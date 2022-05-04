RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Let’s Go. Let’s Show. Let’s Rodeo, at the 74th annual Riggins Rodeo! Red, White, & Blue 2022.”
The 74th Riggins Rodeo action will come alive this Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8; Saturday only is Mutton Busting at 12:30 p.m. for kiddos seven years old and younger, and weighing up to 65 pounds. Sunday only is the Stick Horse Race at 12:30 p.m. with signup at 12 p.m. The Grand Entries will begin at 1 p.m. daily; shows begin at 1:30 p.m. each day. Go to www.rigginsrodeo.com or call 208-628-4084 to enter events; open until filled.
Marty Clay, Riggins Rodeo Grand Marshall 2022, and Rodeo Queen Logan Calvin and Princess Reece Barnard will lead the Grand Entries each day, followed by visiting Royalty and Rodeo Cowboys and Cowgirls. The American flag will be carried each day, by 12-year-old Kintla Balukus, a trick rider from Montana.
Riggins Rodeo 2023 Queen Tryouts will be held Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Contact Lynda Mann for details. Riggins Cowboy Breakfast will be served at the Riggins Community Center, just behind the Chevron Station, 6-10 a.m.
Riggins Rodeo Parade with the theme “Red, White, & Blue for 2022” will start at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 8. Enter a parade float to win three tickets to the rodeo, three rodeo T-shirts and a $50 gift certificate. To enter a float, go to www.rigginsrodeo.com/parade.html or contact Traci Pottenger at 208-469-0478. The parade lineup is 10 a.m. (MST) at the City Park.
“Decorate the Canyon Red, White, & Blue” to go along with the 74th Riggins theme. Residents and businesses are encouraged to “color Riggins”; winners will receive four tickets to the rodeo and four rodeo T-shirts. Judging will be this Friday, May 6, between 2-5 p.m. Message or text Joni at 208-859-4725 to secure your name on the list of entries.
Salmon River Cowboys Rodeo Association, Inc. helped with funds to replace the rodeo arena fence with panels. They are offering arena sponsorships banners with a one-time $1,000, with your name on a banner to be placed on the roadside of the bleachers. Call 208-628-4084, go to rigginsrodeoads@yahoo.com or send your name and money to PO Box 89, Riggins, ID 83549 if interested. Thank you in advance.
Rodeo grounds cleanup is Monday, May 9, at 9 a.m.; anyone wanting to help, just come to the rodeo grounds.
Citywide cleanup or “Chuck your Junk” is Monday, May 9-Thursday, May 12. Thank you, Lake Shore Disposal, for providing a free roll-off dumpster at the upper parking lot of the Riggins City Park for residents to access. Not accepted: mattresses, tires, chemicals, hazardous materials, including wet paint; (dry paints cans accepted), and motors with oil or fuel.
Bingo is tonight Wednesday, May 4, with $250 to begin a new progressive Queen of Hearts game. Doors open at 6 p.m., Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Money funds the Senior Citizen Transit Bus.
Tickets for Rattle the Canyon Music Festival are only available online at ticketbud.com. Rattle the Canyon, sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, Idaho Banana Co. and the City of Riggins, will be held in Riggins City Park Saturday, June 25, 1-11:30 p.m. It will feature five super amazing bands: Reckless Kelly, Micky & The Motorcars, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jeff Crosby, Muzzie Braun, and American Bonfire. Proceeds go to benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, and the City Park Stage Fund.
The Salmon River Ambulance District election will be held Tuesday, May 17. Polling places: 1-Slate Creek-Idaho County Court House if in person, otherwise ballots are automatically mailed, 2-Salmon River Heritage Center in Riggins, 3-Canyon Pines RV Resort. Contact the Idaho County Elections Office at 208-983-2751 to determine voting eligibility.
Joint School District 243 school levy will also be held Tuesday, May 17, at Salmon River Heritage Center and Canyon Pines RV Resort.
Primary Elections, along with the two levies, will be held Tuesday, May 17, at Salmon River Heritage Center and Canyon Pines RV Resort. Please, get out and vote.
Shiloh Bible Camp’s annual Service Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feel free to join us for all or part of the day. Projects include cleaning, painting, camp repairs, landscape, firewood prep, etc. If you would like to stay at Shiloh the night before or after, contact Shiloh.
The Riggins Senior Citizen Lunch, served on Tuesdays, has a cook position open. Responsibilities include prep meals on Monday, cook/serve with help of volunteers on Tuesdays. Call 208-628-2394 for an interview.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Riggins and McCall are meeting at the Riggins Cemetery on Saturday, May 14, to clean graves and take an inventory of grave markers not listed on the “Find a Grave” online site.
The Celebration of Life for Jimmy Williams was just that, a wonderful celebration, with 140 family members and friends honoring him and celebrating with his wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, with music, words of love and laughter, and lots of good old-fashioned visiting.
Wonderful news from the Fitch family: our son, Jed, had his regular three-month MRI Friday, April 29, which showed no progression of the disease; and this was after three months of no chemo since his surgery. Jed had a Glioblastoma tumor removed just about one year ago, May 6, 2021. Again, we all thank you for your encouragement, prayers and friendships throughout all this.
