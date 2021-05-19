RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “I do not just have students for one year. I love following them through their life journeys and seeing what they’ve become and what wonderful lives they’ve created for themselves. Once they are my students, they become my kids for life.” – Educator, Teresa Engler. (“I have said this all my teaching life, since 1969.” – Jeannie Fitch). I know lots of teachers feel the same way, in fact, the current first grade teacher was in my first-grade class way back when.
Salmon River High School class of 2021 will hold its graduation Friday, May 21, 7 p.m., in the SRHS Gymnasium, honoring Lotus Harper, Sofie Branstetter, Sierra Bovey, Alethea Chapman, Isaac Hofflander, Joe Joyce, Eric Nelson, Jordyn Pottenger, Lauren Travis, Jimmy Tucker and Justin Whitten. Their class motto is “Can’t wait for ‘21”, their flower is the sunflower with gold as their class color. Congratulations and best wishes to each of you as you embark on your next step into life, out of the protective walls of our Salmon River Canyon and from the banks of the mighty Salmon River.
School event days for the closing of 2020-2021 school year are: May 18 – seniors last day; May 21 – SRHS graduation; May 26 – last day of preschool; May 27 – last day of school, early release (RES) 12:45 p.m., (SRHS) 1 p.m.; May 28 – teacher workday; Aug 9 – new student registration; and Aug 10-11 –returning student registration.
Salmon River Community Church will hold its annual Memorial Day Sale at the church, Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. If you have items you would like to donate for the sale, drop them off at the back door of the church after May 24. No clothing, thank you. Proceeds go towards the building fund.
American Legion Post will present its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 31, 11 a.m. All veterans are invited to participate; call Dale 208-628-3727. Pastor Jim Dunn, from the Riggins Assembly of God Church, will be the featured speaker. Following service, the Legion will drive to the John Day Cemetery for Memorial Day services there. This event is open to the public.
Big Water Blow Out is happening Saturday, June 5, with Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys bringing you great music. This year is going to be a “soft opener” with no Dutch oven cookoff. Contact an outfitter for a rafting trip, then head to the Riggins City Park for live music. Private boats are welcome to join the fun.
Rattle the Canyon City Park Stage fund-raiser will be held in the Riggins City Park, Saturday, June 26, sponsored by the City of Riggins. Two bands, J.R. & The Stingrays and Joaquin, Verna, and Dave will be playing music for the event. More details to follow.
Salmon River Community Church will have its annual church picnic at the Riggins City Park, Sunday, June 27, following church. BBQ burgers will be grilled on site; bring salads, fruits, beans, chips, desserts, veggie trays, etc. and plan to have a great time visiting, eating and playing games.
Celebration of Life for our dear Tammi Woodley will be held Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m., at the Salmon River Community Church. More details later.
Celebration of Life for our sweet Berniece Morell will be held Saturday July 10, 2 p.m., in McCall, at the home of Randy Morell. If you plan to attend, let Jeannie Fitch know so the family will have a count for food. More details to come.
Hot Summer Nights will be sizzling on Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of exciting action, including the annual talent show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting. Book motel rooms or RV sites, as they fill quickly.
SRHS Alumni Celebration fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights on Saturday, July 24, midday. Open to the public. For information contact Laina Walkington.
“The 2021 Stibnite Foundation grant cycle is now open and will close May 31. The Stibnite Foundation focuses on grant making in the West Central Mountains of Idaho, an area encompassing the communities of southern Idaho County (Riggins), Valley County and Adams County (“the Region”). The Foundation funds projects that will enhance and are tailored for our rural community. All grants are limited to qualified tax-exempt entities located in and serving the Region. These include nonprofits and governmental entities exempt under the Internal Revenue Code. Application link can be found at www.stibnitefoundation.com.”
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton is in Texas at football practice, getting ready to play this season with gusto! We fans, here in Riggins, are ready to cheer him and the Cowboys on when the 2021 NFL season gets under way. Go Leighton!
