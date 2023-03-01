Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “You can’t heal the people you love. You can’t make choices for them. You can’t rescue them. You can promise that they won’t journey alone.” – internet

Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. for everyone 18 years of age and older. Proceeds go to the Senior Citizen Transit Bus.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments