Reply

