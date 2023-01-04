RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “The idea behind a kaleidoscope is that it’s a structure that’s filled with broken bits and pieces, and somehow, if you can look through it, you still see something beautiful. And I feel like we are all that way a little bit.” – Sara Bareilles
Happy, happy 2023! Time to begin anew. Look in the kaleidoscope of your own life, take the broken bits and pieces, and see something beautiful about you. This is a great time to start over and fill each day with bits and pieces you want to see in your life. 2023 is also a great time to look around your community and see all the positive things going on in town, at the school, in the churches, at other groups, community activities or events. Jump on the positive train to encourage and support and be kind to each other. See where you can make a positive difference in someone’s or many others’ lives today and every day.
SRHS junior boys and girls, check into the girls state and boys state opportunities held in the spring. The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 has funds to send you to the weeklong program. This is a wonderful program… take advantage of it. Both of my teens, as juniors, were selected to go… different years, of course… they still have friends now even after 40 years or so, whom they met that week there. It is really a golden opportunity for junior year students to get to attend.
Riggins Community Lunch will be served at the Riggins Community Center every Tuesday beginning again Jan. 10. Everyone is invited to have lunch and have a fun fellowship time visiting with friends and neighbors. Senior citizens suggested fee is $6; for younger than seniors, the suggested fee is $7. The food is great, the fellowship friendly, and the time spent together is priceless.
SRHS basketball season is in full swing. SRHS boys games begin again at Clearwater Valley on Jan. 5. SRHS girls begin again at Horseshoe Bend on Jan. 7. Home games are being held in New Meadows due to our damaged gym floor at SRHS, and we do thank New Meadows School for sharing their gym with us. Home games: Jan. 10 with Nezpearce – girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 21 with Cascade – girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 27 with Council – girls at 3 p.m., boys at 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 28 – girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m. Travel to New Meadows any game you can to support our athletes and encourage them at the games. Check the SRHS website for complete schedules.
Riggins Elementary boys basketball, sponsored by the ASK program, finished their season in December. The 3rd and 4th-grade boys had an undefeated basketball season; the 4th and 5th-grade boys made great improvements. Coach Sarah Walters coached these teams with the help of Erena Henderson. Sarah wishes to thank the boys, their parents, and ASK for giving these boys this experience. “It takes a whole community to make these kinds of programs successful,” declared Coach Walters.
Yoga in the Canyon hours: classes are Monday-Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m., with Mariah; Thursdays 5:30-6:30 p.m., with Lynn. Great exercise time. It is open to whoever would like to attend, with a fee of $5 for each session.
Andrea Slichter is leading painting classes right here in Riggins… everyone is invited to attend. She has all the materials needed and guides you in the painting subject for the night… more info next week.
“Six-year-olds laugh on an average of 300 times a day. Adults only laugh 15-100 times a day. Be six again.” from the Danish Way.
Hmmm, very interesting… perhaps we adults ought to take this example and apply it to our daily lives. I know I feel lighter and more joyous after a good laugh.
Wishing you a Happy New Year 2023 every day of the year!
