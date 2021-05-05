RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “What do you think success is?” asked the boy. ‘To love,” said the Mole.” from the book ‘The Boy, the Mole, and the Horse’ by Charlie Mackery. This is a great book filled with wonderful simple quotes to live by.
Bingo tonight, May 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Cards are $5 for two and entry fee, each subsequent card is 50 cents each.
The 73rd Annual Riggins Rodeo made for a great weekend in Riggins, as did the Cowboy Breakfast and Rodeo Parade. Grand Marshall Steve Pratt and Queen Becky Thompson with Princess Logan Calvin all shined in the rain on Saturday, as well as in the sunshine on Sunday. Kudos to the Salmon River Cowboys Association and everyone who helped make this year’s Rodeo a huge success.
Winners of the business “Decorate for Riggins Rodeo” are John, Diana and Danny Stewart-1st, Summervilles Bar & Steakhouse & Salmon River Inn & Heaven’s Gage Brewery-2nd, and Jen and Angie-3rd. Congratulations and thank you for decorating so uniquely.
School event days for the closing of 2020-2021 school year. May 13 – Savage Pride Day, May 18 – seniors’ last day, May 21 – SRHS graduation, May 26 – last day of pre-school, May 27 – last day of school, early release RES - 12:45 p.m., SRHS – 1 p.m., May 28 – teacher workday, Aug 9 – new student registration and Aug 10-11 – returning student registration.
The Pinehurst Quilters are offering a Salmon River High School 2021 senior a scholarship of $300 to be used second semester at college, a trade school, tech school or other place of further education. Applications require an introduction letter of the senior, what the student is pursuing and one letter of recommendation from a nonrelative to be received by Friday, May 7. No GPA required. Send to Pinehurst Quilters, PO Box 1184, Riggins ID 83549.
Riggins Savage Pride Day will be Thursday, May 13, starting at 2:30 p.m. Businesses and people who have been supporting of our school and students will be recognized as will students and their accomplishments. Following will be the community BBQ and activities at SRHS. Salmon River High School will also recognize and award the SRHS Class of 2021 with scholarships and awards, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Salmon River High graduation will be held in the SRHS Gym Friday May 21, at 7 p.m. The eleven graduates are Jordyn Pottenger, Sofie Branstetter, Aleathea Chapman, Sierra Bovey, Lauren Travis, Lotus Harper, Jimmy Tucker, Joe Joyce, Isaac Hofflander, Justin Whitten and Eric Newlson. Family and friends are invited to attend. If you cannot attend, graduation will be streamed on https://www.nfhsnetwork.com.
Celebration of Life for our beloved pastor, Jim Thibodeaux, former pastor of the Salmon River Community Church, will be held Thursday, May 6, in Cascade, Idaho. Pastor Jim died Friday, April 30, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. For more details contact the Salmon River Community Church or Pastor Mike Chapman.
Celebration of Life for our dear Tammi Woodley will be held Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. in the Riggins City Park. More details later.
Celebration of Life for our sweet Berniece Morell will be held Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. in McCall at the home of Randy Morell. More details later.
Riggins events coming up: Sacred Salmon Ceremony & Friendship Potluck, hosted by Wapiti River Guides, on May 8, Big Water Blowout River Festival on June 5, Rattle The Canyon, hosted by City of Riggins, on June 26, Hot Summer Nights, hosted by Salmon River Chamber of Commerce, on July 23 and 24.
“The 2021 Stibnite Foundation grant cycle is now open and will close May 31. The Stibnite Foundation focuses on grant making in the West Central Mountains of Idaho, an area encompassing the communities of southern Idaho County (Riggins), Valley County and Adams County (“the Region”). The Foundation fund projects that will enhance and are tailored for our rural community. All grants are limited to qualified tax-exempt entities located in and serving the Region. These include nonprofits and governmental entities exempt under the Internal Revenue Code. Application link can be found at www.stibnitefoundation.com.”
SRHS Alumni Celebration fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights on Saturday, July 24, midday. Open to the public, contact Laina Walkington.
Leighton Vander Esch news: “Cowboys to address whether or not they’ll pick up linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s fifth year option following the draft. We’ll be discussing that after the draft, VP Stephen Jones. If the Cowboys pick up LVE’s option he will be under contract through 2022, if not, he will become a free agent following the 2021 season.”
