RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: “Sometimes a hard day’s work is easier than a lot of things you can meet in life.” – Chris LeDoux, and “It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters.” – Gatren’s Cowboy-up.

Salmon River Awards Night will be held Tuesday, May 30, in the SRHS multipurpose room and is open to the public. Taco dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the awards beginning at 6:30 p.m. The SRHS seniors’ last day of school is Wednesday, May 31.

