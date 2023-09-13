RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Never Forget 9-11-2001… All gave some. Some gave all.”
Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, marked the 22nd year since the horrendous 9-11 destruction in America. Let us always remember the brave men and women who helped other men and women and children to safety… and remember the families who lost loved ones in those disasters.
Wednesday, today, Sept. 13, is Community BBQ at Riggins Elementary School, 6-7:30 p.m. Food will be provided by SRHS, and then varsity volleyball and football powderpuff yard games will follow. Everyone is invited.
SRHS’ homecoming is this Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. The students will be celebrating homecoming this week with dress-up days: Monday was Camo Dress-up Day with an assembly at the end of the day, staff vs. the high school volleyball team and staff vs. Jr. high team. Tuesday was the 80s Neon Workout Dress-up Day and SHRS away volleyball game. Today, Wednesday, is Barbie Dress-up Day, with the Community BBQ at Riggins Elementary School, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday is Ancient Greece Dress-up Day with Jr. high volleyball and football games. Friday is Blackout Dress-Up Day with the SRHS volleyball game at 5 p.m. and the football game at 7 p.m.; royalty will be crowned during halftime.
Two Rivers Coffee Roasters will be closed Oct. 2-17, the first time in more than five years. This means there will be no UPS pickup. You may be able to drop your packages off at Mountain River Outfitters; they are open until 2 p.m. most days. Online orders will happen as usual. If you have a coffee bean order, please message Two Rivers; Jocelyn can assist in getting that to you. Thank you for your loyal patronage and understanding about their much-needed break.
Salmon River Public Library is having a huge book sale – 10 cents for each book. Get on down and get some great reading material.
Small Fry Daycare will provide childcare in Riggins at the Salmon River Community Church, partnered with the Salmon River JSD. The daycare will meet Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Volunteers and/or donations are needed to keep this facility going. Contact Small Fry Daycare to see how you can help. For information, go to Facebook.
A celebration of life for Josh Borges will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. (MDT) at Shorts Bar on the Main Salmon River. Family and friends are invited to help honor Josh with stories and love for him.
Salmon River Fiddlers’ first program is aimed at the 3rd or 4th Tuesday of October at 7 p.m.; stay tuned for the date.
Rodeo Queen tryouts for the 2024 White Bird Rodeo will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30. Young ladies ages 13-18 are eligible; contact Anna Wren if you are interested.
October Bingo will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center with a hot dog and chili dinner. Wear your best Halloween costume; prizes will be awarded.
The Smither family will have its annual Haunted House, “Pirate Calico Jack’s Haunt,” on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 532 North Main Street. Free entry; accepting small donations to benefit the Salmon River Senior Citizens.
Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice.
The City of Riggins is accepting applications for a full-time Deputy City Clerk/Treasurer II. A full job description is available at www.rigginsidaho.org. Provide a complete resume and letter of interest to Riggins City Hall, 126 North Main, Riggins ID 83549, or email to rigginscity@gmail.com.
Our grandson, Finn Fitch, who is now attending Prairie Jr. High as an 8th grader, ran in the Seaport Invitational in Clarkston, Wash., cross-country run. He ran 1.86 miles in 9:05.47, which placed him second overall in a field of 74 runners; first place was a runner from Lewiston, at 8:53.22. Teams came from Pullman, Clarkston, Highland, Timberline, Pomeroy, Deary, Logos/Moscow, and Troy, and perhaps others. His next run will be held in Cottonwood on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Buck and I are certainly going to attend this one.
I pray Small fry hasn't sold out to the evil in Riggins
