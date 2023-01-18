RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So, for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, be strong and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.” from Easy Craft
Shrimp and Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser for Jaden Belton will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon; $25 per plate, as well as a silent auction at 8 p.m. Jaden was selected to represent the United States in the 2023 Latin American Baseball Classic, also known as Santa Domingo Diamond Classic, in San Domingo Dominican Republic on Aug. 2. Any business willing to donate an auction item may contact Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon at 208-628-3558 or stop by their place. There will also be an account set up at Pine Tree Community Credit Union for cash donations under Jaden Team USA. This is a huge turning point, and an honor to be selected for the USA Team. Congratulations, Jaden! This will be an added bonus for Jaden’s resume for college scholarships and fulfill his lifelong dream to play ball on a major league baseball team.
ETC Shop is looking for a few volunteers to help support the After School Kids (ASK) program. ETC Manager Lisa Daniels is looking for someone willing to volunteer a few hours a week or month, as well as someone willing to cover a shift for a few days a month. Shopping at ETC supports our ASK program 100%; everyone volunteers their time for our kiddos. The ETC is an important part of our sustainability and grant qualifications for the ASK program. Call 208-628-3438 or 208-628-2770.
The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 met again last week with eight members present, including one new member, Jerry Gillespie. Nominations were accepted for new officers, with elections to be held Feb. 13. Nominations: Post Commander-Matt Shoemaker, Vice-Commander-Dale VanTassel, Adjutant-Arnold Hall, Finance Officer-Brady Clay, and Chaplin-Dan Cook. Boys’ state and girls’ state were discussed. SRHS junior boys and girls are eligible to apply and may contact Matt Shoemaker at 706-409-3549 or Arnold Hall at 208-761-0035 for information about the boys/girls state programs. The next meeting is on Feb. 13, at 15:00 hours (3 p.m.). All veterans are invited to attend.
Grant application for the next Idaho Parks & Recreation is in the works and will be submitted by the end of January. With the increased cost of concrete as well as other materials, additional funding is needed to complete the access road and stairway down to the boat ramp. Letters of support from business owners, recreationists, and individuals are needed to demonstrate to the IDPR Committee the importance of this project. Submit your letters by Jan. 20, to the City of Riggins, PO Box 249, Riggins ID 83549, or riggginscity@gmail.com.
Cliff and Kathy Scheline, formerly of Riggins, now of McCall, and George and Linda Pool, have each been nominated for Lord and Lady of the Lake for the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival. Cliff and Kathy are pictured in their Dallas Cowboys Jerseys in support of Leighton Vander Esch. Every year a couple is selected to serve as Lord and Lady by monetary votes; you can donate money that will go to the day-to-day operation of the Senior Center. You can vote at various businesses around McCall or through Vermo. Every penny is counted as a vote. If you choose to vote for Cliff and Kathy online, go through Vermo@Clifford-Scheline.
The Blue Tick Coffee stand building actually up and moved from Lucile to Grangeville last weekend and is now located near Extreme Auto. Best wishes on your move. We are happy we still have the Blue Tick Coffee stand here in Riggins.
Riggins Community Lunch is served at the Riggins Community Center every Tuesday. Everyone is invited; senior citizens suggested fee is $6; for younger than seniors, $7.
The lost and found bin at SRHS is overflowing; all items must be claimed by tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 19. The remaining items will be taken to ETC on Jan. 20.
WWB (Women With Bait) is rolling right up in our Salmon River, Feb. 1 through mid-March. Sweatshirts and other gear are ready to preorder; if you want to guarantee these items, order now. The annual WWB fishing tournament has been providing friendly competition and good times for beginners, as well as experienced fisherwomen since 1996. There are various prizes as well as a Fish Dance to honor the winners and celebrate another successful season. Contact River Adventures for information. Dance bands and dates will be in next week’s column.
Be looking for information about Community Valentine’s Dinner, sponsored by the Salmon River Community Church, Saturday, Feb. 11, under the direction of Shawnetta Cluck.
“When you’re a kid, you don’t realize you’re also watching your parents grow up.” posted on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.