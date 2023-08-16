RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “To make the best better we try. Our aims like our mountains are high. We are sure of success. We’ll accept nothing less. We live in Idaho, that’ why. We live in Idaho, that’s why.” – adapted from the Wyoming 4-H song I learned as a 4-H’er way back when. With fair week this week, I felt this was appropriate.
The Idaho County Fair begins today, Wednesday, Aug. 16-19, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Jim and Kathleen Vopat will be honored as 2023 Idaho County Fair grand marshals. Our Salmon River Canyon 4-H Club has several members exhibiting their projects at the Idaho County Fair. Some will have their market animals ready for sale at the 4-H sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. (PST). You can support them and their 4-H experiences by attending and buying an animal. If you cannot be there and would like to help support our local 4-H’ers, call leader Sarah Walters or Tracie Pottenger for information.
Idaho Banana Co. will feature Corn Mash live tomorrow, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. in the orchard. Everyone is invited to attend.
A celebration of life for Myrna Smith will be held this Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Community Church with lunch and fellowship to follow the service. Family and friends are invited to help honor Myrna and encourage her family. Bring a story or precious memory of Myrna to share.
Riggins deputy city clerk/treasurer II position is open. The City of Riggins is currently accepting applications for this full-time position. They are looking for someone with the right combination of skills and willingness to learn, join the team and become the next city clerk/treasurer. They are willing to train. A full job description is available on the website at www.rigginsidaho.org. Provide a complete resume and letter of interest to Riggins City Hall, 126 North Main, Riggins, Idaho, or email to rigginscity@gmail.com.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 is governed by a five-member board of trustees elected from five zones. Those elected take office in January and serve for four years. Each trustee must be a qualified voter in the school district and reside in the zone he/she represents. Zones 1, 2 and 3 elections will be held in November. The candidate forms filing deadline is Sept. 8. Contact the business manager/clerk of the board, Michelle Hollon, for information at hollon@jsd243.org or District Office at 208-630-6027.
Youth Dynamics Riggins Teen Center is open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays during August for 5th-12th graders. Contact Wade Henderson Riggins@YD.ORG or call 775-232-2628.
Community Lunch is served at noon every Tuesday at the Riggins Community Center. It is $7 for nonseniors and $6 for seniors; food is delicious and visiting is great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.