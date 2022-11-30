Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS – Two quotes this week: “It’s not what’s under the Christmas tree that matters; it’s who is around it.” – FB/Joymom; and “As you grow older, your Christmas list gets smaller; the things you really want for Christmas cannot be purchased.” – unknown

The 2022 Christmas season is upon us. Spread joy and laughter. Find someone you can help. Cause everyone you meet to smile back at your smile. Greet those you meet on the street or in the stores. Gift someone in secret, just to see the joy it brings them. Thank the people behind the cash registers, they have some long hours ahead of them. Be nice to your postal workers; this is a busy time of year for them. Love yourself and spread love to those around you at home and the workplace.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments