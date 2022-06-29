RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “May your summer be filled with relaxation, lots of laughter, good friends, and unexpected miracles.” – unknown
Riggins Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” that will be held Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Public Library with Miss Susan, began today, Wednesday, June 29, and will be held every Wednesday in July. This is a toddler-based format, ages 2-5; reading time will also include art projects and snacks.
Bingo is next Wednesday, July 6, at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. See you there.
Grangeville Border Days, “Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo Back The Blue.” Rodeos are on July 1, 2 and 3 at 6 p.m. each night. Parades and other activities are on July 2, 3 and 4 at 2 p.m. daily. Check the Free Press for detailed events and times.
Kudos to a fantastic Rattle the Canyon Concert held on our new and amazing City Park Stage last weekend! The event planners and sponsors: Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, Idaho Banana Co., and the City of Riggins, really outdid themselves with the lineup of six bands who played music for nine and a half hours. Some people listened, some danced, some did both, there was really something for everyone attending. In addition, they served burgers and chips all day and night as well as soft drinks, water, beer, and wine right up to nearly midnight. This 2022 Rattle the Canyon will be remembered for years to come. A big thank you to all the volunteers who helped before, during, and after the event, including the planners who for the past two years have worked hard to schedule these wonderful groups together on the same night.
Ask (After School Kids, Inc.) “Mini” Football Camp for grades K-8, with coaches Ty Medley and Derek Wilson, will be held Thursday and Friday, July 21-22, 9-11 a.m. at the SRHS football field. The fee is $15; bring your own water bottle.
Hot Summer Nights 2022 Talent Show, Car Show and featured bands is on the way, Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23. Hot Summer Nights bands on Saturday night are a surprise musical guest, American Minute, with the music of the Doobie Brothers, and Soul Sacrifice, a Santana tribute band. Gates are open from 3 p.m. to midnight; admission is $10.
The Famous Hot Summer Nights’ Talent Show, with $1,500 in cash prizes for first, second and third place in three divisions: Youth, Non-theme, and Theme, set for Friday, July 22, 7-9 p.m. is looking for your talent; contact Lindy Smithers or go online at https://bit.ly/3u98XvY to enter the Talent Show. Yours truly, Jeannie Fitch, will be the talent show emcee. Canned music with Kurt Sacket will follow the show. Gates open at 5 p.m.; admission is $5. Volunteers are needed for Hot Summer Nights to help run the kiddos’ merchandise booth. Contact Lindy Smithers if you would like to help. More details next week.
Hot Summer Nights Car Show Saturday, July 23, is open to any year, electric vehicles as well as classic cars and trucks; registration opens at 9 a.m. There is free online early registration that will reserve your best location spot; first come, first spot basis. Register your car at https://bit.ly/3A5Uuoj or contact Bill and Phyllis Sampson. Gates are open 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; admission is free. Jeannie Fitch will be the car show emcee, yes, that’s me. See you there.
Roy and Gail Travis were honored on their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 25. Lots of family and friends joined them for the celebration with a luncheon, cake and lots of visiting. Congratulations.
A celebration of life for LaDeene Seyfried Bedard Leavitt will be held on Saturday, July 30, at the Riggins Community Center, time to be announced later. Dedication at her gravesite will be held before the service. The Riggins Community Center will be a “home” for family and friends to gather for visiting, sharing LaDeene stories, and food. More details to follow.
