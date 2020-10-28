RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “I love people who have no idea how wonderful they are and just wander around making the world a better place.” From the Internet. We have lots of people here in Salmon River Canyon, in Idaho County, State of Idaho, and all around our great country of America who fit this quote. Thank you, keep it up.
Halloween is this Saturday, Oct. 31. Kiddos going trick-or-treating, be careful, carry a flashlight, go with an adult to houses of people you know.
“Fall Festival Trunk or Treat” with Charlie Brown and Friends, sponsored by The Salmon River Community Church and The Riggins Assembly of God Church, will be held this Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be Charlie Brown decorations, candy, games, fun, hot chocolate and hot cider. All children in “Canyon Land” are welcome. Don your costumes and bring your bag or bucket for trick-or-treats. Parents are welcome, too.
Daylight Savings time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, so be sure to set your clock back one hour before you go to bed Halloween night or you will be an hour late for church or whatever you have planned for Sunday morning.
Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. in the Riggins area at the Salmon River Heritage Center and Canyon Pines. Get out and vote if you have not already voted by mail.
The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar, with Santa visiting 3-4 p.m. will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center 121 S. Lodge Street, right behind the Jackson Gas Station. Space rental is $30 per space; application and fees need to be sent in ASAP to reserve your spot. Get your gift and craft items, baked goods, etc. ready. Exhibitors are asked to wipe down and keep their space clean. Contact Joni Shepherd 208-628-4984 or 208-859-4725 to apply or go online at http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar.
Salmon River Chamber of Commerce elections will be held at the December meeting. The offices of president, vice-president, secretary, or treasurer or serving on the executive board are all available. If you are interested call 208-628-2783.
Big news for us. Our grandson, Ty McClanahan, along with his cross-country team from McCall Donnelly High School, qualified to go to state cross-country meet Oct. 30. Congratulations and best wishes Ty and all your team.
Fisher Friend, 18-year-old son of Kim Evans of Helena, Mont., and Rich Friend of Riggins, and grandson, of Carolyn Friend of Riggins, and Joan Calvin of Lucile, was accepted into the Helena Professional Symphony in the String Bass section. Congratulations Fisher!
The Riggins Community Center serves a delicious lunch each Tuesday at noon and is open to all ages. Suggested donation is $5 per lunch. Funds help the Senior Citizen Group. Hope to see you there.
Riggins Fall Red Cross Blood Drive will be Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Call Kris 208-830-3946 to make an appointment. Be someone’s hero, donate blood.
Salmon River School District has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all children between ages of 1-18 who live in the district until May 29, 2021 and is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020. If you know of a child between ages of 1-18 who does not attend school, whose parents may like to take advantage of this offer, call the office at 208-630-6027 ex.4117
Bingo is next Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Money raised helps fund the Senior Transit Bus. Come on out to support and have fun.
The Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is sponsoring a raffle to win an M1 Garand rifle with ammo and clips; tickets are available at Hook, Line & Sinker, $5 for one, or $20 for five tickets, with only 700 total tickets to be sold. Proceeds go towards continued development of the Shooting Range.
Highway 95 slide project at marker 188: Expect 20-minute delays. Stabilizing and reinforcing the remaining slope with bolts and wire fencing is ongoing and expected to take until mid-November to complete. Last week, two men and a machine fell from the face of slope; both men are okay, but, wow, what a scary experience for them and all of us. Go to ITD for information and a live video of the blasts and huge boulder that fell on the highway in July.
Leighton Vander Esch News: In an answer to a question in his midweek interview, Leighton said, “Go out there, give it our all.” Leighton made seven tackles in the Monday, Oct. 19 game vs. Arizona Cardinals, his first game back from collarbone injury in September. He made twelve tackles, nine solo and three with assists, Sunday Oct. 25 vs. Washington, for his second game back. The Cowboys had another tough game, but with his positive attitude, Leighton will probably encourage his teammates as well as himself to do the same next game. “Get out there and give it our all.”
“Respect and kindness are cornerstones of a peaceful life. Let’s respond with grace even when others don’t.” From the Internet.
