RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “You’re going to come in contact with an awful lot of people who are at their absolute breaking point this month. Friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, teachers, strangers in the grocery store, retail workers. While it may be the merriest time of year for some, it maybe the saddest, most stressful, loneliest, most heartbreaking for others. We’re all busy. But we’re not too busy to be kind, caring and patient. Remember, the best thing you can give someone this season is your love and kindness. Season of love and kindness.”- by Be Kind.
Just one week and one day to shop local for Christmas. Our local businesses donate time, money, gifts and gift certificates all year long to school and community events. You will be amazed at the wonderful Christmas gift items and/or gift certificates available for your Christmas shopping: Cross O Meats, Pottenger’s Wild Game & Gifts, Unique Antlers, Mountain View Speciality Meats, Idaho Banana Co and The Confluence, Snip It’s Hair Salon, Riggins One Stop, The River Eatery, Two Rivers Espresso & Coffee Roasters, Gouge Eye Galliria, ETC, Riggins White Water Market, Main Street Hair, Tourist Trap Consignments and Gift Shop, Hook, Line, and Sinker & Liquor Store, Mountain River Outfitters, Wild Rivers, River Adventures, Canyon Graphics, River Rock Cafe, Kate’s Cattlemens, Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon, Summervilles, Salmon River Inn, Wilderness Eatery, Jackson’s Gas Station, Crump’s Chevron Service, Salmon River Motel, The Salmon River Lodge, Riggins Motel and the Big Iron Motel.
Second quote of this week: “Always remember: The greatest gift you can ever receive is not found in the shops or under your Christmas Tree. It is found in the hearts of your loving family and friends.” - found on Facebook.
Kudos to the Secret Santas, those who helped gift from the Giving Tree, and all who volunteered. Food boxes and gifts will be distributed tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 17.
Riggins is shining bright with Christmas lights and displays all over town. The Riggins City Park has the huge, beautiful snowflakes made years ago by Buzz Hardy, twinkling on the fence at the park. The sparkle of the lights, the joy of the displays, and the charm of it all are so uplifting. Merry Christmas season to all of you everywhere!
Riggins Schools Christmas break early release: Riggins Elementary School - 12:45 p.m.; ASK - elementary 2:45 p.m.; Salmon River High and Junior School - 1 p.m.; ASK jr. and high school – 3 p.m.; all on Thursday, Dec. 17, with school resuming Monday, Jan. 4. Happy vacation, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Mark your calendar for Monday, Dec. 21, 45 minutes after sunset. The Star of Bethlehem will shine for the first time since 1226, according to Internet news.
Riggins City Hall is currently closed to the public. Mayor McClure and the Riggins City Council deemed it necessary to protect its small staff in light of new cases of COVID in the community.
Long time Salmon River resident, Bucky Weber, died Friday, Dec. 11, following a courageous and challenging illness. The family has so many wonderful memories of their husband, dad and grandpa. Bucky was a great man, a friend to many and a happy man who made lots of people smile. One friend said, “Bucky was a treasure to this community.” No further information at this writing.
Shiloh Bible Camp located in Donnelly, Idaho, winter camps schedules: Young Adult Retreat Jan. 8-10, for ages 17-28, with Nathan Bath - guest speaker; Snow Camp scheduled Jan. 15-18, for ages 12-18, with Mark Canady - guest speaker; Mother/Daughter Retreat Mar. 19-21, with Julie (Fitch) McClanahan - guest speaker. Summer Camps to begin in June; registration opens Jan. 1, they anticipate camps filling quickly, so get registered early. For information go online shilohbibleconference.com. If you have questions about Shiloh’s 2021 season, email theoffice.sbc@gmail.com or call 208-325-8239.
Vander Esch News: Well, the Cowboys lost to the Ravens Tuesday, Dec. 8. Leighton made two solo tackles and two assists during the game. Owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, stated in a radio interview, among other things, that he is part of the situation. “I will change. I can change. I’m not saying which way I will change, but I am capable of changing. I’ve had to, to have any success in my life.” Leighton said, about the play he missed, “That was on me. I read it perfectly until I second-guessed myself and thought he handed it to the running back… we just have to move on to the next game. I think we’ve just got to stick together… I want those guys to be able to rely on me. That was out of character for me… so you just have to turn around as a team and focus on the next game….” And turn around they did. According to Fox Sports, “The Dallas Cowboys crushed the Bengals Sunday, Dec. 13 by a score of 30-7.” Cowboyswire stated, “The victory likely ended any chance the Cowboys had of catching Cincinnati in draft order, but for the coaching staff and the players, it was a much-needed respite from the difficulties of a lost season.” Leighton made two tackles and four assists. The Cowboys have three more scheduled games left in this season each on a Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. 49ers at 11 a.m., Dec. 27 vs. Eagles at 2:25 p.m., and Jan 3 vs. Giants at 11 a.m.
