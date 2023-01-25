RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Do things for people just because of who you are.” – Winnie Pooh
Cody Killmar and Fred Taylor have been accepted into the 14-month 2023 Paramedic Program; what an asset these two are to our Salmon River community. Both are very caring men and community minded. Having this level of care in the Salmon River Canyon will be wonderful. Congratulations and Thank You both.
Shrimp and Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser for Jaden Belton, grandson of Riggins’ John Belton, this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon; $25 per plate; silent auction at 8 p.m. Jaden was selected to represent the United States in the 2023 Latin American Baseball Classic (also known as Santa Domingo Diamond Classic) in San Domingo Dominican Republic on Aug. 2. Anyone wanting to donate an auction item may call 208-628-3558 or stop by Seven Devils. Pine Tree Community Credit Union has an account set up for cash donations under Jaden Team USA. This is a huge turning point and an honor to be selected to the USA Team, as well as an added bonus for Jaden’s resume for college scholarships and fulfill his lifelong dream to play ball on a major league baseball team. Congratulations, Jaden! And Grandpa John, too!
Senior Night for the SRHS basketball players, Logan Calvin, Tyrus Swift and Preston Rupp, is Monday, Jan. 30, in New Meadows. The game starts at 6 p.m. It is a “Pink Out;” wear your favorite pink apparel to support our seniors.
SRHS junior boys and girls are eligible to apply to attend Boys State and Girls State this spring and may contact Matt Shoemaker at 706-409-3549 or Arnold Hall at 208-761-0035 for information.
Cliff and Kathy Scheline, formerly of Riggins, now of McCall, and George and Linda Pool, of McCall, have each been nominated for Lord and Lady of the Lake for the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival. Every year a couple is selected to serve as Lord and Lady by monetary votes; you donate money, which goes to the day-to-day operation of the Senior Center, at various businesses around McCall or through Venmo. Every penny is counted as a vote. If you choose to vote for Cliff and Kathy online, go through Vermo@Clifford-Scheline.
Nathaniel Davis returned home to Riggins with the saddle he won at the National Team Roping competition. Congratulations!
Bingo is next Wednesday, Feb. 1, for those 18 and older, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.
Norma Bradley, former Riggins/Pollock resident, died Jan. 3, 2023, at age 84. She and her husband, Dave, who died Oct. 1, 2018, had four children: Dave “Jake,” Nick, Joanne and Lisa, whom she called her treasure (all graduated from SRHS). The family moved from California to Riggins in 1972, bought a home in Pollock, where they lived for 40 years, then moved to Lewiston, Idaho, in 2014. They had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held by her children and their immediate families in the future to disseminate the couple’s remains according to their parents’ wishes.
Salmon River Junior High basketball season is ongoing; home games will perhaps be played in Riggins at the SRHS multipurpose room. Salmon River boys Jr. High basketball team: Gage Crump, Hayes Pratt, Parker Davis, Sehfa Case, Blake Shepherd, Mazz Peterson, Zayden Rambo, Ike Brahs, Zander Walker and Kingston Pyle; coaches, Mike and Joni Shepherd. Salmon River girls JR High basketball team: Steevie Herzig, Liz Markley, Kennedy Wilson, Sierra Rainwater, Poppy Harper, Kylie Priddy, Kinley Whitney, Cailyn Cluck, Jayden Verbeck, Averlee Akins, LilyLew Critzer, Naomi Banez, Maggie Meyers and Bella Grush; coaches, Abbey and Levi Tucker and Brandon Ratcliff.
The Salmon River JR High boys basketball team is currently having a fundraiser raffle for a cord of firewood. Tickets are $5 each; proceeds go towards shooting shirts, the drawing will be held in February. Contact any JR High boy player.
WWB (Women With Bait), begins Wednesday, Feb. 1, through mid-March. The annual WWB fishing tournament has been providing friendly competition and good times for beginners, as well as experienced fisherwomen since 1996. Prizes and the Fish Dance will honor the winners and celebrate another successful season at the close of the tournament. Sweatshirts and other gear are ready to pre-order; if you want to guarantee these items, order now. Contact River Adventures for information.
Hell’s Gate BBQ is open in Riggins this weekend, which is the first weekend of the McCall Winter Carnival, Jan. 27-29, then it will be closed until the middle of March. They are happy to announce they will be using locally grown meat from the Cross O Ranch.
You are invited to a Community Valentine’s Dinner sponsored by the Salmon River Community Church Saturday, Feb. 11, under the direction Shawnetta Cluck. Dinner is free; donations may be made to help cover costs. The SRCC Youth Group and the Riggins Shiloh Timothy Group will be serving, as well as entertaining with skits.
Leighton Vander Esch had a great game against the Bucks, including nine tackles, a team-high, on his own and helping on other tackles…as well as almost picking off two of Tom Brady’s passes. In fact, Brady and Vander Esch had a good interaction at the end of that game after Brady searched Leighton out… Brady said to Leighton. “Catch one next week.” Just a kid from little ol’ Riggins living his dream. (I was not able to get stats following Cowboys’ loss to 49’ers 12-19 before I had to send news). Leighton did have a great game; great to watch him play.
