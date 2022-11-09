Halloween fun in Riggins photo

Gracelynn Crawford, age 1, of Riggins, displays her new-found skills walking the slackline. The activity was part of the Salmon River Community Church’s Trunk-or-Treat. More than 150 ghouls, goblins and ballet dancers, amongst other costumed kids, attended the event in Riggins on Halloween evening. Event organizers said the event was a success and are already discussing plans for next year’s event.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Riechmann

RIGGINS — Quotes: “Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom, for they’ve suffered the scars of war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us.” – President Ronald Reagan. And, in remarks honoring the Navajo code talkers of WWII, “In war, using their native language, they relayed secret messages that turned the course of battle. At home, they carried for decades the secret of their own heroism.” – President George Bush

The Annual Veterans Day Assembly at Salmon River High School is tomorrow Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room. They will celebrate and honor our local veterans. All veterans are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served to veterans and their families in the District Office at 9:30 a.m. Quilts of Valor, made and donated by the Pinehurst Quilters, will be given to some more veterans. Everyone is invited to join the assembly.

