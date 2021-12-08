RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: “Christmas To-Do-List: Be present. Wrap someone in a hug. Send peace. Donate food. Be the light.” “Talk about your Joys.” “This is not the year to get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything you have.”
The Salmon River Gun Club meets tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Tis the season for the Riggins Winter Ball, so don your “going out on the town” clothes and be sure to wear your dancing shoes for the Annual Jet Boat Winter Ball this Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Riggins Community Center. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.; reservations required, $45 per person. There are just a few tickets left, so call soon. I have inside info that the Center is being transformed into a thing of beauty and class for a gala evening of joy and fun. Funds go to the Jet Boat Race in April. Dance to the music of Joaquin, Verna, and Dave beginning at 8:30 p.m. with an auction to take place sometime during the evening. To make reservations call Vicky, 208-628-3322 or Glenna, 208-315-2309.
The annual City of Riggins Christmas Tree Lighting, located at the Two Rivers Coffee Shop, was a joyous time of singing, visiting, drinking hot coffee and cider, and munching on yummy cookies while seeing Santa and Mrs. Santa, and friends and neighbors. The fire truck, driven by Jeff Joyce, was lit up with Christmas lights. The annual hayride, with Doug Boggan, was again a big hit. Celebrating the beginning of the Christmas season was very enjoyable. Kudos to Nichol Tyler, owner of Two Rivers Coffee and coordinator of this event, as well as to her employees, who dressed as Grinches for the evening and to all who donated cookies.
Thanks to the Idaho County Free Press and eight business located in Riggins, Grangeville and Cottonwood. Riggins Whitewater Market, Irwin Drug, Lindsley’s Home Furnishings, The Tire Guy, Bud’s PowerSports, Larson’s Good Clothes, Jacobs Lumber Co, and Loving Hands Gifts and More, thank you for the gift certificates for the children. It was fun to see the kiddos’ eyes light up when I handed out the certificates and showed them how to go to the businesses and get free treats.
Wow! $500 for first place in the Riggins Christmas Decorating Contest, which will run through Dec. 17, sponsored by Crime Scene Stoppers Cleaners. Unleash your decorating skill if you have a Riggins mailing address. Decorate your yard or business for Christmas. The most Facebook likes will be the winner. Rules: Decorate your place, take a picture of your decorated yard or business in Riggins mailing area, then post it on Crime Scene Stoppers Cleaners Facebook page, crimescenecleanerinc. The post with the most likes, wins! Best wishes to each of you.
The Riggins Secret Santas are wrapping gifts to be ready for our Salmon River Canyon kiddos for Christmas. The Giving Tree has no tags left. Thank you to all who have taken tags, purchased gifts and helped fill food bags to help make Christmas happy for many local children. The gifts and food boxes will be distributed next week, Thursday, Dec. 16, 1-3 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Thank you for helping to make Christmas happy for our kids and families.
Riggins Community Center is serving lunch for senior citizens and others every Tuesday at noon. If you would like “take out,” call 208-628-4000.
Stop by Riggins ETC Shop, open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for your Christmas shopping needs as well as many other wonderful treasures. Funds go to ASK (After School Kids program). Lisa is always happy to have a volunteer stop to help for an hour, a day or whatever time you have to help with the needs of the shop.
The Salmon River High School Senior projects presentations will be presented Monday-Thursday, Dec. 6-9. The seniors each have a specific project they do as a requirement of graduation which is completed, then presented in front of judges as well to teachers, parents and others.
Riggins Elementary School students are looking forward to two special visitors next week. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Mrs. Fitch (that’s me) will read Christmas stories to the kiddos, also featuring hot chocolate, cookies and candy from PTO and the school, as well as a special gift for each student from Mrs. Fitch. On Thursday, Dec. 16, Santa and Mrs. Santa will visit the students and give them treats before they are dismissed for Christmas vacation.
Riggins Elementary School will be released for Christmas vacation at 12:45 p.m. next Thursday, Dec. 16, and Salmon River Junior and High School will be released at 1 p.m. School will resume Jan. 3, 2022.
Idaho State Highway 55 opened Monday, Dec. 6, after a prolonged closure of 17 days due to a rockslide.
