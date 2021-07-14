RIGGINS —-Quote of the week: “You will always be ‘too much’ for some… too loud… too soft… too this... too that. But you will always be perfect for the people who really love you.”
Fires are all around us with lots of smoke hanging in our Salmon River Canyon. Be sure to use good judgement when going outside in this heat and smoke. It sounds like there may be many fires this summer due to high fire danger areas. Be careful when you are out and about. “Remember, only you can prevent forest fires.” states Smokey Bear.
Cornhole Tournament/Silent Auction/Dessert Auction/Quilt Raffle/BBQ Burgers is this Saturday, July 17, in the Salmon River Community Church parking lot beginning at 10 a.m., sponsored by Sierra Bovey. Sarah is a 2021 SRHS graduate, who will be performing American Sign Language at the National Fine Arts Festival in Orlando, Fla. The Tournament will begin at 10 a.m.; entry fee is $25 per team. The Silent Auction and the Quilt Raffle tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five tickets and will be announced following the tournament. If you would like to purchase quilt tickets ahead contact the Boveys or call me. If you have a cornhole set to loan, items for the silent auction, want to make a dessert for the dessert auction or for information, contact Bruce or Sarah Bovey 208-628-4164.
Two Bingo nights this month. The second one is Wednesday, July 21, 6:30 p.m. in the basement of Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older. All funds go to the Senior Transit.
“I Love the ’80s,” Hot Summer Nights is going to be a blast, with lots of 80s action Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m.; the National Anthem will be sung at 5:45 p.m. by Dave Dixon, followed at 6 p.m. with a Kids Show featuring comedian and hypnotist Justin James. The famous Riggins Talent Show will begin at 7 p.m. with $1,500 in cash prizes in three divisions: Youth, Non-theme, and Theme, for amateurs only. Sign up at rigginsidaho.com or HSN Facebook page, sign-ups close Sunday, July 18. 9 p.m. will feature The Wildest Hypnosis Show in America Through the Mind, featuring Justin James.
Hot Summer Nights on Saturday, July 24, starts at 9 a.m. with Car Show registration; the Car Show at 11 a.m.-2 p.m., open to antique, classic cars and trucks, Rat-Rods are welcome. Car sign-ups can be done by contacting Bill Sampson 256-665-3345 via call or text or on Saturday morning. Then dance the night away at 7 p.m. featuring the band “Wheel in the Sky Northwest A Tribute to the Music of Journey”.
Hot Summer Nights VIPs help keep this event going. One more of the five VIPs for this year is another new business, Blue Tick Coffee, located at Lucile, Idaho, with an easy stop right off Highway 95. Stop by for a cup of coffee and meet the brew master.
SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights on Saturday, July 24, Contact Laina Walkington.
The Seven Devils Steakhouse is now requiring reservations for parties of more than six people to ensure quality service as you dine; call 208-628-3558, “This requirement is due to the influx of people Riggins is experiencing as well as not having people who want to work. We hope you all understand.” – The Seven Devils Crew.
A memorial service for our friend and neighbor, Lillian “Pokie” Paul, will be held Monday, July 19, 11 a.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Pokie is the mother of Shirley Merritt and grandmother to Angela Merritt Martinez and Dallas Merritt. A luncheon will be served in the downstairs dining room following the service.
Riggins Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Aug. 10 and 11 at the Salmon River Community Church. Facebook Kris Catherman.
Many have asked about my husband and son, Buck and Jed, so here is a quick update on their journeys to recovery. First, thank you all for your continued prayers and encouragement. Buck is doing well after his 87-day COVID stint and rehabilitation. He still has some balance and strength issues and takes naps daily but is much better. He is home, we are together and that’s wonderful. Jed had a glioblastoma tumor removed May 6, returned to his home in Montana, May 22, and has undergone 30 radiation treatments as well as chemo pills daily for the past six weeks. He will have his last radiation treatment and chemo meds today, July 14. He gets tired following treatments and continues to work at his office part-time, as well as taking care of animals and doing lots of things with his two kids, family and friends. He is at his home and that is wonderful.
