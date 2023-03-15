Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Beware, the Ides of March.” The Ides of March is today, the 15th of March, the middle of the month, the 74th day of the Roman calendar. It was marked by several as the day for settling debts in Rome. It became notorious as the date of the assassination of Julius Caesar.

Get out your “green” on Friday, March 17, as it is St Patrick’s Day. “Wearin’ of the Green.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments