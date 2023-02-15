RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Train your mind to see the good in everything, the happiness in your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.” – anonymous
Congratulations to Paul Getti, Riggins’ new assistant fire chief, appointed at the February city council meeting. He will assist the current fire chief, Jeff Joyce.
Snow White Variety Show, a variety show spoof on a fairytale classic, will be presented by the Salmon River High School Fine Arts Club this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, at 6 p.m., each evening in the SRHS multipurpose room performed by our Salmon River kids, with Miss Taylie Hopkins as director. Presale tickets are available at Riggins Elementary and Salmon River High School for $5 each.
The Salmon River Fiddlers will present a free program Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Salmon River Community Church fellowship room at 7 p.m. Musicians will be playing fiddles, guitars, banjo, ukelele, bass and mandolins. In addition, Buck Fitch will recite a poem he learned from his father, who learned it in a foxhole in WWII.
“Imagine, Believe, and Achieve Highway 95” presentation will be held in the SRHS multipurpose room on Thursday, Feb. 23, 1-2 p.m. Luc Swenson, founder of the I Love This Life Foundation, will bring his message of hope to the Salmon River School District. He will tell his uplifting story of overcoming hardships to inspire kids and teens to view life with a hopeful outlook. Janet Ravenscraft, formerly of Riggins, now of Boise, was instrumental in getting Luc scheduled into SRHS. The public is invited to attend at no cost.
Women With Bait (WWB), is in full action, with ladies fishing daily through March 18. The ladies are catching some great looking steelhead. Prizes will be awarded at the Fish Dance, honoring the winners and celebrating another successful season at the close of tournament.
Check out Ethel, the amazing stuffed WWB gal, sitting outside the Idaho Banana Co. showing off her spectacular fishing-wear, happily purchased at the ETC Shop, with accessories from the Idaho Banana Co. She loves to have her picture taken with everyone.
WWB activities include the following:
Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon hosts WWB dances each Friday and Saturday night, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., throughout February and most of March, with costume themes, each weekend. Feb. 17 and 18 “Toga,” with 6 String Circus Band; Feb. 24 and 25 “Neon,” with DJ Scribbles; March 3 and 4 “Hippies & Cowboys,” with Dave Nuda Band; March 10 and 11 “America,” with DJ Scribbles; March 17 and 18 “Black Light,” with DJ Scribbles closing out the tourney, featuring the Fish Dance on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded. FYI: when DJ Scribbles is featured, karaoke begins at 9 p.m.
208 TACOS will open in Riggins soon. Be watching for the Taco Truck, right on Main Street.
Firewood permits are available from the Hells Canyon NRA office. Call 208-628-3916 for information. You can call ahead, or Lynn can email it to you.
Doodle for Google Contest for K-12 students is on now. Enter your artwork with your address; the theme for 2023 is “I am grateful for….” The contest is open for online or mailed-in entries until March 7. The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on google.com for one day, as well as receiving a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school. National finalists win a $5,000 scholarship, and the state winner earns Google hardware. Learn more at https://doodle.google.com/d4g/
A 4-H meeting will be held this Monday, Feb. 20, 4-5 p.m. at the Salmon River High School, with Sarah Walters. Learn about leadership, community, service, and some other fun projects in addition to animals, cooking, Legos, sewing, science and more.
First responders 2nd Annual Bash will be held Saturday, March 18, at Summervilles; get your tickets now; only 150 dinner tickets will be sold. Stop by Riggins City Hall or call 208-628-3394. There will be a live auction, as well as a gun raffle.
The arts and crafts sale, “March Artisan Madness,” will be held March 18 and 19, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (PST) at White Bird Area Recreation District (old grade school), sponsored by the Salmon River Art Guild.
