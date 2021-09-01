RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: “Strength grows in those moments when you think you can’t go on, but you keep going anyway.” – ThinkPositivePower. “Never take the wisdom that comes from going through the school of hard knocks for granted! One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through, and it will be someone else’s survival guide.” – Brene Brown.
Bingo is tonight, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. Funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit. The Progressive Bingo game starts over again tonight, as Patty Solberg won $416 at the last Bingo Night. The Queen of Hearts Game is over $760 now. Join us. The winner could be you. You are welcome to bring your own soft drinks and snacks to share.
City of Riggins candidate filing opened Monday, Aug. 23; deadline for filing candidacy with Riggins City Clerk is Friday, Sept. 3. General election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Up for election are Mayor, a four-year term, and two City Council seats, also four-year terms. Check with Riggins City Clerk for details on open offices and requirements.
Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is open to the public for sighting in hunting rifles on Sept. 11 and 12, 18 and 19 and 25 and 26, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Members with paid up dues always have access to the range. Contact Jim Adair, club president, 208-451-5801, to arrange payment or for information about the Gun Club.
The ETC Thrift Shop on Main Street in Riggins, which helps fund our After School Kids, Inc. program (ASK), is offering amazing deals on “back to school” clothes and other items. Lisa, ETC Manager, is looking for volunteers for one day a week, twice a month or a couple hours as your schedule will allow. Just stop by the ETC Shop and talk to her.
Time to take a walk down Riggins Main Street and read all the historical plaques on the “Walking Tour of Riggins.” These facts on the plaques were from actual family members, including some who lived them as well as from local historians and members of the Riggins community interested in furthering the education of our great little place. You can begin at either end of town or start at Riggins City Hall to get the lay of the tour. Be sure to check out the plaque at the Salmon River Heritage Center behind the Chevron Station for more history.
Audrey McClure, who has been the Riggins rural delivery USPS carrier for 17 years, is retiring as of Oct. 1, to spend more time with her husband, daughters and grandkids. Thank you for your great service to each of us on your route.
Mariah Crump will officially become the new Riggins rural delivery USPS carrier on Oct. 1. She is excited about her new adventure. Congratulations, Mariah. We, on your route, are all excited for you, too.
Levi Beckman and Holly Tumelson, the daughter of Lee and Cathy Tumelson, were married on Feb. 7, in Oregon, with a beautiful wedding reception celebration held Aug. 14, with family and friends. Their blended family of four children are Mattie, 18, John, 16, Holt, 9 and Kai, 7.
Lifelong resident Ray Hollenbeck died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Celebration of life for Ray will be held at the Riggins Community Center this Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. Main meal is provided; guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert and a “Ray Hollenbeck” story. Ray was an icon of this Salmon River Canyon with many interesting stories of history and more.
A celebration of life for Mary Foster will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1-4 p.m. at the Salmon River High School multi-purpose room. A memorial service for Doug Crump is set for Sept. 25, at 1:30 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. A memorial service for Ron Smith will be at the Salmon River Community Church Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.
Heather (McClure) and her husband, Jeff, purchased the Riggins Motel the beginning of summer. They have made some great changes inside and added new roofing. Jerry Walker and his wife, Sharon, purchased the Salmon River Motel at the end of summer and are making major changes inside and out. Both offer friendly, honest service. Both Heather and Jerry attended schools in Riggins and graduated from Salmon River High School. Welcome back!
Tom and Vicky Anderson owned and operated the Salmon River Motel for 24 years and loved almost every minute of it. They have happily retired in the Salmon River area. Tom can fish more while Vicky can put her feet up, read or do whatever she wants. Thank you for your service to Riggins and congratulations on your retirement.
