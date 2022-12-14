Buck and Jeannie Fitch photo

Buck and Jeannie Fitch were named the “Best Dressed Couple” at the winter ball in Riggins last weekend.

 Facebook photo

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Maybe Christmas, he thought…doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps… means a little bit more.” by Dr. Seuss. Words to ponder.

“Light up the Canyon Holiday Contest,” sponsored by Crime Scene Cleaners, Inc. and SRS Construction, will end this Friday, Dec. 16. Winners will be announced Dec. 17; 1st-$500, 2nd-$350,3rd-$150. Contest rules: Community members who live or work between Boulder Creek and Lucile. Decorate your yard or the front of a business.

