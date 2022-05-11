RIGGINS — John and Diana Stewart won first place in the “Decorate the Canyon Contest” with their beautiful stationary horse and rider, dressed in red, white, and blue, American flags, country music and more. What a great greeting to people coming into Riggins from the south. Congratulations.
Marty Clay, honored 2022 Riggins Rodeo Grand Marshal, was presented with a beautiful buckle from the Salmon River Cowboys Association for her many years of service to the Riggins Rodeo.
Kintla Balukas, 12-year-old daughter of Martin and Val Balukas of Helena, Montana, was an added feature at the 2022 Riggins Rodeo, doing some trick riding on her horse, Echo, as well as carrying the American Flag in standing position each day for the Rodeo Grand Entry as well as riding in the Riggins Rodeo Parade. Kintla has been trick-riding for a year and a half and shows great potential. Hope to see her back again next year.
Riggins Rodeo Queen for 2023 Tesslyn Beeson of Grangeville was officially crowned during Sunday’s Rodeo. Tesslyn is the daughter of Chad and Brady Beeson. She will be representing Riggins in many parades across Idaho this season.
Parade winners will be printed next week or check elsewhere in Idaho County Free Press for that info.
Evan Olson, Levi Cereghino, and Cordell Bovey achieved their E1 goal as Riggins Royal Rangers Expedition Rangers; their dedication and commitment to excellence are on display every day.
