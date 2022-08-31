Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Use your voice for Kindness, your ears for Compassion, your hands for Charity, your mind for Truth, and your heart for Love.” – Positive Energy Quotes

A Community Youth Barbecue was held in the yard of the Salmon River Community Church on Sunday. Calling all youth 13 years old through seniors in high school in the Riggins area to join for Sunday evenings. Call Bruce or Sarah Bovey at 208-351-0189.

