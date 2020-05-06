RIGGINS -- Happy Mother’s Day to all you wonderful mothers and grandmothers! Mothers are beautiful just being who they are. I received a touching poem about mothers who have left this world by You Are Very Special: “If Roses grow in Heaven. If Roses grow in Heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my Mother’s arms and tell her they’re from me. Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there’s an ache within my heart that will never go away.”
Quote of the week: continuing on from the book, “Everything I need to Know I learned From a Golden Book.” “Is your life starting to feel like a circus? Treat yourself. The simplest things are often the most fun! So, go on a picnic…and make music a part of your life. Be a hugger. Kiss. Turn off the TV from time to time…and crack open a book!” More to come next week.
Photos of the Class of 2020 of Salmon River High School can be seen flying high on the tennis court fence on Main Street. Congratulations to Emily Diaz, Ameila Chapman, Alexis Pottenger, Johannah Hollon, Ethan Shepherd, Jaedyn Herman, Johnathan Swift, Bryson Gregory, Lillian Evans, Malachi Bell, Tehya Gubitosi, Tanner Cook and Calenez Bour, SRHS seniors, and best wishes always.
Salmon River High School will have its 2020 graduation ceremony Friday, May 22. Plans and logistics are still in the works. At this time, it is planned to be held on the SRHS football field, with families up to 10 people seated at separated tables. All other attendees are to remain in or near their vehicles. The seniors and the SRHS administration are working out details so we can all stay healthy and be allowed to have this event under the current COVID-19 state restrictions.
Trenton Thompson and Megan Long welcomed their beautiful daughter, Ellie Rayanne, to the world April 26, 2020. She weighed six pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19-1/4 inches long. She has lots of hair and is already in love with her daddy’s voice. Grandmother, Susan Hollenbeak, Uncle Joshua Long, great-grandparents, Ray and Kitty Hollenbeak, all of Riggins, are very happy about this sweet baby. Though Ellie was born in Boise, and her grandma Susan drove down to meet her, Ellie made her first road trip to Riggins to surprise her great-grandparents May 1. Congratulations to all of you.
Jesse and Sarah Webb are the proud parents of a beautiful daughter, Jemma Anne, born April 30, 2020, in Lewiston, Idaho, weighing in at nine pounds, six ounces, and was 21-3/4 inches long. She was welcomed with open arms by her 2-year-old brother, Teddy. Her grandparents are Bruce and Jemma Crossfield of Clarkston, Wash., and Gloria Webb of Branson, Mo., and Boise, Idaho. Jesse was the engineer of the new Manning Crevice Bridge; Sarah substituted at SRHS.
Marge Hudemann, mother of Patti Anderson, former Riggins Elementary teacher, will be 102 the end of May. Patti, and her sister, MarJean, are asking friends to send birthday cards any time in May to help her celebrate…her address is Marge Hudemann, 46050 Hudemann Road, Adams, OR 97810.
Riggins Community Food Pantry, operated by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, sends kudos to Rich Friend, of River Adventures, and the “Women With Bait Food Drive,” who together collected more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food products, as well as $400 for the purchase of paper products. Thank you, also, to Pine Tree Community Credit Union, and North Central Chapter of Credit Unions, for their donation of $1,500, which helped purchase products not brought in by the Idaho Food Bank during the COVID-19 crisis.
Salmon River Community Church, with Pastor Mike Chapman, held its Sunday service outside with 100 people in attendance self-distanced in their own lawn chairs with some seated their cars. It was a wonderful time of togetherness. Mother’s Day Sunday service will also be held outside in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Bring your own chair or use one of the metal folding chairs available on the south of the church.
The remains of Todd Hofflander, Riggins man, husband, dad, and friend, missing since September 2010, were discovered April 26, 2020, above Bernard Creek, by a hunter. His wife, Julie Hofflander, and their two children, Miranda and Isaac, all live here in Riggins. Our thoughts and prayers and love go out to them.
Governor Little’s First Stage of opening the stay-at-home decree began Friday, May 1, with some nonessential businesses, including retail stores and day care facilities. Places of worship are open if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance. Stage two will begin May 16, allowing a gathering of up to 10 people as well as allowing restaurant dining if their submitted plans are accepted by local health districts. Hair salons, gyms, and other recreational facilities can open if they meet business protocols. Stage 3 and 4 will follow. To read the full outline for “Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity,” visit rebound.idaho.gov. Plan to shop at our local businesses as you feel comfortable going out…I know they will appreciate your supporting them.
Absentee ballots for primary elections and school levies have been sent to every voter in Idaho County, so complete, sign, and return ballot in prepaid envelope by June 2. There is a Facebook page, Idaho County Elections, with updated information, or you can call 208-983-2751 during regular business hours for further info.
Salmon River School District 243’s annual Levy is $525,000, costing taxpayers $2.92 per thousand of the assessed value of your property, minus homeowner’s exemption. This is actually $0 .89 less than last year. We have been our own district for 13 years with 100 percent levy going to our local school district. For more info, go to the school website www.jsd243.org, or call the local business district manager with any budget questions at 208-630-6027.
Leighton Vander Esch News: LVE Boise Football Camp is still being planned, however, the date is still pending. Kendall Auto, Fox 9 KNIN TV, and LVE 55 have come together to help make this camp possible. “Drive for the Draft,” at Kendall Auto in Boise gave 25 youngsters free entry to Leighton’s Camp yesterday May 5 at 5 p.m.
