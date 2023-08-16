Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “To make the best better we try. Our aims like our mountains are high. We are sure of success. We’ll accept nothing less. We live in Idaho, that’ why. We live in Idaho, that’s why.” – adapted from the Wyoming 4-H song I learned as a 4-H’er way back when. With fair week this week, I felt this was appropriate.

The Idaho County Fair begins today, Wednesday, Aug. 16-19, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Jim and Kathleen Vopat will be honored as 2023 Idaho County Fair grand marshals. Our Salmon River Canyon 4-H Club has several members exhibiting their projects at the Idaho County Fair. Some will have their market animals ready for sale at the 4-H sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. (PST). You can support them and their 4-H experiences by attending and buying an animal. If you cannot be there and would like to help support our local 4-H’ers, call leader Sarah Walters or Tracie Pottenger for information.

