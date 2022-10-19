RIGGINS — Quote: “Teachers who love teaching, teach children to love learning,” from a plaque. This also applies to parenting and loving and learning and such.
Salmon River High School football senior night 2022 was held in conjunction with Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 15. Honored senior football players were Tyrus Swift, son of Justin and Joy Swift; Nathanial Petersen, son of Lillie and Russ Peterson; Mortaki Ceglia-Klaudt, son of David and Concetta Klaudt; and Ryder Kinski, son of Ray and Julie Kinskie. Congratulations to each of you.
SRHS Homecoming 2022 royalty were King Tyrus Swift and Queen Theresa Ledgerwood, along with Prince Blaylon Blaylock and Princess Skyler Hubbard. SRHS won their Homecoming game. Congratulations to each of you.
Community Chili Cookoff, sponsored by Riggins City Fire Department, is Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Riggins Fire Station on Main Street. Make your favorite chili and join in this free celebration with our wonderful fire volunteers; entries are limited to 15 people. Guests will vote for their favorite chili.
Pinehurst Quilters is having its Annual Quilt Auction on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Riggins Community Center located behind the Chevron/Jackson station. Doors open at noon for a preview; the auction begins at 1 p.m.
Celebration of life for Bob “Zim” Zimmerman will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Community Church; a meal will follow the service. His family invites friends to join them for the meal. If you would like his daughter, Stephanie’s address, call me or text me.
Salmon River Community Church is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat event on Monday, Oct. 31. If you would like to donate candy or help with games, bake cookies, make drinks, and/or help with decorating call 208-628-4274; leave a message and you will be called back. If you would like to decorate your car and hand out candy in the church parking lot, you are invited to join us.
Theresa Ledgerwood’s senior project “Christmas Boxes” for gifts for children in third world countries is ongoing. Check with Theresa if you would like a Christmas Box (about the size of a shoe box) or pick one up at Salmon River Community Church; return it to Theresa or take it to the church for mailing by Nov. 11. Cash or checks are welcome to help fund mailing costs. Kudos to all who are helping Theresa on this project for Christmas for others.
Fiddle Creek Fruit Stand and Hardware Store has new store hours. Weekday hours will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays in October will be from 1-4 p.m. Beginning Nov. 1, they will be closed on Sundays; weekday hours will remain the same. The crew wishes to thank all their customers for understanding these new hours and, especially, for shopping locally.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union has started its annual Food Bank Cash Drive, which runs through Dec. 28 or until it reaches the desired goal. For every $1 donated PTCCU will match $1 up to $1,000 per donation. Monies raised help support families in our community. New hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Remember, free coffee and cookies on Fridays.
Two Rivers Coffee Roasters are hosting “Octobeard,” an event for Idaho County residents to raise awareness of cancer and honor those affected by cancer. Donations are being sought and will go to Idaho County families chosen at random. To participate and get details, recommend bearded fellows, and/or nominate a local family in need, call Nicol at 208-628-9222 or stop by Two Rivers Coffee Roasters, or donate items and/or gift cards/money to the cause, and vote for your favorite beard.
Tourist Trap’s 2nd Annual Canyon Kids Kraft Fair is just two and half weeks away on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Riggins Community Center. Idaho County and Adams County kids, ages 5-18, accompanied by an adult, are encouraged to participate. Contact Michelle Simpson at 208-315-4748 for information or to let her know you will be participating.
Hells Gate BBQ will set up its BBQ at the Riggins Community Center for the day to serve you lunch and dinner. Ali and Jared Shoemaker, owners of Hells Gate BBQ, will donate 10% of their sales to the Canyon Kids Kraft Fair.
General election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. You need to be registered to vote. Go to voteidaho.gov/voter-education/ for information.
Our best news this week was our son Jed’s MRI found no progression of the disease (cancer).
Children’s book “Just a Dream” by Chris Van Allsburg continues about a boy who seemed to have little regard for our environment until a dream opens eyes... “Walter looked out from under his sheets. His bed was flying through the night sky. A flock of ducks passed overhead. One of them landed on the bed, and to Walter’s surprise, he began to speak, ‘I hope you don’t mind,’ said the bird. ‘If I take a short rest here.’ The ducks have been flying for days, looking for the pond where they had always stopped to eat. ‘I’m sure it’s down there somewhere,’ Walter said, though he suspected something awful might have happened. After a while, the duck waddled to the edge of the bed, took a deep breath, and flew off. ‘Good luck,’ Walter called to him. Then he pulled the blanket over his head, ‘It’s just a dream,’ he whispered, and wondered if it would ever end. Then finally…” More to come next week.
