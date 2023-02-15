RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Train your mind to see the good in everything, the happiness in your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.” – anonymous

Congratulations to Paul Getti, Riggins’ new assistant fire chief, appointed at the February city council meeting. He will assist the current fire chief, Jeff Joyce.

