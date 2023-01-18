Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So, for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, be strong and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.” from Easy Craft

Shrimp and Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser for Jaden Belton will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon; $25 per plate, as well as a silent auction at 8 p.m. Jaden was selected to represent the United States in the 2023 Latin American Baseball Classic, also known as Santa Domingo Diamond Classic, in San Domingo Dominican Republic on Aug. 2. Any business willing to donate an auction item may contact Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon at 208-628-3558 or stop by their place. There will also be an account set up at Pine Tree Community Credit Union for cash donations under Jaden Team USA. This is a huge turning point, and an honor to be selected for the USA Team. Congratulations, Jaden! This will be an added bonus for Jaden’s resume for college scholarships and fulfill his lifelong dream to play ball on a major league baseball team.

