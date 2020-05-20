RIGGINS -- Quote of the week is the motto for the SRHS Class of 2020: “Last of the Best.” Congratulations to each of you, and best wishes on your future as you walk from the halls of SRHS to life beyond the walls of the Salmon River Canyon.
The Salmon River High School Class of 2020, Emily Diaz and Ameila Chapman, co-valedictorians, Alexis Pottenger, salutatorian, Johannah Hollon, Ethan Shepherd, Johnathan Swift, Bryson Gregory, Lillian Evans, Malachi Bell, and Tehya Gubitosi, will hold its graduation ceremony this Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m., on the SRHS football field. Graduates, family, and faculty will be seated in front of the stage; guests will be restricted to their vehicles and social distancing; there will be limited parking spaces on the football field. For those who are unable to attend the ceremony can view it online at jsd243.org which will be linked just prior to the ceremony. Following the graduation, the graduates will parade through Riggins from SRHS to Riggins Elementary School. Line Main Street and give the SRHS 2020 graduates a final cheer of victory.
And speaking of 2020 graduates, Kylie McClanahan, first grandchild of Buck and Jeannie Fitch, will graduate from McCall Donnelly High School Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m., in an outdoor ceremony in McCall, which will also be broadcast on radio.
The American Legion will present its annual Memorial Day Service Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m. in the Riggins Cemetery. There will be self-distancing in place at this service. The service at John Day Cemetery is still to be determined…it will follow this service if held.
Crystal Wilson, wife of Chance Wilson, of Meridian, and daughter-in-law of Rocke and Claudia Wilson, of Riggins, was awarded the highest award from Idaho Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the June Yerrington Award, which recognizes the individual who has made a significant impact in the community and earned the respect from within the profession. See her complete feature at eatrightidaho.org Idaho Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Member Awards 2020.
Salmon River Community Church, with Pastor Mike Chapman, will again have Sunday, May 24, service outside in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Bring your own chair or use one of the metal folding chairs available on the south of the church.
The Riggins Assembly of God, with Pastor Jim Dunn, will move his service inside the church again Sunday, May 24.
After School Kids Outdoor Camp, to be held June 15-18, will took a little different this year. ASK plans to send home activity bags filled with fun for kids each day. To participate, espond by June 1 by calling the ASK office at 208-628-2770, or Facebook message After School Kids, Inc., to make arrangements to pick up or have bags delivered to your home.
Governor Little’s Full outline for “Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity,” is found at rebound.idaho.gov. If there is no significant increase in cases and criteria remain met, stage 2-4 will fall into place.
Time to go shopping in our Riggins businesses…shop at our stores, dine, get your hair done, stay in our motels, get your rafting trips reserved, etc. Please, help them with their protocol requirements by self-distancing, not over-crowding, etc. And, again, only go out if you feel comfortable.
Swiftwater Cabins, the former Taylor Cabins, located in the heart of Riggins, are in process of face lifts including a unique cupela as its entrance to a common patio area. The new owners are learning lots of history as people stop by to tell a story or two of those cabins.
The Sacred Salmon Ceremony was held last weekend with just three boats and no potluck or “talking circle,” however, the three boats did not break the Sacred Circle.
The Big Water Blowout Committee sadly decided that canceling the event, which was to be held in early June, was in the best interest of our community and event patrons. Clear your schedule for June 2021 and help make it the biggest Blowout ever.
The Salmon River Art Guild has canceled its June Show usually held during White Bird Days, which has also been canceled. The Guild would like to invite you the October Regional Art Show in Riggins.
The 2020 Hot Summer Nights celebration scheduled for July has sadly been canceled for the health, safety, and well-being of our community members, sponsors, volunteers, businesses, and visitors. Hot Summer Nights 2021 promises to be one of the best ones, yet.
Rattle the Canyon scheduled for August has been canceled due to the virus. They look forward to seeing you August 2021 to rattle you with the best of bands, yet.
The Old Time Fiddlers Contest and Festival held in Weiser, scheduled for June 2020, has been canceled; the decision was not made lightly, but considering the current situation they felt is necessary…they look forward to the 68th in June 2021.
“Let’s go. Let’s show. Let’s Rodeo,” the annual White Bird Rodeo, with 2020 Rodeo Queen, Darlene Matson, of Nez Perce, presiding, will be held Father’s Day weekend, Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, at 5 p.m. PDST, each evening. The rodeo grounds are located on US Highway No. 95 and Rodeo Drive at the Twin Bridges. Then celebrate Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21.
Shiloh Bible Camp in Donnelly will be holding its Bible camps this summer beginning with Timothy a Camp-June 17-20 to get camp ready for campers; then age 10-12-June 22-26; age 8-10-July 6-1;, age 12-14-July 13-18; age 14-18-July 20-24; age 10-12-July 27-31. Camp pamphlets available at Salmon River Community Church; In your camp pamphlet there is a page for you to earn Shiloh Bucks to spend at the Shiloh Store. For information contact Pastor Mike Chapman or Jeannie Fitch.
Greene’s Small Engine Repair will repair your lawn mower, power washer, chainsaw, and more. Call Cody at 208-316-2973.
Derek Wilson and family are going into the direct consumer beef business, “Cross O Meats.” Their beef will go from their Mountain to your table. They plan to pre-sell packages of meat to be ready to deliver/ship the end of August. Contact Derek now on Facebook to get your best quality beef for you and your family.
Absentee ballots for Primary elections and School levy must be completed, signed, and return ballot in prepaid envelope by June 2, 8 p.m. There is a Facebook page, Idaho County Elections, with updated information or you can call 208-983-2751 during regular business hours for further info.
Leighton Vander Esch News: The NFL has been given the “go ahead” to begin practice for the 2020 season. Cowboyswire report: “Vander Esch is counting down the days to start up again. Said Vander Esch, “Who’s itchin’?” LVE Boise Football Camp date is still pending. Kendall Auto, Fox 9 KNIN TV, and LVE 55 came together to help make this camp possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.