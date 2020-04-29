RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Is your life starting to feel like a circus? Don’t panic…Today’s a new day! Get dressed first thing. (Sweatpants are bad for morale. Put on something nice!) Have some pancakes. Get some exercise every day. Frolic. Daydream. Go for a joyride! Stargaze. Stroll. Bird-watch….” from the book, “Everything I need to Know I learned From a Golden Book.” I will continue the book next week.
Governor Little has given us four stages for opening up Idaho…go to rebound.idaho.gov for his complete design for economic recovery in Idaho. Each stage would last approximately two weeks if certain criteria is met and followed. First Stage will begin May 1 when some nonessential businesses, including retail stores and day cares may open. Places of worship can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance. Stage two would begin May 16, allowing a gathering of up to 10 people as well as allowing restaurant dining if their submitted plans are accepted by local health districts. Hair salons, gyms, and other recreational facilities can open if meet business protocols. Stage three begins May 30, allowing non-essential travel to locations that allow it with no ongoing transmissions. Gatherings both public and private of 10-50 people where appropriate measures are observed. Stage four begins June 13 for gatherings of 50 or more people if there are no setbacks and all criteria is met on schedule. Bars and large venues would be allowed to open following proper distancing measures as well as visits to in-care living facilities. To read the full outline for “Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity,” visit rebound.idaho.gov. Stay tuned for any further addresses from Governor Little and/or right here in the Riggins column.
Salmon River Community Church, with Pastor Mike Chapman, will hold its Sunday service outside in its new south parking lot this Sunday, May 3, at 11 a.m., per Governor Little’s decree and Riggins Mayor Glenna’s assurance, as long as people adhere to strict physical distancing and CDC guidance. Each person is to bring his/her own chair…metal chairs will also be available leaning on the wall outside the church…get a chair, then return it to the wall when the service is over. There will be six-foot distance seating, except for those within the same household; there will be no handshaking and no hugs; the offering plate will be available, but not passed around. Everyone is invited to attend.
Requests for absentee ballots for primary elections and school levy have been sent to every voter in Idaho County, so if you are already registered you will get a letter; if not call and ask for one. The form must be completed, signed, and returned by May 19 in order to receive a ballot by mail. There is a Facebook page, Idaho County Elections, with updated information or you can call 208-983-2751 during regular business hours. When you get ready to send your pre-stamped ballot in the mail, it must be received by June 2.
Salmon River School District annual Levy is $525,000…due to under funding by the State of Idaho, leaving schools without the needed funding to meet educational requirements. It will cost taxpayers $2.92 per thousand of the assessed value of your property, minus homeowner’s exemption…this is actually $0 .89 less than last year. We have been our own district for 13 years now with 100 percent levy going to our local district. Your vote is important to our Salmon River Schools. For info go to the school website www.jsd243.org or call the 208-630-6027, or attend the school board meetings the third Monday of each month at SRHS.
Salmon River High School Class of 2020 is being honored with their pictures posted on the tennis court fence on Main Street…take a drive and see our 2020 graduates. Kudos to Emily Diaz for making and hanging the senior banners.
Stephen Hackler was appointed and approved as the Northwest Regional Coordinator for Royal Rangers Ministry on March 24, to fulfill an unexpired term which runs through March 31, 2021. He will also serve as a member of the National Royal Rangers Executive Committee. Stephan is one compassionate amazing guy, loving husband, great dad, wonderful granddad and is a great role model for our area youth. Stephan and his wife Kim live in the Pinehurst area just south of Riggins and are active in the Riggins/Salmon River area. Stephen works in McCall as well as drives Salmon River School bus when school is in session; Kim works at the Riggins Pine Tree Credit Union. A more detailed account will be found in the Faith page in the Idaho County Free Press May 6 edition.
Kudos to KORT Radio for making radio available in Riggins. Yes, KORT 92.7 from Grangeville is now in our town at 92.3 FM radio. It greets you as “Riggins 92.3.” (We also found that going South of town, we can turn dial to 92.7 and still get radio.) I have received some calls thanking me for letting Riggins people know there is radio here now. .
Our dear sweet friend, Mary Spanton, died in her home Monday April 20. Mary was a lady with a smile and positive attitude…just sweet bubble…a friend to everyone. Mary enjoyed being with her friends, was a member of the Catholic Church, enjoyed Senior Citizen activities, and loved her neighbors. Due to the “stay at home” decree, her service will be held in July…date to be announced later.
Our friend and Mary Spanton’s neighbor, Jack Hurley, died April 25, due to an accident on his recumbent bike that he rode from his place at Rainbow Bend to Riggins or from Rainbow Bend to McCall daily. Jack was an avid bike rider, but needed a cane to walk, so his bike became his “feet.” I did not know Jack well; however, Buck and I gave him a ride to his house one late afternoon when his bike tire went flat and he was stranded alongside of U.S. Highway 95; a young couple from out of state stopped to help…neither of us could take his bike to his house, so Buck and I took Jack home to get his van and a friend to drive him back to his bike while this other sweet couple stayed by his bike for safety sake. Services for Jack are pending.
Just want to remind you: Idaho Income Tax date is June 15; Idaho’s Constitution requires a balanced budget. So, tax money must be in by fiscal year end June 30. Income Tax date is July 15. See more at tax.idaho.gov/coronavirus question 5.
“Chuck Your Junk!” at the City-Wide Clean Up Days in Riggins is this Monday-Wednesday, May 4-6. Lake Shore Disposal is providing a dumpster at the upper Parking Lot of the Riggins City Park for residents to access. For those needing assistance with loading then unloading, contact Riggins City Hall at 208-628-3394; Riggins Public Works guys will be happy to help. Things not accepted: mattresses, tires, chemicals, hazardous materials including wet paint, and motors with oil or fuel.
The 72nd Riggins Rodeo 2020, honoring all those in the “front lines” during the Covid 19 crisis, traditionally held first weekend in May has been canceled, however, Channel 7 in Boise featured a Riggins Rodeo video from 2016 to give us the taste of Rodeo...you can watch “208 Redial:Riggins Rodeo” on YouTube …go to https//youtu.be/…o53CDPUa61.Thank you Channel 7. Riggins Royalty 2020 Queen Becky Thompson and Princess Login Calvin will represent Riggins Rodeo and participate in upcoming rodeos and parades whose events may not be canceled.
Census reports should be completed and mailed or done online which takes about five minutes, as soon as possible. It is very important that you do the Census because it helps each community financially and politically, with jobs, provides housing, prepares for emergencies, and builds schools, roads, and hospitals.
Leighton Vander Esch News: “LVE Boise Football Camp is still being planned, however date is pending at this writing. Kendall Auto, Fox 9 KNIN TV, and LVE 55 have come together to help make this camp possible. “Drive for the Draft” at Kendall Auto in Boise is offering a test drive opportunity where each test-driver receives an entry form for a free camp fee for youngsters. LVE Football Camp will be free for 25 players; Driver submits name of his/her choice; names will be drawn from the LVE55 Kendall Auto entry box. Drawing will be held May 5, 5 p.m. (Get it, 55).”
