RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Use your voice for Kindness, your ears for Compassion, your hands for Charity, your mind for Truth, and your heart for Love.” – Positive Energy Quotes
A Community Youth Barbecue was held in the yard of the Salmon River Community Church on Sunday. Calling all youth 13 years old through seniors in high school in the Riggins area to join for Sunday evenings. Call Bruce or Sarah Bovey at 208-351-0189.
Idaho Banana Co. is having a Fall Sit and Sip in the Orchard on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 7-9 p.m., featuring the music of West Mountain Takeover. Bring a chair and be ready for another great night of music and friends.
Yoga in the Canyon is a great place to begin your day; Mariah greets and teaches all in a positive manner of love and exercise. Yoga classes meet Monday-Friday with class beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 9:30 a.m.
An all-Riggins school reunion will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. in the Riggins City Park for registration. Anyone who has ever gone to school in Riggins from the class of 1964 back to the first class who graduated from SRHS is invited to attend. Take chairs and memorabilia to share for the afternoon; a catered dinner will be held at the Riggins Community Center at 6 p.m., reunion cost is $20 per person. Call Larry Ellibee at 208-941-7025, Steve Rice at 208-791-8827, Marie Henderson Ingram at 208-503-0022, Chuck Hawkins at 208-871-0617, Ron McCracken at 208-484-1945 or 208-392-9473.
Community Lunch at the Riggins Community Center is served every Tuesday at noon. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for those younger than 60 years of age; senior citizens 60 and over are by donation. Jeannie Fancher cooks up delicious meals. Come early; seats fill up fast.
The Riggins Summer Reading Program meets weekly at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Park, under the direction of Salmon River Public Librarian Miss Susan. All kiddos are invited to attend. It is geared to toddlers, with great stories and snacks for everyone.
Bingo will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m. for those 18 and older. Funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit, which makes trips to Grangeville and McCall for medical and business appointments, as well as shopping.
The Salmon River Community Church has 20 padded church pews, 14’ long, in terrific shape, to give to whoever would like one or more. Contact someone at the church or let me know how many you would like.
Children’s book “Just a Dream” by Chris Van Allsburg continues with two more paragraphs: “Walter woke up in the middle of a huge dump. A bulldozer was pushing a heap of bulging trash bags toward him. ‘Stop!’ he yelled. The man driving the bulldozer put his machine in neutral. ‘Oh, sorry,’ he said. ‘Didn’t see you.’ Walter looked at the distant mountains of trash and saw half-buried houses. ‘Do people live here?’ he asked. ‘Not anymore,’ answered the man.” (Hmm, a change of attitude for Walter).
