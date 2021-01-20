RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: “Life is short, live it. Love is free, grab it. Anger is bad, dump it. Fear is awful, face it. Memories are sweet, cherish them.” from ThinkPositivePower.
Also, “Pooh, how do you spell love?” “Oh, Piglet, you don’t spell love, you feel it.” - A. A. Milne. And boy, am I feeling the love of family and friends every day, thanks.
School is in session in Riggins with regular classes. For an update on the sports schedule, call the Salmon River High School office or go online.
High school seniors, there are currently two available scholarships open to graduating high school seniors living in Idaho Power’s service area. Go to https//www.idahopower.com/community-recreation/commuinty/funds-scholarships/. Scholastic for Academic Excellence provides $2,000 annual student fee/tuition. For information, e-mail IdahoPowerscholarships@
idahopower.com. Submission deadline is Mar. 15.
This Mobile Mammogram is scheduled to be in Riggins Mar. 31, and Apr. 1 and 2. Call Riggins Clinic to see how you can get an appointment. I will have more info next week.
Mountain View Specialty Meats, located here in Riggins, is selling whole and half elk meat; $5 per pound hanging weight for whole; $5.50 for half. The meat is cut and sealed, and burger packaged. Call 208-628-3901 for information and to get your name in for elk meat.
Salmon Rapids Lodge is looking for a front desk manager (experience required), front desk agents and housekeepers. Salmon Rapids Lodge is currently closed; apply on their Facebook page, on the Department of Labor website or send resume to stay@salmonrapids.com. Competitive starting wage, benefits and great work environment; they are scheduling interviews now.
Shiloh Bible Camp located in Donnelly, Idaho, is planning Summer Camps now. Summer Camps will begin in June; however, registration opened Jan. 1. They anticipate camps to fill quickly, so register early. For information go on-line shilohbibleconference.com. For questions about Shiloh’s 2021 season, e-mail theoffice.sbc@gmail.com or call 208-325-8239.
Riggins is in need of affordable housing and rental units, which is a threat to our students’ learning, a threat to the success of our schools and a threat to the long-term health and stability of our community. Many of our local rentals, have been converted into vacation rentals, which leaves no housing for teachers, staff and others needing a place to live. If you have information to help this concern, contact the Riggins City Hall or Salmon River High School or Riggins Elementary School.
The Silver Dollar in White Bird, Idaho is open every day at 7:30 a.m., with new owners. They have karaoke every Friday and Saturday night. There is a pool table, two nice dart boards, new bar stools and a coming soon patio.
Buck Fitch is still in St. Luke’s Hospital, 190 E Bannock, Boise, ID 83712 in the COVID ICU. He is currently intubated and on a ventilator since Wednesday, Jan. 13. Doctors say he is doing as expected at this time. I cannot be with him, but the doctor calls me each day with a daily report; the nurse facetimes me twice a day so I can see how he is doing, and I can talk to him. He cannot talk to me, but he can hear my voice. I am so impressed and encouraged with the compassion and kindness with each of those caring for Buck; he has become like family to them and they treat us the same. I want to say thank you to all who have reached out with calls, cards, Facebook messages, texts and prayers, which encourage and inspire me and our two adult children, Jed and Julie, and their families. Love, prayers and encouragement are wonderful.
Tom Ransom, loving stepfather to Kris Catherman, died Friday, Jan. 1, in Lewiston, Idaho. His hard-fought battle is over, and he is with his Lord. He and his wife, Sande, moved to Ferdinand, Idaho in the late 80’s, where he retired in 2006. Tom’s true loves were his family, especially his grandchildren, driving his truck, camping, hunting and fishing. Service will be held in Cottonwood, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 30, at noon (PST) at the Emmanuel Baptist Church. Potluck meal will follow.
Vern Ulrich, husband of Susan Ulrich, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, in Lewiston, after a long illness. Vern did delicate wood carvings and loved to drive around town in his motorized wheelchair. There will be no service at this time.
Gloria Mortenson died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 14, after celebrating all week for her home-going-to-meet-Jesus; her adult children, Jama, Michele and Chris, and some other family members were with her. Gloria and her husband, Marv, moved to Riggins after their retirement; they were very active in the Salmon River Community Church, the Senior Citizens Group and Gloria in the Quilters Club. Gloria moved to Henderson, Nevada, after her husband’s death to be near her children, but spent most summers back in Riggins. Gloria is an aunt to Debbie Shaw; she is Katie Knight’s sister-in-law. Her extended Riggins family is the Pinehurst Quilters and most of the Salmon River Canyon. No information about a service at this time.
Dennis Pope, loving stepfather of Teresa Hinrchs, died Friday, Jan. 15. He is now with the Lord, and his wife, who went before him. Teresa loved her stepfather, who was there for her most of her life. She said, “Thanks for stepping up for me.”
“When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.” from the HorseMafia.com.
Vander Esch News: Leighton says “Good things are going to happen eventually. I will be home in Idaho for a couple of weeks, then right back to The Star. I’m going to be training all the way through February, March and April. That’s just what it is; I’m already looking forward to it. I’m on a mission, and I think all the guys should be, too.” That’s about it for this week; I hope Leighton is having a great time between the 2020 season close and February-2021 training.
