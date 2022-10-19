Donated quilts photo

Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District was the recent recipient of two quilts from Pinehurst Quilters for the new station beds. Their craft and quilt auction is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1-4 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — Quote: “Teachers who love teaching, teach children to love learning,” from a plaque. This also applies to parenting and loving and learning and such.

Salmon River High School football senior night 2022 was held in conjunction with Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 15. Honored senior football players were Tyrus Swift, son of Justin and Joy Swift; Nathanial Petersen, son of Lillie and Russ Peterson; Mortaki Ceglia-Klaudt, son of David and Concetta Klaudt; and Ryder Kinski, son of Ray and Julie Kinskie. Congratulations to each of you.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments