RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Beware, the Ides of March.” The Ides of March is today, the 15th of March, the middle of the month, the 74th day of the Roman calendar. It was marked by several as the day for settling debts in Rome. It became notorious as the date of the assassination of Julius Caesar.
Get out your “green” on Friday, March 17, as it is St Patrick’s Day. “Wearin’ of the Green.”
Women With Bait (WWB) Tournament will come to an end this weekend. There are still ladies out there hoping to catch the biggest and best steelhead prizes that will be awarded at the Fish Dance this Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Winners will be honored and everyone will celebrate another successful season.
Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon will host WWB Dance Friday night and on Saturday night’s Fish Dance, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., with the theme of “Black Light.” with DJ Scribbles closing out the Tourney.
“Perfect Photo Op,” Ethel, the amazing stuffed WWB gal will be moving from her bench from outside the Idaho Banana Co. on Sunday, March 19. Go get your pic with her now.
First Responders 2nd Annual Bash is this Saturday, March 18, at Summervilles; dinner tickets are sold; however, the live auction and gun raffle following the dinner are open to the public.
Riggins Rodeo arena is getting a makeover on Saturday, March 18. The workday will begin at 11 a.m., volunteers are welcome.
Arts and Crafts Sale “March Artisan Madness” is this weekend, March 18 and 19, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (PST) at White Bird Area Recreation District (old grade school), sponsored by the Salmon River Art Guild.
Riggins Old Time Fiddlers will present a music program, as well as some poetry recitations Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church fellowship room. Everyone is invited.
Idaho Theater for Youth will present a districtwide performance on Monday, March 20, 10:20-11:20 a.m. in the SRHS multipurpose room.
The Red Cross blood drive is Tuesday, March 27, 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, March 28, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Call Kris at 208-830-3946 to make an appointment. Cookies are also needed if anyone would like to donate them for the drive.
The Mobile Mammogram will be in Riggins Wednesday and Thursday, March 29 and 30, at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Make your appointment now.
Dr. Hall is retiring after medically serving us here in Riggins for many years. There will be a retirement/going away party on Thursday, March 30, 3-4 p.m. for him. Stop by to wish him well.
Grand opening for 208 Tacos in Riggins, 421 S. Main, directly across from the Riggins Post Office, is next Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, beginning at 11 a.m.
Community Lunch is open to everyone on Tuesdays at noon at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street; $7 for everyone under 60, over 60 by donation.
Line dance lessons are in Riggins, and we are having a great time. Laina Walkington, Grace Killmar and Sydney Allred have started Canyon Country Line Dance lessons, which are given three different times per week; attend as many times as you would like, as long as there is room. Registration is required, call 208-315-0459. Contact one of them to sign up and get information on dates, times and fees.
Dare to Kayak with Devon’s Summer Program are July 25-27 and Aug. 7-9. Spaces are limited; email her at devonbarker@gmail.com. Devon was featured in Paddling Magazine, check it out.
Easter Sunrise Service, sponsored by the Salmon River Ministerial Alliance, will be held Sunday, April 9. The public is invited.
Salmon River Jet Boat Races-April; Riggins Rodeo-May; Big Water Blowout-June; Rattle the Canyon-June; and Hot Summer Nights-July are coming soon. Make your reservations now. More info on each of these events is forthcoming.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.