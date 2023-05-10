RIGGINS — Quote for this week: “To be kind is more important than to be right. Many times, what people need is not a brilliant mind that speaks, but a special heart that listens.” from a friend.
The 75th “Diamonds in the Canyon” Riggins Rodeo was a huge success with lots of cowboys and cowgirls in town, as well as many rodeo fans here to cheer them on. Rodeo winners will hopefully be found elsewhere in Free Press. Parade winners are listed below:
Theme 1st – Owens/Davis, 2nd – Killgores; Royalty 1st – Asotin County Rodeo Royalty, 2nd – White Bird Royalty; Novelty – Sharon Bailey Photo Creations, 2nd – Riggins Hook Line & Sinker; Vintage Auto 1st – Idaho Wild West River Realty, 2nd – Lewiston Stagecoach; Judges Choice: Favorite Leisure – Main Street Hair; Cutest Cowboy – Bear Bicandi, Cutest Cowgirl – Rayna Rupp; Favorite Royalty – Idaho County Fair.
Diana, John and Danny Stewart were the 1st place winners for the 75th “Diamonds in the Canyon” Riggins decorating contest for their creative and colorful horse, Lula Belle, and flags, diamonds and cooler and music display which welcomed people into Riggins driving from the south and bidding so long to those driving from the north.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 will hold its annual school levy next Tuesday, May 16, to vote on a maintenance and operations levy of $495,000. It will cost $172.52, down from $233, of the assessed value of your property, minus the homeowner’s exemption. Last year’s levy will end June 30. Voting locations are Salmon River Heritage Center or Canyon Pines RV Park, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Ballots are mailed to all Adams County voters and some of Idaho County’s north voters. For voter registration, visit the Idaho County website: https://idahocounty.org/clerk-auditor/election-information/voter-registration-and-faq/. For questions, contact superintendent Trish Simonson at simonsont@jsd243.org or Business Manager Michelle Hollon at hollonm@jsd243.org or call 208-630-6027.
Savage Pride Day is tomorrow, Thursday, May 11; decorate your business or home gold and blue to show your support for our Riggins schools.
Madison Pottenger and Lucy Smither are the recipients of the City of Riggins’ 2023 Certificate of Appreciation, presented each year to a Salmon River student in recognition of their community spirit and volunteer efforts. Since both young ladies are exemplary students and volunteers in our community, the City of Riggins was pleased to recognize both of them. They are both in FFA, National Honor Society, and Sources of Strength. In addition, both were nominated by the SRHS staff for the Savage Student of the Semester in Fall of 2022. Both Lucy and Madi are consistently on the Honor Roll, each earning a 4.0 GPA. Madi plays volleyball and basketball, is active in 4-H and is studying to become a paramedic. Lucy is a member of the Business Professionals of America and was named Student of the Month in December 2022. Congratulations to both wonderful young ladies.
Open house for Teen Center, sponsored by Youth Dynamics Riggins, to be located at the former school building on Main Street will be tomorrow, Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m., beginning at the Riggins Community Center followed by a tour at the Teen Center. This will be a great place for our Salmon River Youth to gather. For information, contact Wadehendersonriggins@yd.org or call 775-232-2628.
Celebration of life for Mato Bogan will be held this Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salmon River Community Church, with lunch following at the Riggins Community Center. All family and friends are invited to attend.
One more day to “chuck your junk” in Riggins on May 11. Lake Shore Disposal is providing a dumpster at the upper parking lot of Riggins City Park for residents to access. Some items are not accepted: mattresses, tires, chemicals, hazardous materials, wet paint and motors with all oil or fuel.
Cody Killmar of Riggins is able to do VIN inspections in Riggins. Contact him at Riggins City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.