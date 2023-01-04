Riggins students and Santa 2022 photo

Riggins Elementary School sends a thank you to Ms. Hopkins and her Salmon River Junior-Senior High School middle schoolers who braved the frigid temperatures and headed to RES to read Christmas stories to the students recently. They also thank the PTO for bringing Santa to RES and giving the kids hats and socks, as well as a thank you to those who provided snacks for the first graders’ party. The class is pictured here.

 Facebook photo

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “The idea behind a kaleidoscope is that it’s a structure that’s filled with broken bits and pieces, and somehow, if you can look through it, you still see something beautiful. And I feel like we are all that way a little bit.” – Sara Bareilles

Happy, happy 2023! Time to begin anew. Look in the kaleidoscope of your own life, take the broken bits and pieces, and see something beautiful about you. This is a great time to start over and fill each day with bits and pieces you want to see in your life. 2023 is also a great time to look around your community and see all the positive things going on in town, at the school, in the churches, at other groups, community activities or events. Jump on the positive train to encourage and support and be kind to each other. See where you can make a positive difference in someone’s or many others’ lives today and every day.

