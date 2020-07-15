RIGGINS -- My quote for the week: “Maybe when Social Distancing is a thing of the past, we’ll Hug a little harder, Hold on a little longer, and Remember that nothing matters more than the time we spend with the people we love.” By Lori Deschene.
The Salmon River Public Library Summer 2020 Reading Program is being held in Riggins City Park, with Miss Susan reading stories every Wednesday of July, last week was the first session. They will continue today, July 15, and 22, and 29 at 1 p.m. each week. “Imagine Story” is the theme this year for the outside Reading Program. Due to the COVID-19, there will be no crafts and no snacks, however, what a fun time for your kiddos to get some story-time and fresh air at the same time.
Highway 95 is closed, from the North Pollock exit to the South Pollock exit, until this can be taken care of in a safe manner. In addition to the huge rock that fell Friday, July 3, between mile markers 186-189 on Highway 95, just five miles south of Riggins, and others falling daily, another rock the size of a house fell Friday, July 10, 2 a.m. from the same bluff, blocking the only main North/South travel for an undetermined time. Construction workers tried to open one lane last week, but with the mountain still moving, IDT closed it for safety reasons for travelers and workers, and we are glad they did, some of the rocks that have fallen are bigger than cars. There is another huge rock, hanging onto the same bluff that they are currently watching. ITD had one lane ready for travel between the side area and the river, with containers filled with sand, as well as some of the huge rocks built up for protection, but movement in that mountain hinders safety. When those rocks fell, they smashed those containers as if they were boxes of cereal. Geologist tech were on the scene and could be seen hanging from the mountain top, measuring movement and painting rocks to see where rocks are falling. Spotters were stationed for them, and for the construction workers, working under that huge overhang of rock that has been compromised by the years of previous rockslides at this same location, earthquakes, rain and mother nature.
The Old Pollock Road is fixed for travel. Traffic is being piloted through that area, alternating between north and south directions; go to 511 ITD or check Facebook for up-to-date activity on that road if you are needing to travel through the area.
Warren Wagon Road is closed. The Warren Wagon Road to French Creek Road and into Riggins, nor is from Riggins to McCall safe. Do not try to travel that route.
Bridge repair on the Seven Devils Bridge and intersection of Highway 95, just north of Riggins, began Monday, July 6, and will take longer than expected to repair, due to more wear than first found. Delays will be limited but be aware that you may be stopped.
And as you travel on north from Riggins, on Highway 95, there is bridge work at Slate Creek with a short delay.
The Rainbow Gathering “has left the area” after a couple weeks camping in the mountains, about 10 miles above Riggins.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union in Riggins, and in Grangeville, made decisions to close their lobbies to ensure the health and well-being of their members, employees and the communities they serve. Riggins Branch will have its drive-through open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Grangeville Branch Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday 8:30-5:30. Representatives will be available over the phone during normal business hours. Loan Office open strictly by appointment. ATMs will continue to be available to customers. To contact either Branch: Riggins 208-628-3100/Fax 208-628-3125; Grangeville 208-9831558/Fax 208-983-1575.
The Annual Idaho Banana Co/ “Wine Tasting Highway 95” scheduled for this Saturday, July 18, has been canceled.
Riggins Annual Hot Summer Nights, scheduled for next weekend, July 24, 25, has been canceled.
Rattle the Canyon Band Concert scheduled for August in Riggins, has been canceled.
The Ninth Annual Sip’Float with Wild River Adventures will be held Saturday, 22, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Floating and wine tasting on two beaches in coordination with J. Bookwalter Wine Experts, noon-4 p.m.; an after party with a no host bar and raffle prizes is 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
The Riggins Salmon Run will be held the second Saturday, Sept. 12, sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. This is a family friendly event, offering multiple distances, including a Kids Fun Run, for children ages 3-6years of age. The Half Marathon distance will kick off at 9 a.m., followed by the 10K start at 9:30 a.m. and a 10 a.m. start for the 5K. Runners will complete an out and back course. The finish line for all distances will be at Riggins City Park, where runners and their families can enjoy music, food and drinks. Finishers prizes will be given for each distance, as well as Men's and Women's first prize awards. Join us for this awesome event. Register today.
Shiloh Bible Camps in Donnelly, Idaho, continues July 20-25, for ages 14-18; July 27-31, second camp for ages 10-12, to accommodate all who wish to attend. For more information, contact Jeannie Fitch or go online shilohbibleconference.com.
An Ice Cream Social Celebration of Life for Lorry Harper will be held Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m., at her home, which would have been her 90th birthday. Lorry loved ice cream, so family and friends are invited to attend and enjoy. Please plan to park your cars at the Riggins City Park top parking lot as there is no parking space at her home.
A Celebration of Life for Joyce Moulton will be held Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m. in the Riggins City Park, where family and friends will gather to share stories and love of Joyce. There will also be a live-stream ongoing for those who cannot attend in person.
Iris Seyfried, former, long-time Riggins’ resident, died Tuesday July 7, at 7 a.m. Iris was a bustling, involved, community member, and especially loved to bake for whatever event was happening, including many wedding cakes. She had a smile and a twinkle in her eye and a distinctly infectious laugh. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. I will remember her as ‘the lady taking pictures of everyone at every event”; she must have a photo gallery of the history of Riggins, especially of kids and teens. A Celebration of Life is being planned for her, near the end of July or first of August.
My 10-year old grandson, Finn Fitch of Dillon, Montana, pitched his first baseball game for two innings and struck out two players Wednesday, July 8. His form was “pitcher perfect”, then due to COVID-19, and safety precautions in their area, the rest of the season has closed. What a way to “go out!”.
“Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear a path.”
