RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Maybe Christmas, he thought…doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps… means a little bit more.” by Dr. Seuss. Words to ponder.
“Light up the Canyon Holiday Contest,” sponsored by Crime Scene Cleaners, Inc. and SRS Construction, will end this Friday, Dec. 16. Winners will be announced Dec. 17; 1st-$500, 2nd-$350,3rd-$150. Contest rules: Community members who live or work between Boulder Creek and Lucile. Decorate your yard or the front of a business.
SRHS Senior Class of 2023: Logan Calvin, Mortaki Ceglia-Klaudt, Nathan Peterson, Preston Rupp, Tyrus Swift, Theresa Ledgerwood, Oliver Huskey and Ryder Kinskie will present their senior projects today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the District Office 8-11 a.m. Each student will take about 15 minutes for preparation, presentation and questions.
Finishing up Christmas shopping? Shop locally! Check out the great gifts and/or gift certificates at our local Salmon River Canyon businesses. They are the ones who help support community and school activities and events; now is a great time to help support them. There are coffee shops, gas stations, grocery stores, gift shops, second-hand shops, hair salons, restaurants, motels, meat shops and more.
Mountain View Specialty Meats has great ideas for your Christmas gifts. In addition to meat, they have cutting boards, shirts, jackets, cups, and more.
Cross O Meats has local beef for Christmas, as well as gifts of caps. They are also sponsoring their 2nd annual Beef Give Away to a family or families in need.
Rachel Diaz is making and selling 10” Christmas Tree Cookies; the order deadline is this Sunday, Dec. 18. Local delivery between Lucile and Pinehurst is included on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and 23. Go to her Facebook page or call her at 208-301-4117 to order.
The Christmas Giving Tree and Secret Santas are ready to distribute gifts and food boxes tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 15. Merry Christmas to every family, as well as all those businesses and individuals who helped make the Christmas project a happy one for many.
Two Rivers Coffee Roasters “OctoBeard” contest voting will be ongoing until Wednesday, Dec. 21. Nicol has posted pictures on Facebook and has them in her coffee shop. Everyone needs to vote for their favorite beard. All funds go to help random people in Idaho County going through cancer situations.
Lynn Demerse at Hells Canyon National Recreation Area has the capability to process Nez Perce National Forest firewood and mushroom permits at the Riggins HCNRA office; they will still be free of charge in 2023. Christmas tree permits are available by calling Slate Creek or Grangeville offices. Fourth graders get a free Christmas tree with their “Every Kid Outdoor” park pass. If you have a 10-year-old/4th grader in alternative schooling, take them to the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area office in Riggins for their pass, which is good through Aug. 31, 2023, and allows free entrance into national parks and other amenities.
Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District have been awarded $192,307.69 to purchase a new ambulance, which will replace the older backup ambulance.
Pinehurst Quilters would like to thank the Salmon River Community for supporting their annual quilt and craft auction in October. It was a wonderful success, with portions of the profits being donated to other community services in Riggins.
Community Lunch is served Tuesdays at the Riggins Community Center at noon. Good food and great friends.
Just one week and two days until Christmas break for Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River High School students, teachers and staff. Riggins Elementary students, staff and parents will be Christmas caroling through town Tuesday, Dec. 19. Mrs. Fitch will be reading her Christmas stories to the Riggins Elementary students as her traditional gift to them Wednesday, Dec. 21. Riggins Elementary and ASK Christmas program is also Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at SRHS multipurpose room. Elementary students will have their Christmas parties on Thursday, Dec. 22, just before vacation begins. School resumes Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Salmon River Community Church invites you to their New Year’s Eve Midnight Watch. Food, fun, fellowship, and a movie. “Let’s ring in the New Year together!”
Basketball games for both girls and boys began Dec. 1. Home games will be played in New Meadows, due to construction in the SRHS Gym. Coaches: girls coach-Levi Tucker, boys coach-Mike Shepherd, athletic director-Jayce Allred. Check with the SRHS office or go online to find basketball schedules.
