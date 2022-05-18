RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Optimist: Someone who figures out that taking a step backward after taking a step forward is not a disaster, it’s a Cha-cha.” – unknown. I think this is a good quote, especially for our high school graduates as well as the rest of us, too, knowing it takes steps to keep moving forward.
The class of 2022 will be honored this Sunday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at a special baccalaureate service at the Riggins Assembly of God Church with the Riggins Salmon River Ministerial Association officiating. Refreshments will be served following the service. Family, friends and the public are invited to attend.
The Salmon River High School graduation will be held at SRHS Friday, May 27, with just a handful of graduates, yes, five graduates this year: Avery Jones, Lilly Fellom, Elise Jones, Tyson Travis and Logan Damon will be honored. Two other Salmon River seniors, who finished their year early, Garett Shepherd and Charlee Hollon, held their graduation on April 30.
The Awards Night 2022 held last week, honored several junior high and high school students with class awards – sources of strength, athletic awards, fine art awards, and more, including scholarships. Salmon River High School 2022 valedictorian Avery Jones was awarded the class quilt she and her classmates made in fourth/fifth grade, as well as nine scholarships during the evening. Garett Shepherd was awarded two scholarships. Three SRHS alumni, Payton Branstetter, Sophi Branstetter and Emily Diaz, were each awarded a scholarship.
The last day of school for Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River High School is Thursday, June 2.
Three SRHS track athletes, Charlee Hollon, Cordell Bovey and Mortaki Klaudt, competed in District Track Meet last weekend with Charlee placing first in girls’ pole vault. Charlee qualified to compete in the State Track Meet this weekend. Congratulations to each of you. Good luck, Charlee.
The Pinehurst Quilters have a $300 scholarship for graduating seniors, including homeschool seniors. Contact Kathie Wright to apply.
Cordell Bovey will be attending ILEAD this summer. Each day begins at 5 a.m. with a structured class or activity to promote physical fitness and wraps up at 10 a.m. with an activity that promotes esprit de corps. The hours in between are filled with a variety of classroom and practical learning activities, including a supervised trip to the Idaho Capitol, in addition to short excursions focused on providing community service.
Looking for aspiring leaders between the ages of 15-17 for the third Annual Idaho State Police Leadership Education and Development Academy (ILEAD). Report for your assigned Tour of Duty, June 26-July 1. Training drills: leadership training, physical training, unarmed self-defense, alcohol impairment detection, weapons safety, radar/laser training. All activities are supervised by mentors, who are graduates of the Idaho State Police Advanced Training Academy. For information contact Lt. Colonel Bill Gardiner at 208-884-7004 or email Bill.gardiner@isp.idaho.gov.
Salmon River Summer 2022 softball registration is May 10-June 3; sign up at Main Street Hair Co., 103 North Main. There is a $25 registration fee due by June 8 for T-shirt/equipment costs. Season dates are Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., June 8- Aug. 24. June 8 is info and team announcement night; the first game is June 15 at Salmon River High School baseball field. For the coed recreational type league, players must be 18 or older and must supply their own gloves. Family and fans of all ages are welcome to watch.
The Salmon River Joint School District Board held an emergency meeting and voted to suspend the May 17 school levy due to an error in the ballot language submitted by the district office. The law will not allow the ballot to be altered; a black line will be marked through the ballot. Any votes already cast will be counted, but not be reported at this time. The school levy will be held on Aug. 30. Call 208- 630-6027 for questions.
The Riggins Senior Citizens are hiring a cook for Tuesday lunches, even if you can devote only once a month. This is a paid position. Contact Pamela Nightfeather Bogan.
Shiloh Bible Camp Annual Service Day is this Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m-4 p.m., all help is appreciated. Feel free to join for all or part of the day. Projects include cleaning, painting, camp repairs, landscape, firewood prep, etc. If you would like to stay at Shiloh the night before or after, contact Shiloh.
Devoted mother, aunt and friend to many, Synthia Auchenbach of Riggins died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Mike; her daughter, Dezi; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Synthia was held on May 14 at the Salmon River Community Church. Synthia was a fun-loving, caring lady who loved people and loved to smile. She was a bright light for her nieces and nephews; they gathered with her daughter this past week to share memories and honor her.
Our dear friend, longtime resident and former pastor, Ed Jones died Tuesday, May 10, in Fruitland, Idaho. Ed pastored the Riggins Assembly of God Church for many years and filled in for two years as pastor at Salmon River Community Church after his retirement. Ed was a well-known figure in Riggins as a pastor as well as an accomplished carpenter and great storyteller. He also liked to make walking sticks from diamond willows that he sanded smoothly, and with his wife, Donna, who died in January 2022, designed with beautiful vivid colors. A celebration of life will be Thursday, May 26 at 2 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church.
Tickets for Rattle the Canyon Music Festival are available online only at ticketbud.com. Rattle the Canyon will be held in Riggins City Park Saturday, June 25, 1-11:30 p.m. It will feature six super amazing bands: Reckless Kelly, Micky & The Motorcars, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jeff Crosby, Muzzie Braun, and American Bonfire. Proceeds go to benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, and the City Park stage fund.
The annual White Bird Rodeo will be held on the banks of the Salmon River at the twin bridges Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, at 5 p.m. each day, honoring Richard and Terry Eller as 2022 Grand Marshals. “Roaring 20s” is the theme for the 11 a.m. parade on Saturday, June 18 with lots of activities downtown White Bird, including music.
