RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Life is like a road trip – enjoy each day and don’t carry around too much baggage.” – unknown.
Vacation Bible School is happening Monday-Friday, Aug. 2-6, at the Salmon River Community Church, 9-11 a.m. Registration begins Monday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m. “Creation” will be the theme of the week with Bible stories, singing, games, crafts, snacks and lots of fun. VBS is open to pre-school – 4th graders. Invite your friends, cousins, neighbors, classmates. If you would like to volunteer to help, contact Becky Chapman, Cindy Carlson or Jeannie Fitch.
If you remember, when Riggins was a great blue-collar town with the mill, logging, local family ranches and USFS all active and the kids and school, the center focus of both Riggins and White Bird. Then you are invited to help celebrate this Andy Griffith’s Mayberry era time with the Salmon River High School 1971 Class at their 50th Reunion on Saturday, July 31. Dinner mixer will start at 6 p.m. (MST) with dinner at 7 p.m., consisting of a catered, roasted whole pig by Tim Heath with Bill’s jambalaya and potluck homemade side items, salads and desserts. The dinner will be held at Bill Spickelmire’s new house (Joe and Venice Medley’s former home) at 7386 Highway 95 South of Riggins, CCC Camp corner. For information contact Bill Spickelmire, cell phone 208-867-5814. Bring your appetite, folding chairs, coolers and liquid refreshments if other than water, iced tea or lemonade are desired.
Salmon River High and Riggins Elementary Schools will have school registration for new students Monday, Aug. 9; bring a certified birth certificate and a copy of immunization records. Returning students will register Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 11. School and the After School Kids program (ASK) will begin Tuesday, Aug. 31.
ETC Thrift Shop, that helps fund the Riggins ASK program for our local kids and teens, has some great buys for back-to-school needs, as well as daily needs. Most items are 50 cents and under, some items are $5 or less. Lisa could use volunteers, even for just a couple of hours or a day or two days a month. Contact her at ETC 208-628-3438 or stop by ETC and talk with her.
Bingo will be Wednesday, Aug. 4 and again on Wednesday Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the basement of Riggins Community Center, for everyone 18 and older. All funds go to the Senior Transit.
Riggins Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1:30-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., both at the Salmon River Community Church. Facebook or call Kris Catherman to make your appointment.
The Idaho County Fair is Aug. 18-21, with some 4-H events Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16 and 17. Fair booklets were inside the Idaho County Free Press last week; additional booklets are available at the Free Press and some businesses around the county. The county fair features 4-H, FFA projects and animals, as well as Open Class for all exhibitors, except animals. Help make Idaho County Fair a great one by entering your exhibits and by attending the Fair.
