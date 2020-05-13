RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: continuing on from the book, “Everything I need to Know to learned From a Golden Book.” “Is your life starting to feel like a circus?…Use your imagination. Look up…and savor the seasons as they roll around. Stay Curious, Take in some culture once in a while. Learn something new! Dare to explore what’s out there for you? Express yourself. Try a new look. Be unique. Just don’t go overboard.” More ideas next week.
The Salmon River High School Class of 2020, Emily Diaz, Ameila Chapman, Alexis Pottenger, Johannah Hollon, Ethan Shepherd, Jaedyn Herman, Johnathan Swift, Bryson Gregory, Lillian Evans, Malachi Bell, Tehya Gubitosi, Tanner Cook and Calenez Bour, are finishing their final requirements and getting ready for an outdoor graduation celebration on the SRHS football field Friday, May 22. Final details, including time and seating and such, will be in next week’s column. The seniors and the SRHS administration are working out details so we can all stay healthy and be allowed to have this event under the current COVID-19 state restrictions.
The 2020 White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts will be held this Saturday, May 16. Message Kami Fogleman to sign up or get more information.
Salmon River Community Church, with Pastor Mike Chapman, held its Mother’s Day Service outside and will again have Sunday, May 17, service outside in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Bring your own chair or use one of the metal folding chairs available on the south of the church.
The Riggins Assembly of God, with Pastor Jim Dunn, held its Mother’s Day church service outside in the parking lot, and plans to hold Sunday, May 17, service at 11 a.m., outside as well. They brought own chairs and enjoyed their time in the out of doors.
The annual Memorial Day Service will be held Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m., in the Riggins Cemetery, with the American Legion presenting the program. Plan to attend…there will be self-distancing in place at this service. The service at John Day Cemetery is still to be determined…it will follow this service if held.
Governor Little’s full outline for “Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity,” is found at rebound.idaho.gov. If there is no significant increase in cases and criteria remain met, stage 2-4 will follow. See on-line for details.
Plan to shop, dine, get your hair done, go to Yoga, etc., locally, as you feel comfortable. I know our Riggins’ businesses will all appreciate your supporting them. Help them with their protocols requirements by self-distancing, not overcrowding, etc. And, again, only go out if you feel comfortable.
The Big Water Blowout Committee sadly decided that canceling the event, which was to be held in early June, was in the best interest of our community and event patrons. Clear your schedule for June 2021 and help make it the Biggest Blowout ever.
USFS released the news that the Middle Fork and Main Salmon are open to float boating as of May 16 when all boat launches are open. More information is available at https://bit.ly/3du2iBL
Derek Wilson and family are going into the direct consumer beef business. Their beef will go from their Mountain south of Riggins to your table. “Understand, this will not be the cheapest…just like the old saying goes, ‘Good things aren’t cheap and cheap things are not good,’” says Derek. “However, it will be good beef.” They plan to pre-sell packages this week. You will be put on a waiting list for their meat that will be ready to deliver/ship the end of August. Contact Derek now on Facebook to get your best quality beef for you and your family.
Ron Heath, 71, and a member of the class of 1968, died Monday, May 4, 2020, after a long bout with cancer. He attended SRHS until his junior year when the family moved to New Meadows, Idaho, where he graduated from New Meadows High School. (His sister Deena shared this on Facebook, so this is all I know about it at this time.)
Absentee ballots for primary elections and school levy have been sent to every voter in Idaho County, so complete, sign, and return ballot in prepaid envelope by June 2, 2020. There is a Facebook page, Idaho County Elections, with updated information, or you can call 208-983-2751 during regular business hours for further info.
Salmon River School District annual Levy is $525,000, costing taxpayers $2.92 per thousand of the assessed value of your property, minus homeowner’s exemption…this is actually $0 .89 less than last year. We have been our own district for 13 years with 100 percent of the levy going to our local school district. For info, go to the school website, www.jsd243.org, or call the local business district manager with any budget questions at 208-630-6027.
Leighton Vander Esch News: LVE Boise Football Camp is still being planned… date is still pending. Kendall Auto, Fox 9 KNIN TV, and LVE 55 have come together to help make this camp possible. “Drive for the Draft” at Kendall Auto in Boise gave 25 youngsters free entry to Leighton’s Camp May 5/5 p.m…in keeping with Leighton’s #55.
Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones shares his excitement to start the 2020 NFL season in the stadium opener at SoFi Stadium against the Rams Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. They will wait until all teams in all states are allowed to do so but the NFL is telling their clubs to have their processes in place ASAP. There will be some requirements and restrictions put in place in a phase-by-phase plan seemingly providing realistic and safe opportunities for teams to begin to work in their facilities giving the season a chance to potentially on time, but it all hinges on the protocol of each state the team calls home. Full schedule of the 16 games release show presented by SeatGek@bit.ly/3cg2nsz.
