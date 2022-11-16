RIGGINS — Quote: “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business, how you leave others feeling after having an experience with you becomes your trademark.” – unknown.
The school board meets tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 16. at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Salmon River Community Church is very excited to announce the return of Pastor Mike and Becky Chapman after a year’s leave due to the illness of her father. They returned over the weekend with a truckload of their belongings and were met by 32 helpers, hugs, soup, and fellowship, as well as help unpacking the truck and chopping and stacking wood. Pastor shared his message live Sunday – what a delightful message – he has been recording and sending his messages weekly via technology for a year. They will return to Indiana on Monday to finish things there and be back in Riggins the first part of December. Welcome home, Chapman family.
Happy 85th Birthday to Ray Stowers! His family is honoring him at an open house celebration Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1-4 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center (IOOF). No gifts.
Movie night at the Salmon River Community Church is Friday, Nov. 18, with snacks at 5:30 p.m., and the movie, “November Christmas” begins at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Riggins Branch invites everyone to gather at their Thanksgiving dinner this Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a favorite side dish to share.
The Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner and Thanksgiving service, hosted by the Riggins Assembly of God and Salmon River Community churches, is this Sunday, Nov. 20, beginning at 11 a.m. in the Salmon River High School multipurpose room. Everyone is invited. Turkey, ham, and potatoes and gravy will be provided; bring a side of vegetables, salads, rolls or desserts.
“OctoBeard” contest needs pictures. Send to Nicol Tyler or stop by her Two Rivers Coffee Roasters. Voting will start Thanksgiving week – Dec. 21. Nicol will post pictures on Facebook, as well as have them in her coffee shop. Everyone needs to vote for their favorite beard. All funds go to help random people in Idaho County going through cancer situations.
The Annual Veterans Day Program at Salmon River High School was canceled due to construction needs at the school. The Pinehurst Quilters moved their Quilts of Valor presentation to the Riggins Community Center and honored nine veterans: Bobby Burman, Jim Dunn, Conrad Banez, Joselyn Banez, Jay Gonsalves, Clint Greene, Al Herzig, Dan Korn and Roy Orrison, with quilts made and presented by the Pinehurst Quilters. The newly formed SRHS FFA members and advisors, James Boggan and Margaret Munson, attended. The 3rd and 4th graders made American flags and red, white, blue turkeys for the veterans. Thank you, veterans.
The Salmon River Senior Citizens Group is looking for volunteers for the community lunch on Tuesdays at the Riggins Community Center. Once a month, or as often as you can, as a server, cook assistant, dishwasher, etc. Contact Jeannie Fancher or Nightfeather or come to the center on Tuesdays to help.
The Salmon River Community Church invites everyone to Wednesday Night Fellowship, 6-7:30 p.m. for worship, soup and God’s Word. Feel free to bring a friend.
Yoga in the Canyon with Mariah Crump is a great way to begin your day Mondays-Fridays, 8:30-9:30 a.m. The stretch and strength exercises and movements are amazing and give more flexibility to your body. “See you on the mat.”
ETC Second Shop which helps fund our After School Kids (ASK) program has some beautiful winter coats, sweaters, pajamas and clothes for children and adults, at very reasonable prices. They are also putting out their Christmas items. There are some amazing new or nearly new Christmas gifts and decorations just waiting to be purchased. Be watching Lisa’s Facebook for possible sales coming your way.
Basketball practice began Friday, Nov. 11, for both girls’ and boys.’ Games begin Dec. 1. Home games will be played in New Meadows due to construction in the SRHS gym. The girls’ coach is Levi Tucker, the boys’ coach is Mike Shepherd, and athletic director is Jayce Allred. Check with the SRHS office or go online to find basketball schedules.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.