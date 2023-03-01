RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “You can’t heal the people you love. You can’t make choices for them. You can’t rescue them. You can promise that they won’t journey alone.” – internet
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. for everyone 18 years of age and older. Proceeds go to the Senior Citizen Transit Bus.
Community Lunch is open to everyone every Tuesday at noon at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street; $7 for everyone under 60, and 60-plus is by donation.
Read Across America Day is tomorrow, March 2. School kids and teens are encouraged to dress like their favorite storybook characters. Adults are welcome to join in the reading at home.
Doodle for Google Contest for K-12 students is on now. Enter your artwork with your address; the theme for 2023 is “I am grateful for….” The contest is open for online or mailed-in entries until March 7. The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on google.com for one day, as well as receiving a personal $30,000 college scholarship, and a $50,000 technology package for their school. National finalists win $5,000 scholarships and the state winner earns Google Hardware. Learn more and submit your entry: https://doodle.google.com/d4g/
Jennifer Welch, longtime Salmon River resident, has been appointed to the Salmon River School District School Board to fill the position left by Cody Kimmel, who moved and is no longer in that specific area in the district.
Payton Branstetter Carpenter, daughter of Troy and Lynnette Branstetter, finished her dental assistant program and dental hygiene program and is now a registered hygienest. Payton made the NIC dean’s list each semester. Congratulations, Payton.
The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 is looking for SRHS junior class boys and girls to attend Boys State and Girls State. For information, contact Arnold Hall at 208-761-0035.
Dare to Kayak with Devon’s Summer Program, is set for July 25-27 and Aug. 7-9; spaces are limited. Email her at devonbarker@gmail.com. Devon was featured in Paddling Magazine, check it out.
Mato Bogan has passed away, just shy of his 92nd birthday. Mato died peacefully on Feb. 5, 2023, at his home in Pinehurst, Idaho, with his loving wife, Nightfeather, by his side with the guidance of hospice. Mato did a lot for his native community and will be missed by all who knew him.
Alexis Pottenger is planning a free hair curling class/open salon at her shop. If you are interested, stop by her shop at 1120 Main Street or go to rigginsidahohairstylingclass#hairclass#opensalon#rig#ginsidaho#giveaway
The White Bird Christian School is currently looking for a full-time Christian teacher for the Fall 2023-24 school year, with the teacher’s start date on Aug. 21. The school opens for the year on Sept. 5. There will be up to 20 students, ranging from K-8. For information, contact Gale, WBCS president at 208-507-1784.
WWB (Women With Bait) have two and a half weeks left, hoping to catch the biggest and best steelhead for the tournament. Prizes will be awarded at the Fish Dance on Saturday, March 18, honoring the winners and celebrating another successful season at the close of the tournament.
Ethel, the amazing stuffed WWB gal, a “Perfect Photo Op” for the WWB, as well as anyone else, is waiting for you outside the Idaho Banana Co.
Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon hosts WWB dances each Friday and Saturday nights, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., until March 18, with costume themes each weekend: March 3 and 4 “Hippies & Cowboys,” with Dave Nuda Band; March 10 and 11 “America,” with DJ Scribbles; March 17 and 18 “Black Light,” with DJ Scribbles closing out the tourney featuring the Fish Dance on March 18, beginning at 7 p.m. FYI: when DJ Scribbles is featured, karaoke beginning at 9 p.m.
First Responders 2nd Annual Bash is Saturday, March 18, at Summervilles; get your tickets now, only 150 dinner tickets will be sold. Stop by Riggins City Hall or call 208-628-3394. There will be a live auction, as well as a gun raffle.
The Arts and Crafts Sale “March Artisan Madness” will be held March 18 and 19, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (PST) at White Bird Area Recreation District (old grade school), sponsored by the Salmon River Art Guild.
Idaho Theater for Youth will present a district-wide performance from 10:20-11:20 a.m. in the SRHS multipurpose room.
Youth Dynamics-Riggins is offering Riggins youth, ages 12-17, great adventures this summer; the cost is $247/scholarships are also available. Deadline to apply is May 25; there are a few spots left. This combo trip of kayaking, rock climbing and camping is June 28-30 on the Owyhee River. Contact Wade Henderson, Riggins Area Director, at WHENDERSON@YD.ORG or call 775-232-2628 for information or to sign up.
