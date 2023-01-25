Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Do things for people just because of who you are.” – Winnie Pooh

Cody Killmar and Fred Taylor have been accepted into the 14-month 2023 Paramedic Program; what an asset these two are to our Salmon River community. Both are very caring men and community minded. Having this level of care in the Salmon River Canyon will be wonderful. Congratulations and Thank You both.

