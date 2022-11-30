RIGGINS – Two quotes this week: “It’s not what’s under the Christmas tree that matters; it’s who is around it.” – FB/Joymom; and “As you grow older, your Christmas list gets smaller; the things you really want for Christmas cannot be purchased.” – unknown
The 2022 Christmas season is upon us. Spread joy and laughter. Find someone you can help. Cause everyone you meet to smile back at your smile. Greet those you meet on the street or in the stores. Gift someone in secret, just to see the joy it brings them. Thank the people behind the cash registers, they have some long hours ahead of them. Be nice to your postal workers; this is a busy time of year for them. Love yourself and spread love to those around you at home and the workplace.
“Light up the Canyon Holiday Contest,” sponsored by Crime Scene Cleaners Inc. and SRS Construction, runs from Dec. 1-16, 2022. Winners will be announced Dec. 17; 1st-$500, 2nd-$350, 3rd-$150. Contest rules: Community members who live or work between Boulder Creek and Lucile. Decorate your yard or the front of a business. To enter or nominate someone for the contest submit a picture to SRS1CONSTRUCTION@gmail.com. I am excited about seeing all the beautiful lights and scenes around town. I know some are already lighting up, greeting citizens and travelers in our canyon.
Jet Boater’s Winter Ball is Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Riggins Community Center with Dave, Joaquin, & Verna playing for the dance following the dinner. Appetizers begin at 6 p.m., dinner begins at 7 p.m.; tickets are $45 each. Prizes will be awarded to the “Best Dressed Couple” for this tropical theme. Reservations are required; space is limited; call 208-628-3322 or 208-315 ASAP. Funds go towards the Salmon River Jet Boat Race to be held in April 2023.
There is a new opportunity to help a family with material needs through the Purposity App. Follow these three steps: 1) download the app, 2) follow the Salmon River Joint School District 243, 3) read an inspiring story and help with a click, or request forms from the school offices or city hall. Examples of gifts are diapers, car seats, bedding, clothing items, shoes, hats, etc. Contact Elizabeth Galli, district school counselor.
Christmas shopping has begun; some of you may already be finished. Check out the great gifts and/or gift certificates at our local Salmon River Canyon businesses. They are the ones who help support community and school activities and events; now is a great time to help support them. There are coffee shops, gas stations, grocery stores, gift shops, second-hand shops, hair salons, restaurants, motels, meat shops and more.
Rachel Diaz is making and selling 10” Christmas Tree Cookies; you can order traditional, custom, or custom-writing cookies. Local delivery between Lucile and Pinehurst included Thursday and Friday, Dec 22 and 23. Go to her Facebook page or call her at 208-301-4117 to order. The order deadline is Sunday, Dec. 18.
Two Rivers Coffee Roasters “OctoBeard” contest voting will be ongoing until Dec. 21. Nicol has posted pictures on Facebook and has them in her coffee shop. Everyone needs to vote for their favorite beard. All funds go to help random people in Idaho County going through cancer.
“Thank you, volunteers,” from Jeannie Fancher, at The Salmon River Senior Citizens Group, “for your help at the community lunch on Tuesdays at the Riggins Community Center.” There are always openings once a week or once a month or as often as you can as a server, cook assistant, dishwasher, etc. Contact Jeannie Fancher or Nightfeather or come to the center on Tuesdays ready to help.
Thanksgiving was extra special for 45 local Riggins people, thanks to our whole Salmon River Canyon. The LDS Church, Salmon River Community Church, and Riggins Assembly of God Church had an abundance of food following their Thanksgiving, so they donated it and added some fresh foods for some who would have otherwise been alone and without the traditional feast. Tedi Ross, Steve Burch, Chris Lawrence and Tim Chambless heated and readied food on Thanksgiving Day in the Salmon River Community Church kitchen, then Tedi delivered the dinners. Thank you to all who shared names for the dinners, to the people and churches who donated food, and to the wonderful committee of four who prepared and delivered the dinners.
Just three weeks and two days until Christmas break for Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River High School students, teachers and staff. In addition to lots of learning, there will be basketball games and Christmas events. Mrs. Fitch will be reading her Christmas stories to the Riggins Elementary students as her traditional gift to them on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Elementary students will have their Christmas parties Thursday, Dec. 22, just before vacation begins. School resumes Monday, Jan. 9.
Four Salmon River High School football players were selected for Long Pin League Conference honors. Dwight Cordell Bovey was selected for Second Team Defense, Tyrus Swift for Second Team Offense, Devon Herzig for Second Team Offense, and Gabe Zavala for Honorable Mention Defense. Coach of the Year 2022 is Salmon River High School coach, Ty Medley. Congratulations to each of you.
Basketball games for both girls and boys begin on Dec. 1. Home games will be played in New Meadows, due to construction in the SRHS Gym. Coaches: girls coach-Levi Tucker, boys coach-Mike Shepherd, athletic director-Jayce Allred. Check with the SRHS office or go online to find basketball schedules.
