RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “When you see something beautiful in someone, tell them. It may take just a second for you to say it, but for them, it could last a lifetime.” – Positive Thots.
This is Fire Safety Week, Oct. 3-9. Kudos to our Riggins City Fire Chief Jeff Joyce for his contribution to protect our residents and businesses. Volunteers are crucial for our small Fire Department. If you are interested in helping in the Fire Department, contact Jeff or Riggins City Hall.
Congratulations to the Salmon River Savage team of Mrs. Fallwell, Mrs. Marabelle and counselor Mrs. Galli who brought home $200 from the “Scratch for School Event” for the 21st edition of the Idaho Lottery’s Scratch for Schools. Each school provides a team of three adults of the school faculty, administrative staff or parents. Thirty-five teams participated, during which each team was given 300 Idaho lottery scratch tickets; teams scratch as many tickets as they can in five minutes and win the amounts uncovered for their school. Teams that scratch the most tickets receive more tickets to scratch. Everyone walks away a winner. The money can be used for books, desks, equipment, playground materials or field trips.
Bingo is tonight, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and over. Come out and have fun, visit with friends and win some Bingo. The Queen of Hearts game is now more than$900; the lucky winner could be you.
Salmon River Junior High volleyball girls had another successful night at Council. This win gives them the Long Pin League Championship for league play. The Junior High volleyball girls also took the championship at the Long Pin League Tournament held at Salmon River High School on Oct. 2. Congratulations for a winning season, Audrey Tucker, Liz Markley, Poppy Harper, Rylee Walters, Raydin Hayes, Stevee Herzig, Tenessee Hollon, Kennedy Wilson, Payettee Walkington, Sierra Rainwater, Kylie Priddy, Remy Gaddis and coach Ashley Mayes.
Salmon River Junior High Football team lost to Council last week. They will play New Meadows today, Wednesday, Oct. 6, at New Meadows at 4:30 p.m.
Salmon River High School 2021 Homecoming Week is this week, Oct. 4-7. The Homecoming game is Friday, Oct. 8 against New Meadows at 7 p.m. Plan to get out and cheer on our SRHS football boys. “Savage Thursday” is celebrated during the year at Salmon River High School, Junior High School and Riggins Elementary, but the week of Homecoming, Salmon River High School and Junior High School celebrate each day of the week with different themes. ’Merica Monday, Tourist Tuesday, Class theme Wednesday and Savage Day Thursday. The week has been filled with decorated hallway competitions, volleyball tournament with classes and staff, a BBQ and bonfire, field games and a Dutch oven cookoff, finishing the week with the homecoming game and royalty followed by a movie for high school students only in the multipurpose room.
Congratulations to former Riggins resident and SRHS graduate Danya (Uhlenkott) Willis for being honored by the University of Idaho as part of a collective 145 years of Institutional Knowledge at the U of I. Danya has been with the U of I staff for 36 years; 31 years as Personnel of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Terrun Zolman, Salmon River High School graduate and graduate of the Law School at the University of Idaho, has passed the Idaho State Bar. Terrun is currently practicing law in St. Maries, Idaho, as the City Attorney. Congratulations, Terrun.
Riggins PTO meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the ASK building, located on the Riggins Elementary School campus. Join to help our Riggins students, preschool – 12th grade. PTO is planning a School Carnival this fall. If you are interested in helping or want information, contact Paigebicandi@hotmail.com.
Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries meet every Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church, beginning each week with a meal, for preschool-12th grade. Students may ride the ASK Bus to the church; parents pick up at 7:30 p.m. Health protocol is the rule; stay home if you are sick.
Salmon River Community Church is tentatively scheduling its second annual Fall Festival Trunk or Treat event the last weekend in October. Stayed tuned for details.
Class of 1956 has one more member, Betty Lou (Voss) Freeburg, along with Shari Marek, was unable to attend the class reunion with Pete Wilson, Gene Swift, Patty (Medley) Solberg, Archie Willis and Fred Freeburg.
Celebration of Life for our dear friend, Ron Smith will be held this Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Salmon River Community Church at 11 p.m. (Mountain Time). Friends and family are invited to attend the service and lunch following the service.
Graveside service for Patty Willis will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 11 p.m. at the New Meadows Cemetery. Patty and Ron Smith are brother and sister.
A celebration of life is planned for France Ford at noon this Saturday, Oct. 9, at Summerville’s Café, Riggins.
Long time Salmon River resident Ron Mahurin was buried in the White Bird Cemetery at a private service held Wednesday, Sept. 29. Ron grew up in the White Bird area and graduated from Salmon River High School.
Carl Christensen, 73, of Caldwell, Idaho, and the father of Mark Christensen of Riggins, died Sept. 27, after a long battle with cancer. He and his wife, Doreen, of 50 years had two sons, Chris (wife, Ashley) and Mark (wife, Sarah), and five grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m. at the College of Idaho Event Center. Carl graduated from College of Idaho in 1970.
Smiths Ferry project on Highway 55: Drivers can expect full road closures Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. After, there will be one-way alternating traffic. Highway 95 will be open to travel.
