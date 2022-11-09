RIGGINS — Quotes: “Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom, for they’ve suffered the scars of war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us.” – President Ronald Reagan. And, in remarks honoring the Navajo code talkers of WWII, “In war, using their native language, they relayed secret messages that turned the course of battle. At home, they carried for decades the secret of their own heroism.” – President George Bush
The Annual Veterans Day Assembly at Salmon River High School is tomorrow Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room. They will celebrate and honor our local veterans. All veterans are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served to veterans and their families in the District Office at 9:30 a.m. Quilts of Valor, made and donated by the Pinehurst Quilters, will be given to some more veterans. Everyone is invited to join the assembly.
The Salmon River Senior Citizens Group is looking for volunteers for the community lunch on Tuesdays at the Riggins Community Center. You can help once a month or as many times as you like; duties may be helping with dishes, setting tables, serving food, or helping with prep work. We do not want to lose our community lunch to a lack of volunteers. Contact Jeannie Fancher or Nightfeather or come to the Center on Tuesdays ready to help.
The Salmon River Community Church invites everyone to Wednesday night fellowship 6-7:30 p.m. for worship, soup and God’s Word. Feel free to bring a friend.
Kiddos, grades K-6, get your holiday Christmas card ready. Idaho K-6 grade public school students are encouraged to submit art for the State Department of Education (SDE) Holiday Christmas Cards. All art must be submitted or postmarked by this Friday, Nov. 11. Mail to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest, attn: Taylor Baggerly. PO Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0027
Filled Christmas Boxes need to be returned to Theresa Ledgerwood or taken to the Salmon River Community Church by this Friday, Nov. 11 for mailing on Nov. 15. Cash or checks are needed to help fund mailing costs. Thanks to all who are helping on this project for a Merry Christmas for children, and for helping Theresa with her senior project.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Riggins branch invites everyone to their Thanksgiving dinner on Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a favorite side dish to share.
The Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner and Thanksgiving service, hosted by the Riggins Assembly of God and Salmon River Community churches, will be held Sunday, Nov. 20. Everyone is invited to join in for a day of fellowship. Turkey, ham, and potatoes and gravy will be provided; bring a side of vegetables, salads, rolls or dessert to complement the dinner.
Riggins Christmas Bazaar at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S Lodge St. is Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725 for information to rent a space for $35 for an 8’x6’ space. Application and space fees must be received to hold your space. Set up Friday, Nov. 25, 10-11 a.m., and Saturday, Nov. 26, 8-9:45 a.m.
October Fire Department Chili Cookoff was a super success! Roger Rashok won a fire extinguisher for the “hottest” chili, best chili went to Gary Haueter, who won a handmade table from Fire Chief Jeff Joyce. Other winners were Joshua JT Thomas and Jon Joyce.
The children’s book ‘Just a Dream’ by Chris Van Allsburg is about a boy who seemed to have little regard for our environment until a dream opens eyes, now ends with this… “When Walter woke up, his bed was standing in the shade of two tall trees. The sky was blue. Laundry hanging from a clothesline flapped in the breeze. A man pushed an old motorless lawn mower. This isn’t the future, Walter thought. It’s the past. ‘Good morning,’ the man said. ‘You’ve found a nice place to sleep.’ ‘Yes, I have,’ Walter agreed. There was something very peaceful about the huge trees next to his bed. The man looked up at the rustling leaves. ‘My great-grandmother planted one of these trees,’ he said, ‘when she was a little girl.’ Walter looked up at the leaves too, and realized where his bed had taken him. This was the future, after all, a different kind of future. There were still no robots or tiny airplanes. There weren’t even any clothes dryers or gas-powered lawnmowers. Walter lay back and smiled. ‘I like it here,’ he told the man, then drifted off to sleep in the shade of the two giant trees… the trees he and Rose had planted so many years ago.” The end. Sure hope you all enjoyed the book.
