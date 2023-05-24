RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: “Sometimes a hard day’s work is easier than a lot of things you can meet in life.” – Chris LeDoux, and “It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters.” – Gatren’s Cowboy-up.
Salmon River Awards Night will be held Tuesday, May 30, in the SRHS multipurpose room and is open to the public. Taco dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the awards beginning at 6:30 p.m. The SRHS seniors’ last day of school is Wednesday, May 31.
The Riggins Salmon River Ministerial Association invites everyone to be a part of a special baccalaureate service held to honor all 2023 graduates on Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church. Gifts will be given to the graduates. Refreshments will be served following the service. The public is encouraged to help honor our graduates.
Salmon River High School graduation for the Class of 2023 will be held Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. (MST). The public is invited to help honor our eight SRHS graduates: Tyrus Swift, Theresa Ledgerwood, Nate Peterson, Mortaki Klaudt, Oliver Huskey, Logan Calvin, Preston Rupp and Ryder Kinskie. The Class of 2023 will be honored at a class reception, following graduation, which is open to everyone.
The Canyon Kids Kraft Fair Scholarship of $1,000 is available to a graduating high school student from either Salmon River High School or a homeschool graduate who lives within the boundaries of the Salmon River District. Scholarship requirements include two letters of recommendation, completing the application and emailing the PDF application to rigginstouristtrap@gmail.com no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. For information, contact Michelle at Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop.
Riggins Elementary School Kindergarten is more than a graduation. On Wednesday, June 7, the kindergarten students celebrate the last day with the preschool kiddos, then have a small awards ceremony after lunch. The 5th-grade graduation is also on June 7, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Riggins Elementary School. Riggins Elementary School, K-5, will have a school awards program ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a BBQ to celebrate the end of school and the beginning of summer vacation.
The last day of school for 2022-2023 Riggins schools is Thursday, June 8. There will be some ASK Camps throughout the summer.
Salmon River American Legion Post 130 will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Riggins Cemetery on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Pastor Mike Chapman will give the invocation, Jay Gonsalve will be the guest speaker. Jeannie Fitch will read the roll call of names of the Salmon River veterans buried in this cemetery. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Bring a chair if you wish to be seated during the ceremony. There will be a short ceremony at John Day Cemetery following this.
The Salmon River Community Church will hold its annual Memorial Day Yard Sale on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day in the Quonset hut at 1222 North Street in Riggins. I hear they have lots of great treasures.
Calling all kids, preschool-5th grade, to Salmon River Community Church VBS (Vacation Bible School), with the sports theme of “Game On.” The VBS will be held Monday-Friday afternoons, June 12-16, noon-4 p.m. so the kiddos attending ASK sports camps will be able to attend both. Register your child at noon on June 12 or preregister at Salmon River Community Church. Youth Dynamics has volunteered its shuttle van to transport kiddos to VBS who are attending ASK in the mornings. They will need written permission from their parents. For information, contact ET at 208-628-4274 or Athena at 208-628-2346.
The Riggins Teen Center was open Friday, May 19, for its first activity night. Plans for more activities, plus summer activities are forthcoming. For information, contact Wade at 775-232-2628 or at RIGGINS@VD.ORG.
Mountain View Specialty Meats, located adjacent to the Riggins rodeo grounds, now has rolled ice cream! They invite you to let them know your favorite flavor.
The 24th Annual Big Water Blowout River Festival is an event for the whole community – local residents along with our seasonal residents – to kick off the rafting season with music, good food and community. Come celebrate on the banks of the Salmon River. It will be held Saturday, June 3, for rafting around 9 a.m. Book your trip with your favorite outfitter. The Dutch oven cookoff is open to anyone; setup begins at 2 p.m., start to cook at 3 p.m. and judging at 6 p.m., with big prizes for winners. Cook up your favorite dish and win something cool. Partner Steel is donating a stove for the overall winner. Meals will be judged by aroma, presentation and taste. Dinner is $10 per plate. There will be live music by The Scott Pemberton Band, 5:30-10 p.m., performing in Riggins City Park, everyone is invited to attend. Learn more and plan your trip at facebook.com/bwbrf.
Banana Jams will be held in the orchard at the Idaho Banana Co., 1120 South Main Street in Riggins on Sunday, June 18, featuring Free Peoples; Thursday, July 20, featuring David Henery Band; and Thursday, Aug. 17. featuring West Mountain Takeover. All Jams, 6-8 p.m., are free. Bring a chair and blanket. Drinks are available for purchase; no outside alcohol.
Rattle the Canyon Musicfest will be held Saturday, June 24, in the Riggins City Park, featuring Dave Nudo Band, Corb Lund, Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, Jeff Crosby and Gary Tackett. Order your tickets now (order online only); $50 for adults, 16 and younger are $25; purchase tickets at tickets@ticketbud.com/events. All proceeds benefit Riggins first responders, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, Salmon River Savages Sports, ICSSAR K9 Unit, and the Riggins City Stage. The event is sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, City of Riggins and Idaho Banana Co.
Mark your calendars for Hot Summer Nights, Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22. There will be the world-famous Talent Show, Car Show, music, games, face painting, food, drink, friends, neighbors and families gathering. More info soon.
Mark your calendars for Aug. 19, to see and hear Kip Attaway, America’s premier cowboy comedian, live at Grandma’s Place, 179 Deer Creek Road, White Bird, Idaho. Also performing will be Mosman of Nezperce and the Wild River Band of White Bird. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., music at 6 p.m. Cash only tickets at the gate are $20, for information, contact 208-791-6686. Food and beverages will be available at the location. Bring a lawn chair, no coolers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.